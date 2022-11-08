Virginia 2022 midterm election results

The state's 11 seats in the House are on the ballot.

Voters in Virginia are heading to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in elections for the state's 11 seats in the House.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m ET. Early voting started on Sept. 23.

Residents were able to apply to vote by mail. Completed ballots need to be returned to their local general registrar's office or to a drop-off location by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Voters will need to bring a form of ID with them to the polls. The voter registration deadline for the midterm election was Oct. 17.

House Election

State significance

Virginia's 11 congressional seats could affect which party controls the House. Four solidly Republican and four solidly Democratic districts are expected to elect representatives from those respective parties. Based on recent polling, two other seats could likely go to Democrats, while a tight race for Virginia's 2nd Congressional District seat could go to either party.

The race for Virginia's 2nd District seat is a toss up between Republican candidate Jen Kiggans and Democratic incumbent Rep. Elaine Luria, according to FiveThirtyEight. In 2018, Luria, a Navy veteran, flipped the congressional seat long held by a Republican, but redistricting based on the 2020 census has made Luria's area less Democratic-leaning.

In a debate the two candidates clashed over federal spending, the economy and abortion restrictions. Luria, who served on the House Jan. 6 committee, accused Kiggans of being an election denier, criticizing her for repeatedly refusing to plainly say that President Joe Biden won the 2020 election.

The state's 7th District, which leans Democratic, is expected to reelect incumbent Rep. Abigail Spanberger and the 10th District will likely reelect Democratic incumbent Rep. Jennifer Wexton.

Virginia voted to elect Biden in 2020 and Hillary Clinton in 2016.

