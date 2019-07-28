Trump's tweets a way 'to distract people from the larger reality': Bill de Blasio

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio believes that President Donald Trump's series of tweets attacking Rep. Elijah Cummings and the city of Baltimore are a way for the president "to distract people from the larger reality of this country."

"The real issues in this country is that working people are stuck in this country," de Blasio said during an interview with ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on Sunday.

He added that Trump "made the rich, richer" with the tax cuts for the wealth and "he wants to keep the attention off that," on ABC's "This Week."

De Blasio has been mayor of New York City since January 2014. As mayor, de Blasio has implemented universal pre-Kindergarten and signed an executive order to exchange single-use plastics for compostable or recycling alternatives in an effort to reduce carbon emissions, plastic pollution and wildlife risks.

In January, de Blasio talked on ABC's "The View" about his plan for comprehensive health care for all New Yorkers, including 300,000 undocumented New Yorkers.

De Blasio has a history in the Democratic Party, having served as Housing and Urban Development regional director and as campaign manager for Hillary Clinton's 2000 Senate campaign. He was sworn into office for his first term as mayor by former President Bill Clinton and, in 2019, he was sworn in to his second term by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

