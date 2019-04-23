Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, transferred to federal penitentiary

President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, has arrived at a federal penitentiary facility, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Interested in Russia Investigation? Add Russia Investigation as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Russia Investigation news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Manafort is now serving out his 81-month sentence at United States Penitentiary Canaan just outside of Scranton, Pennsylvania. He is scheduled for release on Christmas 2024.

The federal penitentiary that now houses Manafort is, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, a high-security prison with an adjacent minimum security facility. It was not immediately clear which facility housed Manafort and a public information officer for USP Canaan would not comment on his location. The public information officer simply confirmed that Manafort was at the penitentiary.

The spokesperson also said that while Manafort was being held at Canaan, this does not necessarily reflect where he will permanently be held.

Attorneys for Manafort did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images, FILE

During Manafort’s sentencing hearing in Virginia, his attorneys requested that he be designated to federal prison camp at Cumberland, Maryland, a minimum security facility.

The judge in that case agreed with the recommendation, calling it "consistent with his security needs."

Manafort was sentenced by two different federal judges, one in Washington, D.C. and one in the Eastern District of Virginia for crimes including unregistered foreign lobbying, bank fraud, tax fraud and witness tampering, all unrelated to his time serving on the Trump campaign.

Though Manafort was just sentenced for his crimes last month, he’s been in custody since mid-July 2018 after the judge in his Washington case revoked his bail and remanded him to pre-trial detention.

Manafort was briefly held at Northern Neck regional jail before the judge in his Virginia case ordered Manafort to an Alexandria, Virginia jail in July.

He remained in that facility after a jury in Virginia found him guilty on eight counts and the judge declared a mistrial on the remaining 10 in August 2018. He subsequently remained there after he pleaded guilty to crimes in the District of Columbia in September.

During sentencing, Manafort received credit for time already served, reducing his time in the facility from 90 months to 81.