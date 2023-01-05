US to send Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine

The move comes as France said it also would send armored vehicles.

U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the 2nd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, 1st Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, take cover as a Bangalore Torpedo Demolition Charge explodes, during Decisive Action Rotation 17-04 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Feb 19, 2017.

The United States plans to send Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine in a new security aid package expected to come on Friday, U.S. officials told ABC News.

A U.S. official told ABC News on Wednesday that Bradleys were on the list of equipment being considered. Later that afternoon, President Joe Biden confirmed it when asked by a reporter.

Bloomberg first reported that Bradleys were under consideration last Thursday.

Over the weekend, Ukrainian chief of military intelligence Kyrylo Budanov told ABC News, "We are waiting for these vehicles, these vehicles will increase our abilities in combat actions."

The U.S. first fielded the Bradley Fighting Vehicle in the early 1980s. They are armed with a 25mm automatic cannon, a 7.62mm machine gun, and a TOW missile system that can hit armored targets more than two miles away.

"The Bradley infantry fighting vehicle is the exact type of vehicle the Ukrainians need," said Mick Mulroy, former deputy assistant secretary of defense and ABC News contributor. "There are many available, they are relatively easy to learn to operate effectively."

While the Bradley does not offer the same protection as a tank, it can still be used to take out Russian tanks and armored personnel carriers, according to Mulroy.

A soldier from Carpathian Sich international battalion fires an RPG while conducting manoeuvres near the front line, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, near Kreminna, Ukraine, Jan. 3, 2023. Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

"This system could play a significant part of the effort of the Ukrainians to continue their counter-offensive," he said.

The decision comes after French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday announced that his country would be sending its own armored combat vehicles to help Ukraine in its fight.

The U.S. has committed more than $21 billion in security assistance to Ukraine Since the beginning of Russia's invasion on February 24 of last year. The U.S. announced a major presidential drawdown package in late December that included a Patriot air-defense battery to help Ukraine thwart Russian airstrikes.