Since the assassination attempt, Trump speaks behind glass at outdoor rallies.

Like Trump, Vance to campaign behind bulletproof glass at Michigan outdoor remarks

Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance will deliver remarks on the economy on Tuesday in Big Rapids, Michigan, at an outdoor farm -- during which he will speak from behind bulletproof glass, the first time there has ever been one at a solo event for Vance.

It's similar to the new safety measures in place for former President Donald Trump's outdoor rallies following his assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July.

Vance did have bulletproof glass in Asheboro, North Carolina, last week, but that was a joint event with the former president.

Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, speaks during a campaign event, Aug. 21, 2024, in Asheboro, N.C. Chuck Burton/AP

The U.S. Secret Service made arrangements for Trump to resume outdoor campaign rallies by surrounding his podium with bulletproof glass, multiple sources told ABC News earlier this month.

The Secret Service recommended Trump stop holding outdoor rallies last month after a gunman in Butler, Pennsylvania, fired at him from a rooftop 400 feet from the stage, hitting his ear. A man in the crowd was killed in the attack.

Republican Vice Presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance is set to deliver remarks from behind bullet proof glass at a rally in Big Rapids, Michigan at an outdoor farm, Aug. 27, 2024. Lalee Ibssa/ABC News

Between July 13 and Aug. 20, Trump held nearly a dozen campaign events, all of them indoors.

However, since being announced as Trump's running mate on July 15, Vance has held several outdoor campaign events without bulletproof glass.