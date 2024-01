The White House on Monday insisted the strikes have been effective.

The U.S. and U.K. on Monday staged airstrikes against multiple targets in Yemen aimed at stopping Iran-backed Houthi militants from attacking ships in the Red Sea.

The White House has insisted the airstrikes have been effective despite repeated Houthi attacks.

Houthi fighters march during a rally of support for the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and against the U.S. strikes on Yemen outside Sanaa on Jan. 22, 2024. AP

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.