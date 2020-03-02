'The View' on how the black community's vote will determine 2020 Dem candidate after South Carolina results Former Vice President Joe Biden was victorious in the South Carolina primary.

After several shifts in the Democratic race for the 2020 presidential nomination this past weekend, “The View” co-hosts discussed the importance of the black community’s vote and its impact on the election.

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and billionaire businessman Tom Steyer both suspended their campaigns. Churchgoers at the historic Brown Chapel AME Church in Selma, Alabama, dismissed Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg during a campaign stop. And, after an endorsement from South Carolina's Rep. Jim Clyburn, former Vice President Joe Biden went on to win the state's primaries with 39 delegates, catapulting him into second place among the other candidates.

The View" co-hosts and guest co-hosts Ana Navarro discuss the latest in the Democratic race to the White House, Mar. 2, 2020. Nicolette Cain/ABC

After "The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg mentioned that Biden's win would give "him a lot of momentum going into Super Tuesday," co-host Sunny Hostin spoke to the influence that the black vote has on choosing a Democratic nominee.

"Once again, black voters show that they are the heart and soul of the Democratic party — the most reliable voters in the Democratic party — and they showed out for him in large numbers," Hostin said. "I don’t think you can underestimate Clyburn’s endorsement of Biden."

"There has to be some retooling for the campaign," Hostin continued. "But [Biden] certainly goes into Super Tuesday with the momentum that I think he has needed for so long to sort of recapture, again, the soul of our country. I'm just very, very happy that he's where he is right now."

Guest co-host Ana Navarro said Biden's win "changes the entire narrative" of the race to the White House.

"The African American vote showed up for him because Joe Biden has showed up for the African American vote for years," Navarro said.

"People running for office need to learn and understand that you don't just show up to the church the Sunday before election and expect to get the vote," Navarro continued, referring to churchgoers who turned their backs to Bloomberg as he spoke to them at the Brown Chapel AME Church. "It takes years of developing a relationship, of having reliability, of being able to confide in each other, of knowing that you're there."

"The question for many Democrats is not just the difference between socialism and a more traditional Democratic candidate. It's if you're going to gamble with the African American vote, which I think everyone can agree is vital to winning the White House," co-host Meghan McCain said of Biden's South Carolina win. "It's between Bernie and Biden right now. There's no other two people in the race. It is gonna be an absolute cage match going into Super Tuesday."

Fourteen states and American Samoa will head to the polls on Tuesday, giving candidates a chance to win 1,344 of the 1,991 total delegates.

McCain said she thinks Texas will be a large deciding factor in the day's voting.

"Bernie, actually, is really seriously in play in Texas. California is more than likely going to go to Bernie," McCain said.

Saying that "black voters are key" in North Carolina, Hostin predicted that Biden will win there, but said she wasn't as certain in other states.

"I'm not so sure about California, but Texas hasn't always been friendly to Sanders," she said. "He lost Texas to Clinton because, again, of that minority vote."

"[Bernie Sanders] does very well with hispanic voters," McCain responded, making a distinction that "there's a difference between Latino voters and Hispanic voters."

"It's a huge difference between the Hispanic population in Texas and the Latino vote in Florida," she said. "There's a huge delineation between people that have had family members that have fled from Castro and people who have come from Latin America, and there does seem to be a huge fracture between these two voting boxes with Bernie going forward."

The co-hosts also spoke about the churchgoers who protested Bloomberg's campaign appearance Sunday.

"This was really damning for Mike Bloomberg," McCain said. "I want to know what Mike Bloomberg's path is if he doesn't get any delegates in Super Tuesday, which it's looking like he won't."

Hostin shared a warning to politicians who follow in Bloomberg's footsteps.

"I caution these politicians: Stop trying to show up at the black church on a Sunday when you never been at the black church before," she said. "You've got to be there for the community. Don't try to go to the black church. You can't just show up and not really be invested in the community from day one. You can't do it."

"I want his money to show up, because he's done a lot of good things with his money particularly in the last few years since leaving [office as mayor]," Navarro said. "Mike, maybe not for president, but we'll take your cash."

Despite his historic run for president, one of Buttigieg's political shortcomings was his lack of support from black voters. And with minority voters making up nearly a third of the electorate, that could have called Buttigieg's viability into question.

"He made it easier for LGBTQ people to live their truth, showed that you can be gay — be who you are — and still run for president and run for big things and not have to hide your identity," Navarro said.

"He talked about faith very openly," Navarro continued. "The way he was getting ahead was not by dividing people into groups... It was about bringing people together."

"What I really liked about him was that he was interested in what could be done better," Goldberg said. "Whoever is running, I always want to feel like they're running for the heart of the country and not the heart of the party."

"So wherever we end up," Goldberg continued, "feet should be held to the fire so that the people are actually getting more bang for their buck than we've gotten in the last several years."

