Tornado directly hits Nashville, many people injured and homes damaged The National Weather Service has urged people to take cover immediately.

The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado has touched down very near downtown Nashville.

Images on social media show extensive damage to multiple businesses and homes in the area.

Mt. Juliet Police Department issued an update in the early morning hours Tuesday.

"Our community has been greatly impacted by a tornado," said Captain Chandler of the Mt. Juliet Police Department. "There are multiple homes damaged and multiple people injured. Our officers are in the early stages of this response and we continue to assess what is happening ... there are multiple homes damaged, multiple people injured, multiple people still trapped. We need your help."

"There are gas lines that are leaking, power lines that are on the ground, and multiple emergency responders are responding to those who are injured and trying to get them the help that they need," Chandler continued. "We appreciate your concern, your prayers. Continue to pray for our first responders and those that are injured and we will continue to keep you updated.

The tornado reportedly stayed on the ground for about 10 miles into Hermitage, Tennessee.

The National Weather Service in Nashville has urged people to get to safety as quickly as possible.

Some of the hardest-hit areas in the storm include Centennial Boulevard and Briley Parkway in West Nashville where there were reports of heavy damage to planes as well as overturned tractor-trailers across the interstates, according to ABC News' Nashville affiliate WKRN.

WKRN also reports that the Five Points neighborhood in East Nashville is half-destroyed along with businesses being flattened in East Nashville and Germantown, Tennessee.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.