Trump tweets at Greta Thunberg to 'chill' following person of the year announcement The president told the teen climate activist to "work on her Anger Management."

President Donald Trump tweeted telling Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old Swedish climate activist, to "chill."

Trump wrote "so ridiculous" in response to a tweet from actress and producer Roma Downey congratulating Thunberg on being named Time magazine's 2019 person of the year.

"Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend!" the president continued. "Chill Greta, Chill!"

Seemingly in response to his tweet, Thunberg changed her Twitter bio to read: "A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend."

Trump's tweet comes one day after Time magazine's announcement of Thunberg as Person of the Year, which represents the person or group, idea or object, that "most affected the news and our lives, for good or ill, and embodied what was important about the year, for better or for worse."

Time Editor-in-Chief Edward Felsenthal said while making the announcement that Thunberg "represents a broader generational shift in the culture that we're seeing from the campuses of Hong Kong to the protests in Chile to Parkland, Florida, where the students marched against gun violence, where young people are demanding change urgently."

The president was a finalist for the title this year and has demonstrated a persistent interest in who gets the titled each year. He was selected as Person of the Year in 2016.

This is not the first time the president has gone after Thunberg on Twitter -- and not the first time she's acknowledged it on the platform.

"She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!" Trump tweeted in September after Thunberg gave a fiery speech at the United Nations General Assembly criticizing world leaders for inaction on climate change

Thunberg responded then by changing her Twitter bio to read: "A very young happy girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future."