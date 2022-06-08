Victims of mass shootings challenge lawmakers as Senate talks continue

While some of their loved ones are still being buried at home, both survivors and families of victims in recent mass shootings challenged lawmakers on Capitol Hill this week to reach a deal on gun reform negotiations or risk continuing a 30-year trend of inaction in the wake of tragedies from Sandy Hook to Parkland.

As Senate negotiators continue talks, House Democrats on Wednesday will move to pass a sweeping package -- called the "Protect Our Kids Act" -- which would raise the age limit for purchasing semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21, ban high-capacity magazines, create firearm safe storage requirements, and tighten the regulation of bump stocks and "ghost guns."

Republican leaders pushed back ahead of the vote, with Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., the House GOP Whip, noting, "there wasn't a conversation about banning airplanes," after the Sept. 11 attacks -- and calling for the majority to hold bipartisan talks like their Senate counterparts. Though the legislation is doomed in the upper chamber, it's intended to put pressure on Republicans who have been hesitant to enact -- or outright blocked -- reform at the federal level, despite growing calls for change.

Felix Rubio and Kimberly Rubio, parents of Lexi Rubio 10, a victim of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, appear on a screen as they testify remotely during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on gun violence on Capitol Hill, June 8, 2022 in Washington, D.C. Andrew Harnik/Pool via Getty Images

The real opportunity to change policy lies in the Senate, where a small group of bipartisan negotiators is inching closer to reaching a gun reform deal in principle. Questions remain around what the final package will include -- and if it will go as far as many Americans are demanding.

"Somewhere out there, a mom is hearing our testimony and thinking to herself, 'I can't even imagine their pain,' not knowing that our reality will one day be hers -- unless we act now," said Kimberly Rubio, mother of Lexi Rubio, a fourth-grade student among the 19 kids and two teachers killed in Uvalde, Texas. "So, today, we stand for Lexi. And as her voice, we demand action. We seek a ban on assault rifles and high-capacity magazines."

"You expect us to continue to just forgive and forget over and over again. And what are you doing?" asked Garnell Whitfield Jr., a son of Ruth Whitfield, the oldest victim of the Buffalo shooting, which left 10 Black people dead, asked senators Tuesday. "My mother's life mattered. Your actions here will tell us if, and how much, it mattered to you."

Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey, who said he learned responsible gun ownership growing up in Uvalde, also offered a passionate plea from the White House after lobbying lawmakers on both sides of the aisle this week, saying that Americans are more united on the issue of guns, but it's Congress that's divided.

"Enough of the invalidation of the other side. Let's come to the common table that represents the American people. Find a middle ground, the place where most of us Americans live anyway, especially on this issue," McConaughey said in an emotional and lengthy speech. "Because I promise you, America -- you and me, who -- we are not as divided as we're being told we are."

Miguel Cerrillo, the father of Miah Cerrillo, a fourth-grade Robb Elementary School student who survived the May 24 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, wipes a tear during a House Oversight Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., June 8, 2022. Pool via ABC News

The bipartisan group of senators, led by Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, is aiming to reach a compromise this week on a package that could garner enough support to pass Congress -- but they're considering measures much smaller in scope than what both victims and President Joe Biden have publicly called for.

Instead of universal background checks, supported by 89% of Americans according to an ABC News/Washington Post poll, negotiators are looking to expanding background checks to look at juvenile records. Regarding red-flag laws, supported by 86% of Americans according to the same poll, laws which temporarily remove guns from the hands of individuals who are considered a danger to themselves or others, the group is considering incentivizing states to implement their own, as opposed to enacting red-flag laws at a federal level.

Senate Democrats support the expanded versions of the measures as well as raising the age to buy assault-style weapons from 18 to 21 -- but they don't have enough Republican support to become law. Democrats need 10 Senate Republicans to join them on any legislation to meet the chamber's 60-vote threshold, required by the filibuster rule, and allow a bill to advance for final passage.

So far, it's not clear there is enough support even for a more modest deal.

People attend a gun violence protest near Capitol Hill in Washington, June 8, 2022. Susan Walsh/AP

Asked by a CNN reporter why Americans would need an AR-15, Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., said people use them in his state "to shoot prairie dogs and, you know, other types of varmints."

Less than 24 hours later, a Uvalde pediatrician, who treated the victims of the Robb Elementary School mass shooting, described to House lawmakers the damage the gunman's AR-15 there had on the tiny bodies.

"Two children, whose bodies had been so pulverized by the bullets fired at them, over and over again, whose flesh had been so ripped apart, that the only clue as to their identities were the blood spattered cartoon clothes still clinging to them," said Pediatrician Dr. Roy Guerrero.

What's next?

If negotiators strike a deal this week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer may allow more time to finalize the legislative language and move it through the sometimes-lengthy floor process.

"I'm encouraging my Democratic colleagues to keep talking, to see if Republicans will work with us to come up with something that will make a meaningful change in the lives of the American people and stop gun violence," he said on the Senate floor Tuesday. "Making real progress is very important. Sen. Murphy has asked for space to have the talks continue, and I have given him the space."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks to activists protesting gun violence and demanding action from lawmakers in Washington, on June 8, 2022. Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

While Senate Democrats need 10 Republicans to join them in theory, some think that any agreement reached is going to need even broader Republican support if it's going to pass -- under the thinking more in the GOP will be willing to support the measure if it has the backing of their larger conference.

If negotiators do not come to an agreement, Schumer has vowed to get every senator on the record by holding a vote on doomed-to-fail comprehensive gun reform legislation, ahead of the fall midterm elections.

