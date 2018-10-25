US general wounded in Afghan attack transferred to Walter Reed

Oct 25, 2018, 5:45 PM ET
PHOTO: Sept.2, 2018 file photo, provided by the U.S. Air Force, shows U.S. Army Gen. Scott Miller, commander of U.S. and NATO troops in Afghanistan, delivering remarks during the Resolute Support mission change of command ceremony in Kabul, Afghanistan.PlayU.S. Air Force/Tech. Sgt. Sharida Jackson, via AP
WATCH 1 US service member killed, 1 wounded in apparent insider attack in Afghanistan

The U.S. general wounded during last week's insider attack in Kandahar has been transferred to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, a spokesman for the NATO mission in Afghanistan confirmed on Thursday.

Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Smiley was the only U.S. service member injured during the attack, which killed two top Afghan officials in the province. The top U.S. military commander in Afghanistan was also present during the attack but was unharmed.

(MORE: US general was wounded in Kandahar attack)

Smiley, who suffered a gunshot wound, was first treated at a Resolute Support hospital in Kandahar before being transferred to Walter Reed in Bethesda, Maryland, according to Resolute Support spokesman Cmdr. Grant Neeley.

PHOTO: The head of NATO troops in Afghanistan, Gen. Scott Miller, center left, Kandahar Gov. Zalmay Wesa, center right, and their delegations attend a security conference, in Kandahar, Afghanistan, Oct. 18, 2018. AP Photo
The head of NATO troops in Afghanistan, Gen. Scott Miller, center left, Kandahar Gov. Zalmay Wesa, center right, and their delegations attend a security conference, in Kandahar, Afghanistan, Oct. 18, 2018.

In the days following the attack, Smiley remained commander of TAAC-South, the Train Advise Assist command in southern Afghanistan. However, Neeley told ABC News in a statement on Thursday that an Australian Army general has since assumed the role of TAAC-South's acting commander.

Resolute Support is not commenting on the status of Smiley's injuries.

PHOTO: Walter Reed Army Medical Center is seen Feb. 9, 2007, in Washington.Yuri Gripas/Reuters
Walter Reed Army Medical Center is seen Feb. 9, 2007, in Washington.

Smiley is a general with the California National Guard, in command of the Guard’s 40th Infantry, which is one of the lead units in Kandahar.

ABC News' Luis Martinez contributed to this report from the Pentagon.

Comments