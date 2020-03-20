US Navy hospital ship expected to depart for Seattle next week amid coronavirus pandemic The 1,000-bed ship will help free up space for patients in local hospitals.

How the US military is being utilized in responding to coronavirus

How the US military is being utilized in responding to coronavirus

A U.S. Navy hospital ship is expected to head to the Seattle region next week, with the intention of helping to alleviate the strain on the city's hospital system due to the influx of patients infected by the novel coronavirus.

The USNS Mercy -- one of the Navy's two 1,000-bed hospital ships -- will likely leave its homeport of San Diego sometime next week. Meanwhile, the Mercy's sister ship, the USNS Comfort, will not head to New York harbor from its homeport of Norfolk until early April,vdue to scheduled maintenance, officials said.

Tune into ABC at 1 p.m. ET and ABC News Live at 4 p.m. ET every weekday for special coverage of the novel coronavirus with the full ABC News team, including the latest news, context and analysis.

On Thursday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom sent a letter to President Donald Trump requesting that the Mercy be docked in Los Angeles. However, a U.S. official told ABC News that the Mercy is expected to head to the Seattle area.

Washington state has been at the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 1,100 reported cases of the virus in the state as of Friday, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The hospital ship USNS Mercy departs Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, June 15, 2018. Matthew C. Duncker/U.S. Navy, FILE

The Mercy will not treat coronavirus patients, but rather trauma patients or other emergency room cases, taking the burden off of local hospitals and opening up beds that are better suited for treating infectious diseases.

But defense officials have warned that one of the challenges in deploying a hospital ship like the Mercy is keeping it properly staffed.

"All those doctors and nurses either come from our medical treatment facilities or they come from the reserves, which means civilians," Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Tuesday. "And so we've got to be very conscious of and careful of as we call up these units and use them to support the states, that we aren't robbing Peter to pay Paul, so to speak."

Sailors from Naval Medical Center San Diego currently assigned to USNS Mercy work on a mock patient during a mass casualty drill, Dec. 6, 2018. Cameron Pinske/U.S. Navy, FILE

The Navy Surgeon General, Rear Adm. Bruce Gillingham, indicated to reporters on Thursday that the staff would come from military treatment facilities and that the "critical core" of the Mercy's staff reported to the ship on Thursday.

In order to prevent the spread of the virus on the Mercy, all personnel, including medical staff and future patients, will be screened for coronavirus symptoms prior to boarding, Gillingham said.

Aviation Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Edwin Macaraeg, signals to a Sea Hawk helicopter to land on the flight deck of the hospital ship USNS Mercy, Sept. 25, 2019. Cameron Pinske/U.S. Navy, FILE

The nearly 900-foot Mercy is a unique capability of the U.S. Navy, with 1,000 hospital beds including 80 intensive care beds. The ship is equipped with 11 general purpose operating suites and has the ability to carry 5,000 units of blood.

Of the two Navy hospital ships, the Comfort most recently deployed on a five-month humanitarian mission to South America in order to lessen the burden on health systems overwhelmed by Venezuelan refugees.

It marked the Comfort's seventh deployment to the region since 2007, according to the Navy.

But these ships have also served in war times. In 1990, the Mercy supported Operation Desert Shield, serving in the Arabian Gulf for six months and treating nearly 700 patients.

The USNS Mercy moors to the pier at Naval Base San Diego upon returning from Pacific Partnership, July 21, 2018. Zach Kreitzer/U.S. Navy, FILE

"We're honored to serve," Gillingham said on Thursday of the Mercy's upcoming deployment.

He continued, "And although this is not our traditional medical mission, which typically involves combat casualty care, I believe these efforts demonstrate our agility and responsiveness to do what the country asks, wherever and whenever we're needed."

What to know about coronavirus:

How it started and how to protect yourself: coronavirus explained

What to do if you have symptoms: coronavirus symptoms

Tracking the spread in the US and Worldwide: coronavirus map