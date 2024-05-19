Van Hollen: 'I do not have concerns' about Biden at debate

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., said Sunday that he's unconcerned about how President Joe Biden will fare at his first debate with former President Donald Trump next month.

Van Hollen, a Biden ally, pointed to the president's State of the Union address in March during which he delivered a vociferous defense of his record, a speech many supporters touted to suggest worries over his mental acuity were overblown. Those concerns will be front and center again after Biden and Trump agreed Wednesday to a June 27 debate hosted by CNN and a Sept. 10 debate hosted by ABC News.

"I do not have concerns. I mean, there were people who said they were concerned about the State of the Union address. He came out swinging, he delivered a very clear message to the American people," Van Hollen told "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz.

"Look, it's not about the age of the candidate. It's about the ideas [of] the candidate, what they're going to do for the American people going forward," he added. "Donald Trump is all about revenge, he's all about the past. Joe Biden is about fighting for the American people and putting forward an agenda for the people."

