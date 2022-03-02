US Capitol police officer arrested in Israel while working in advance of Nancy Pelosi trip

The agent was intoxicated and got into a fight, according to sources.

A member of the U.S. Capitol Police Dignitary Protection Detail was arrested in Israel last month after allegedly being intoxicated and getting into a fight while working in an advance role ahead of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to the Middle East, according to four sources familiar with the situation.

Typically, when someone is under protective detail, agents are sent to the location ahead of time to scout out secure locations for the protectee.

The speaker and seven other Democratic lawmakers traveled to Israel while the House was out of session in February. ABC News does not know the name of the DPD agent.

The detail member was hospitalized before being released and given a plane ticket back to the United States, according to two sources briefed on the incident.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office declined to comment.

The Capitol Police did not respond to ABC News' request to comment.

U.S. Capitol Police have been under fire since the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection when a Senate report found Capitol police were underprepared for the riot.

Since then they have implemented sweeping changes to the agency, including hiring a new police chief.