US Supreme Court rules for Trump in historic 14th Amendment ballot eligibility case

The unanimous decision will have major implications in the presidential race.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ruled in favor of Donald Trump in a historic case challenging his eligibility to seek the Republican presidential nomination under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment due to his actions around the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The court was unanimous in reversing the unprecedented decision out of Colorado that would kick Trump off the ballot under the provision after a state trial court found he participated in "insurrection" on Jan. 6 through incitement.

“For the reasons given, responsibility for enforcing Section 3 against federal officeholders and candidates rests with Congress and not the States," the Supreme Court opinion read. "The judgment of the Colorado Supreme Court therefore cannot stand. All nine Members of the Court agree with that result.”

Donald Trump speaks at a "Get Out the Vote" Rally in Conway, South Carolina, on February 10, 2024. Julia Nikhinson/AFP via Getty Images

On holding that only Congress had the power to enforce the provisions under Section 5 of the amendment, it said its decision would apply nationwide.

"Any state enforcement of Section 3 against federal officeholders and candidates, though, would not derive from Section 5, which confers power only on '[t]he Congress.' As a result, such state enforcement might be argued to sweep more broadly than congressional enforcement could under our precedents. But the notion that the Constitution grants the States freer rein than Congress to decide how Section should be enforced with respect to federal offices is simply implausible," the court said.

Trump quickly celebrated the decision, writing on his social media platform it was a "BIG WIN" for the country.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold said that she was "disappointed" in the ruling.

"I am disappointed in the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision stripping states of the authority to enforce Section 3 of the 14th Amendment for federal candidates," she said in a statement. "Colorado should be able to bar oath-breaking insurrections from our ballot."

The three liberal justices -- Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson -- in a concurring opinion said while they agreed the Colorado decision couldn’t stand, they were at odds with the court's majority over their determination that only Congress can enforce Section 3.

Allowing Colorado to keep Trump off the ballot, they agreed, would "create a chaotic state-by-state patchwork, at odds with our Nation’s federalism principles. That is enough to resolve this case."

"Yet the majority goes further," the liberal justices wrote. “They decide novel constitutional questions to insulate this Court and petitioner from future controversy."

“The majority announces that a disqualification for insurrection can occur only when Congress enacts a particular kind of legislation pursuant to Section 5 of the Fourteenth Amendment,” they continued. “In doing so, the majority shuts the door on other potential means of federal enforcement. We cannot join an opinion that decides momentous and difficult issues unnecessarily, and we therefore concur only in the judgment.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.