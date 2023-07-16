White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday that the war in Ukraine hasn't devolved into a stalemate but he acknowledged it remains "hard going" against Russia.

"We said before this counteroffensive started that it'd be hard going and it's been hard going," Sullivan said in an interview with ABC "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos, referring to a new push by the Ukrainians that began this summer. "That's the nature of war, but the Ukrainians are continuing to move forward."

"We're continuing to supply them with the necessary weaponry and capabilities to be able to do that and they will keep attempting to take back the territory that Russia has illegally occupied," Sullivan continued.

He said the Biden administration is also confident that congressional Republicans will not waver on aid to Ukraine, despite divisions in the party and among some GOP presidential candidates over how involved the U.S. should be.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.