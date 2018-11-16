'The View' reacts to criticism of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's outfit: 'Hush boy'

Eddie Scarry, a journalist for conservative magazine Washington Examiner, became the center of controversy Thursday after tweeting a photo of Congresswoman-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s outfit, saying her coat and jacket “don’t look like a girl who struggles.”

Oh, does @eScarry think he can delete his misogyny without an apology? I don’t think so. You’re a journalist - readers should know your bias. pic.twitter.com/2KJuiPsUR2 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) November 16, 2018

Earlier this month, Ocasio-Cortez questioned how she would pay for rent in Washington, D.C., because she said she would be working “three months without a salary before I’m a member of Congress. So, how do I get an apartment?”

Scarry later deleted his tweet after facing backlash online. He then said the tweet was misinterpreted – that he was simply implying Ocasio-Cortez looked “put together – ELEGANT even.”

ATTN! I posted a tweet earlier suggesting the incoming congresswoman looked well put together -- ELEGANT even -- despite suggestions she’s struggled. The tweet was taken as something else, so I’ve deleted it! — Eddie Scarry (@eScarry) November 16, 2018

On “The View” Friday, Ana Navarro said Scarry’s comments only boosted Ocasio-Cortez's profile.

ABC News

“What they're doing is making her star brighter! Making her more famous, giving her more of a spotlight,” Navarro explained. “She maybe can't afford rent in Washington, D.C., right now, but she's living for free in the Republicans’ head[s]! They are obsessed with her ... really guys, get a hobby. I think they're bothered ... by [a] young brown liberal woman.”

Abby Huntsman said the comment speaks to how “she's the easiest target for conservatives.”

Huntsman offered her advice to the right: “Stay away from the clickbait. If you have policy disagreements and differences, focus on that.”

Whoopi Goldberg pushed back on Scarry’s comments, saying, “Hush boy.”

J. Scott Applewhite/AP

“First thing I understand when I see what you wrote sir, is you know nothing about women's clothing!” Goldberg said. “Women can put together an outfit and make it look like a zillion dollars, it cost 45 cents. If you gotta look good, that's what women do.”

Goldberg, however, did criticize Ocasio-Cortez for her criticism of Rep. Nancy Pelosi, who is facing resistance in her bid for House speaker.

“If you're going to be the new folks, you also need to do your homework,” Goldberg said of Ocasio-Cortez and other new lawmakers joining the so-called “Never Nancy” movement. “You need experience to handle all this stuff, and if you don't have it, sit back and learn some stuff and then take over!”

Navarro said she believes it’s “healthy” for challenges like that from Ocasio-Cortez: “I think this is a democratic vote, nobody's appointed -- it's not a monarchy.”

