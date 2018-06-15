Trump says he 'wouldn't sign' GOP immigration bill, rocking Capitol Hill

President Trump's comments Friday dismissing a Republican compromise immigration bill that includes a provision meant to stop family separation at the U.S. border rocked Capitol Hill, scuttling Republican leaders' plans to gauge support for the proposal Friday and potentially tanking its chances on the House floor in a vote tentatively planned for next week.

Interested in Donald Trump? Add Donald Trump as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Donald Trump news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

"I certainly wouldn't sign the more moderate one," he told reporters Friday of the two immigration bills Republican leaders expected to bring to the House floor to address border security and the status of recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and other young undocumented immigrants known as Dreamers.

Hours later, Republican leaders canceled plans to measure support for the bill during Friday morning votes, as members struggled to decipher Trump's message about the bill.

On Wednesday, House Speaker Paul Ryan said Republicans were working "hand-in-glove" with the White House on the proposal, and White House adviser Stephen Miller expressed support for the bill in a private meeting with Republicans.

"Clearly he didn’t read the bill," Rep. Mike Coffman, R-Colo., a moderate who had tried to force a vote on a bipartisan immigration reform bill, told reporters. "I think he was responding to the word 'moderate.' Everything he said about his concerns are all in that bill. So I’m very disappointed."

"For those who are already on the line or questioning it that might give them additional pause," Rep. Mark Walker, R-N.C., the chair of the Republican Study Committee, a large group of conservative House Republicans, told ABC News.

The compromise, crafted in closed-door discussions between GOP conservatives and moderates organized by leadership, would provide $25 billion in border wall funding, eliminate several visa programs while restructuring others, and provide a pathway for six-year "indefinitely renewable" legal status for Dreamers who could later apply for citizenship.

It also includes a provision to prevent the government from separating young children from parents and guardians while in government custody, an attempt to address concerns about the uptick in family separations at the U.S.-Mexico border under the Trump administration's new "zero-tolerance" policy.

Republicans attempted to craft the bill in line with President Trump's immigration "pillars" issued by the White House earlier this year - including border wall funding, the elimination of the visa lottery, a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers and changes to family sponsorship - and planned to hold a vote on the bill along with a more conservative proposal from Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R-Virginia, that would provide a pathway to legal status for Dreamers while limiting legal immigration levels.

House Chief Deputy Whip Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., the House Republicans' No. 2 vote-counter, said Friday that Republicans would be "seeking clarity" from the White House on Trump's position before proceeding to votes.

"Once we have clarity on that, then we’ll see what next steps we can take in the House," he said.

Trump tweeted out an immigration message Friday afternoon that appeared to signal support for the compromise measure, while attempting to blame Democrats for his administration's change in policy that has led to an increased number of family separations at the border.

The Democrats are forcing the breakup of families at the Border with their horrible and cruel legislative agenda. Any Immigration Bill MUST HAVE full funding for the Wall, end Catch & Release, Visa Lottery and Chain, and go to Merit Based Immigration. Go for it! WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2018

It's unclear if either bill can pass the House given Democrats' opposition to both proposals, and Republicans' deep disagreements on immigration policy.