DOJ asks appeals court to shut down special master's review of Trump documents

Thousands of documents were seized from Donald Trump's estate.

ByAlexander Mallin
October 14, 2022, 5:01 PM

The Justice Department has submitted its brief arguing for the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals to shut down special master Raymond Dearie's review of more than 11,000 documents seized by the FBI in its August raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

They argue that district Judge Aileen Cannon took "unprecedented" action in granting the "extraordinary relief" sought by Trump in the appointment of Dearie, and that Trump never met the necessary standard to show DOJ acted in callous disregard for his rights.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

