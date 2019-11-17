Two members of the House Intelligence Committee responded to developments over the weekend in the impeachment inquiry, including State Department official David Holmes' closed door testimony, and looked toward next week's impeachment hearings.

"I don't think the evidence has been building at all," said Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah. "I think the evidence is crumbling. I think the Democrats know they're in trouble on this, which is why we keep moving the goalposts."

"Let's get real clear on what we're talking about here: What we're talking about here is that the president of the United States used taxpayer-funded military assistance to pressure a foreign leader to help him in his election campaign," responded Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y.

"That is solicitation of a bribe and that is an impeachable offense listed in the Constitution," he added, going on to suggest that U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland testimony's week will support this accusation.

The first public impeachment hearings occurred on Capitol Hill this week, with William Taylor, the top diplomat in Ukraine, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent speaking to the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday and former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch testifying Friday.

During Wednesday's hearing, Taylor testified that one of his staffers had overheard a phone call between Sondland and President Donald Trump, wherein the president allegedly asked about the status of "the investigations."

That new detail lead to Holmes telling lawmakers in a closed-door deposition that he heard the president ask about an investigation he requested from the Ukrainian president, according to a copy of his opening statement obtained by ABC News. CNN first reported the details of Holmes' remarks.

Trump trashed Yovanovitch in a tweet during her testimony Friday, comments that Democrats quickly called witness intimidation.

Yovanovitch testified during the hearing that she found the tweet "very intimidating."

Sondland, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and former U.S. envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker are expected to testify publicly next week.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.