Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey will appoint former U.S. Sen. Jon Kyl to replace the late John McCain, who passed away last month due to complications from brain cancer.

Cindy McCain, John McCain's widow, tweeted Tuesday that Kyl "is a dear friend of mine and John's. It's a great tribute to John that he is prepared to go back into public service to help the state of Arizona.

Ducey officially appointed Kyl at a news conference Tuesday, a decision that comes less than two weeks after the death of McCain, the former GOP presidential candidate and Navy veteran who held the seat since 1987.

"As I contemplated who could best serve our state in the U.S. Senate, I kept coming back to one name and one person: Jon Kyl," Ducey told reporters at the Arizona State Capitol Tuesday.

Kyl benefits from a long record of Washington experience, and served a total of 26 years in Congress, 18 of them alongside McCain in the U.S. Senate. Ducey referenced that record Tuesday with Kyl standing beside him.

"There is no one in Arizona more prepared to represent our state in the U.S. Senate than Jon Kyl," Ducey said of the 76-year-old veteran of Washington politics.

Kyl was the second-ranking Republican in the U.S. Senate when he left office, and more recently has been deeply involved in the U.S. Supreme Court nomination process of Judge Brett Kavanaugh, whose confirmation hearings officially began today. The White House announced Kyl as the 'Sherpa' for President Trump's Supreme Court nominee in July.

"Over the last few months, Senator Kyl has been working closely with the White House on the senate confirmation of the President Trump’s nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh. Now, Senator Kyl can cast a vote for Kavanaugh’s confirmation," Ducey said Tuesday. During his over two-decades in Congress, Kyl served on the Senate Judiciary Committee during the confirmation of four U.S. Supreme Court Justices.

Kyl's arrival in Washington does not immediately impact the balance of power in the U.S. Senate, where Republicans are clinging to a 50-49 majority following McCain's death.

Kyl said Tuesday that he will not seek re-election to the seat in 2020, when a special election will be held to determine who will fill out the remainder of McCain's term until 2022.

"I will not seek this east in 2020, nor any other office in the future," Kyl said Tuesday, "I'm accepting this appointment to fill the seat vacated by the passing of my dear friend because of my sense of duty to the state I love and the institution of a senate in which I served for 18 years."

Ducey, a Republican, was required by Arizona law to name a Republican to replace the Republican McCain. The former Arizona senator also has a close relationship with Ducey, who has referred to him as a mentor that he has leaned on through the early days of his administration.

The governor also confirmed the news in a tweet prior to his news conference Tuesday morning, saying "I am deeply grateful to Senator Kyl for agreeing to succeed his friend and colleague of so many years."

This is a developing story, check back soon for updates.