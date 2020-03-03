Voters in Tennessee impacted by deadly tornadoes It's the fourth time in 87 years that a tornado touched down on Super Tuesday.

Super Tuesday voters in Tennessee were rerouted to other polling stations after deadly tornadoes ripped through downtown Nashville.

Tre Hargett, the Tennessee secretary of state, announced that "due to street closures, power outages as well as public safety concerns" polling stations in Davidson and Wilson Counties were opened an hour later that expected but will close as scheduled at 7 p.m.

Two tornadoes reportedly tore through downtown Nashville and the suburb of Mt. Juliet overnight.

Faith Patton looks over buildings destroyed by storms, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP

Nineteen people have been killed, The Associated Press reported, citing the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.

Police officers and fire crews responded to about 40 building collapses around the city, Metro Nashville police said.

President Trump said he was sending "prayers for all those affected."

The overnight tornadoes have caused voters in impacted areas to go to alternate polling locations.

A man looks over buildings destroyed by storms, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP

Tennessee is one of 14 states voting in the Super Tuesday elections.

Voters can also go to the election commission office to cast their ballot if they encounter problems on their route, according to the Tennessan newspaper.

Hargett urged voters on his social media accounts to call "our toll-free number in case of issues today. 1-877-850-4959."

This wasn't the first time a tornado impacted Super Tuesday voting in Tennessee. According to the National Weather Service, tornadoes struck the 5 Points area of East Nashville on Super Tuesday in 1933, 1998 and 2008.