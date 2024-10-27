In upended Senate race, Nebraska independent Dan Osborn seeks to ‘challenge the system’

Over the past few weeks, independent Senate candidate Dan Osborn has shaken up what many thought was a predictable race in Nebraska.

Polls show that two-term Republican Sen. Deb Fischer is facing a tougher than expected road to reelection in a state where former President Donald Trump is ahead by more than 10 points over Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential race. As of Monday, 538 polling showed Osborn leading Fischer 48%-46%.

Osborn, a former union president and Navy veteran, is a first-time candidate running in a traditionally GOP stronghold. Nebraska's two senators and three members of Congress -- are all Republicans.

In his first interview network television interview, Osborn decried the polarized state of politics and told ABC News' Jonathan Karl he's looking to "challenge the system" by running for office.

Osborn's momentum can be traced to a creative ad campaign, in which the candidate says his opponent "has taken so much corporate cash, she should wear patches, like NASCAR."

The Nebraska race has attracted $21 million from outside groups while Osborn has raised $8 million and Fischer $6.5 million.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.