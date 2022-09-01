Trump's legal team responds to DOJ in dispute over review of seized records

Both sides will argue their case at a court hearing Thursday.

ByKatherine Faulders and Alexander Mallin
August 31, 2022, 8:02 PM

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump on Wednesday responded to the Justice Department in the dispute over Trump's request for a "special master" to review materials the FBI seized at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Trump's lawyers have argued to a federal judge in Florida that the review is needed to deal with matters they argue could be covered by executive privilege.

Late Tuesday, the Justice Department, ahead of a court hearing Thursday, laid out in extraordinary detail DOJ's efforts to obtain highly classified records they allege were improperly stored at Mar-a-Lago since Trump's departure from the White House, and the resistance -- which they describe outright as obstructive conduct, that they were met with by Trump's representatives in their efforts to have them handed over.

PHOTO: FBI photograph of redacted documents and classified cover sheets recovered from a container stored in former U.S. president Donald Trump's Florida estate that was included in a U.S. Department of Justice filing Aug. 30, 2022.
FBI photograph of redacted documents and classified cover sheets recovered from a container stored in former U.S. president Donald Trump's Florida estate that was included in a U.S. Department of Justice filing Aug. 30, 2022.
U.S. Department Of Justice via Reuters

Judge Aileen Cannon has indicated she was leaning toward granting a request from Trump's legal team to appoint a special master to intervene in the ongoing review of documents.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

