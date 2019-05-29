US Marine dies following training accident in Australia

A decorated U.S. Marine injured over the weekend in a tactical vehicle accident in Australia has succumbed to his injuries.

A statement from the Marines provided to The Associated Press said Lance Cpl. Hans Sandoval-Pereyra, 21, from Fairfax, Virginia, died at Royal Darwin Hospital on Wednesday.

Sandoval-Pereyra was wounded during a routine training exercise at a military facility near Darwin, in the northern part of Australia, according to the statement.

One other Marine suffered minor injuries in the training accident and released from the hospital, the AP reported.

Sandoval-Pereyra had received honors including the National Defense Service Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal while serving as an expeditionary airfield systems technician.

