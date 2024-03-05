Vermont 2024 primary results
Polls close at 7 p.m. on Super Tuesday.
ByABC NEWS
March 5, 2024, 5:23 AM
Vermont will hold its presidential primary for both Democratic and Republican candidates on Super Tuesday, March 5.
Polls will open at 5 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
Absentee ballots must be returned to the polling place before 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Primary elections for other federal races as well as state and local seats will take place on June 25.
State significance
Vermont has 17 delegates in the Republican presidential primary; there are 16 Democratic delegates.
Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, the twice former presidential candidate, is up for reelection this year. Republican Gov. Phil Scott is vying for his fifth two-year term.
Vermont has three electoral college votes. It only has one congressional district.