Vermont 2022 midterm election results

Voters are expected to elect Gov. Scott and Democrats to the House and Senate.

Voters in Vermont head to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in elections for governor, U.S. Senate and the House.

All polls close at 7 p.m. Early voting ran from Sept. 26 to Monday.

Mail ballots were sent to all registered Vermont voters between Sept. 26 and Oct. 10. Ballots needed to be mailed to town or city clerks by Oct. 31; brought to town or city clerk offices; dropped off at secure ballot drop boxes before Election Day or dropped off at polling locations on election day before 7 p.m.

Residents can register to vote up to and on Election Day.

Senate Election

House Election

Governor Election

Ballot Initiative

State significance

According to FiveThirtyEight, Vermont voters are expected to reelect incumbent anti-Trump Republican Gov. Phil Scott and Democratic representatives to the U.S. House and Senate, as the state's senior senator, Patrick Leahy, is retiring. Democratic Rep. Peter Welch expected to win Leahy's seat.

Welch, who has represented Vermont in the House for 16 years, has campaigned on affordable higher education, affordable housing and is a cosponsor of the Green New Deal, a package of left-wing proposals to address climate change. He also supports universal background checks for gun purchases, a ban on assault weapons and red flag laws.

Vermont could send its first woman to Congress, with Democrat Becca Balint expected to replace Welch in the House. Balint is an openly gay progressive candidate backed by Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren. She is running against Republican Liam Madden.

The liberal state voted to elect Hilary Clinton in 2016 and Joe Biden in 2020. A Republican has not represented Vermont in the House in 30 years.

Counties are colored red or blue when the percent of expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.