U.S. Virgin Islands Caucus Results Caucus results for the U.S. Virgin Islands' presidential caucus.

The U.S. Virgin Islands is set to hold caucuses on June 6, marking another day of voting during the coronavirus crisis.

There are only 7 delegates up for grabs, but the contest is expected to push presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden even closer to 1,991 delegates, the threshold for clinching the Democratic nomination.

Territory significance

The U.S. Virgin Islands have been a territory since 1917. Although the territory partakes in the presidential primary process, they do not participate in the general election since the islands are not awarded any electoral votes to the Electoral College.

In 2016, Hillary Clinton delivered a decisive victory over Bernie Sanders in the caucuses, 87% to 13%.