Trump testifying live before Jan. 6 committee would require 'negotiation,' Kinzinger says

The House Jan. 6 committee investigating last year's Capitol riot would need to negotiate with former President Donald Trump if he were to offer to testify live in response to the panel's subpoena, Rep. Adam Kinzinger said Sunday.

"I think that's going to be a negotiation," Kinzinger, R-Ill., a member of the committee, told ABC "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos Sunday. "I'll only address that when we know for sure whether or not the president has tried to push to come in and talk to us live."

"We want to speak to the president. Look, he's made it clear he has nothing to hide, [that's] what he said. So he should come in on the day we asked him to come in. If he pushes off beyond that, we'll figure out what to do next," Kinzinger added when pressed if the committee would consider holding Trump in criminal contempt over refusing the subpoena.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.