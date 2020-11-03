Vermont 2020 election results The state has three electoral votes at stake in the presidential contest.

Vermont voters cast a record number of early votes in the 2020 general election.

Presidential Election

Governor Election

House Election

State officials had encouraged residents to vote at home or vote early due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All active registered voters received ballots in the mail a month and a half before Election Day. Polls in Vermont close at 7 p.m.

State Significance

Hillary Clinton won Vermont with nearly 57% of the vote in 2016. Donald Trump received just over 30% of the total. Democratic presidential candidates have won the majority of the vote in Vermont since 1992.

*Counties are colored red or blue when the % expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.