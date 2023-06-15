Who is Trump's 'body man,' co-defendant Walt Nauta?

Two years ago, Waltine Nauta was working in the White House cafeteria helping to serve meals to then-President Donald Trump and others, according to Navy records.

Now, he's become the latest Trump associate to be entangled in the former president's latest scandal and possibly faces serious prison time if convicted on federal charges.

Former President Donald Trump's valet Walt Nauta visits Versailles restaurant with Trump, June 13, 2023, in Miami. Alex Brandon/AP

Little is publicly known about Nauta prior to his time working as Trump's "body man."

The 40-year-old Guam native enlisted in the Navy in 2001, and by 2021 was promoted to the rank of Senior Chief Culinary Specialist, according to Navy records. Nauta was working in the White House cafeteria during that time and Trump later promoted him to be his valet, according to federal investigators.

Presidential valets, who are sometimes known as a "body man," have served several administrations as close assistants, and can be tasked with a wide variety of duties, such as providing the commander-in-chief with food, making sure their clothes look proper and other tasks.

After Trump left the White House and moved to Florida, Nauta left the Navy and continued to work for the former president. In August 2021, Nauta became Trump's executive assistant, serving as his personal aide where he "reported to Trump, worked closely with Trump and traveled with Trump," according to the federal indictment.

It was this loyalty that federal prosecutors allege led Nauta to be involved with the former president's alleged mishandling of classified government documents after he left office.

A courtroom sketch depicts former President Donald Trump appearing in federal court, June 13, 2023, in Miami, for an arraignment regarding 37 federal charges, including violations of the Espionage Act, making false statements, and conspiracy regarding his mishandling of classified material after leaving office. William J. Hennessy Jr.

Trump allegedly ordered Nauta to move boxes of documents and conceal them from Trump's attorneys, the FBI and the grand jury, according to the indictment.

Federal prosecutors said surveillance footage and text messages show Nauta move the boxes at Mar-a-Lago, and message other staffers about the documents. Nauta allegedly texted a Trump employee photos of documents that spilled out of a box inside a storage room at the Florida estate, according to the indictment.

Nauta also allegedly lied to federal prosecutors when asked about the documents, according to the indictment.

Nauta was charged with six counts, including obstruction, as part of the indictment and if convicted faces a maximum of 90 years in prison.

Walt Nauta, personal aide to former U.S. President Donald Trump who faces charges of being Trump's co-conspirator in the alleged mishandling of classified documents, fixes Trump's collar before a LIV Golf Pro-Am golf tournament at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Va. May 25, 2023. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters, FILE

Nauta, who has been seen with Trump at campaign events and at Tuesday's court appearance, hasn't publicly commented on the charges, and hasn't yet entered a plea.

Trump, who has entered a not-guilty plea for his indictment, has defended Nauta in social media posts claiming the Department of Justice was "trying to destroy his life."