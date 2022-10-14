DOJ asks appeals court to shut down special master's review of Trump documents

The Justice Department has submitted its brief arguing for the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals to shut down special master Raymond Dearie's review of more than 11,000 documents seized by the FBI in its August raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

They argue that district Judge Aileen Cannon took "unprecedented" action in granting the "extraordinary relief" sought by Trump in the appointment of Dearie, and that Trump never met the necessary standard to show DOJ acted in callous disregard for his rights.

