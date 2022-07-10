Trump White House counsel's Jan. 6 interview didn’t contradict other witnesses: Kinzinger

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a member of the House select committee investigating last year's Capitol riot, said Sunday that Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone -- who sat for a transcribed interview with the panel last week -- didn't contradict previous testimony by other witnesses and will be featured in the investigation's final report.

"You'll see over the next couple of hearings a little of what he said. Certainly you'll see a lot of that in the report," Kinzinger, R-Ill., told ABC "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos. "But at no point was there any contradiction of what anybody said."

Cipollone was recently subpoenaed and spoke with the committee , on Friday. He had been repeatedly mentioned during startling testimony last month by Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson.

