Biden to address the nation on the situation on Sunday afternoon.

Trump urges US to stay out of Syria 'mess'; Biden to speak on situation

President-elect Donald Trump called the fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria to rebels a "mess" and urged against the U.S. getting involved in the conflict.

"In any event, Syria is a mess, but is not our friend, & THE UNITED STATES SHOULD HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH IT. THIS IS NOT OUR FIGHT. LET IT PLAY OUT. DO NOT GET INVOLVED!" Trump wrote in a post on X.

President Joe Biden was to address the nation on Sunday afternoon after meeting with his national security team on Sunday. On Saturday, White House National Security Council spokesperson Sean Savett said the U.S. "has nothing to do with this offensive, which is led by Hay’at Tahir al-Sham (HTS), a designated terrorist organization," and said that the U.S. would work together with its allies and partners to urge deescalation and to protect U.S. personnel and military positions.

Speaking at a defense conference Saturday, before rebels advanced into Damascus, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the speed and scale of the rebels' rapid advance came, in part, because Assad's chief backers -- Iran, Russia and Hezbollah -- had all been "weakened and distracted," in recent months.

Syrian opposition fighters celebrate after the Syrian government collapsed in Damascus, Syria, Dec. 8, 2024. Omar Sanadiki/AP

That has left Assad "basically naked," Sullivan said. "His forces are hollowed out."

Early Sunday, the rebel military operations command for the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group, or HTS, claimed the president was no longer in the capital, writing: "We declare the city of Damascus free of the tyrant Bashar al-Assad."

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Sunday morning that Assad "decided to leave the presidential post and left the country, giving instructions to transfer power peacefully." Russia and Iran were the two most important foreign backers of Assad's government.

Trump said Russia, which has long supported Assad's regime, is "tied up in Ukraine" and apparently unable to intervene in Syria, and said Assad being forced out "may actually be the best thing that can happen" to the Russian government.

"There should be an immediate ceasefire and negotiations should begin. Too many lives are being so needlessly wasted, too many families destroyed, and if it keeps going, it can turn into something much bigger, and far worse," Trump said.

In an interview with ABC News, retired Marine Corps Gen. Frank McKenzie, who led the U.S. Central Command during Trump's first term, agreed with the president-elect's assessment that the situation could spell chaos.

"I’m not sure it's ultimately going to be good news for the people of Syria," McKenzie said. "You know, we could have an Islamic State arise there which will have profound negative implications across the region. That is possible. There are other possibilities as well. And I think in the next 48, 72, 96 hours, we -- this will begin to become clearer to us."

"It's a significant moment in Syrian history," McKenzie added. "I wish I could be more hopeful that it will mean good news for the Syrian people. I think that's very unclear right now."

Asked about the safety of the 900 U.S. military members stationed in eastern Syria to contain ISIS, McKenzie said Assad's fall could put them in a better place.

"Actually, there's probably less danger right now than there was before, because what you see are the Iranians, Lebanese Hezbollah and, in fact, the Russians are all on their back heels now as a result of what has just happened in Syria," he said.