First to ABC: Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi won't attend Trump's inauguration

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will not attend President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, according to her spokesperson.

Pelosi notably attended Trump's inauguration in 2017, when she was the House Democratic leader.

A spokesman did not disclose a reason why the California Democrat is skipping the high-profile event.

While she broke her hip on an international trip to Luxembourg late last year, Pelosi returned to the Capitol for both the first day of the new Congress as well as the count of the electoral votes on Jan. 6.

Attending 11 inaugurations so far, Pelosi has rubbed elbows with presidents at their inauguration dating back to her high school days when John F. Kennedy was sworn into office in 1961.

Representative Nancy Pelosi speaks to members of the media after a classified briefing on TikTok at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, March 12, 2024. Bloomberg via Getty Images, FILE

Pelosi has mostly maintained cordial relationships with Republican presidents, particularly George W. Bush despite their differences over the Iraq War and Afghanistan.

But the friction and public battles with Trump, including shouting matches in the Oval Office -- have created headlines -- such as when she pointed a finger at him in a White House photo opportunity or when she stood over his shoulder and ripped up a copy of his State of the Union remarks in 2020.

Pelosi's criticism only amplified after the 2020 election and the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. Pelosi also grew enraged when Trump mocked the violent hammer attack against her husband, Paul Pelosi.

In turn, Trump labeled Pelosi at his 2024 campaign rallies as "an enemy from within."

"She's a crooked person. She's a bad person, evil. She's an evil, sick, crazy," Trump said before appearing to mouth the word "b*tch" "Oh no. It starts with a B– but I won't say it. I want to say it. I want to say it," Trump said about Pelosi at his final campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

ABC News' John Parkinson and Lalee Ibssa contributed to this report.