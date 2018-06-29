In the wake of Capital Gazette mass shooting, journalists react: 'We love this damn job'

Jun 29, 2018, 9:02 AM ET
PHOTO: Capital Gazette reporter Chase Cook and photographer Joshua McKerrow work on the next days newspaper while awaiting news from their colleagues in Annapolis, Maryland, June 28, 2018.PlayIvan Couronne/AFP/Getty Images
WATCH Victims in newspaper shooting include veteran journalists

In the aftermath of the mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, LGBTQ communities around the country united around the phrase “love is love.”

Interested in Maryland Newspaper Shooting?

Add Maryland Newspaper Shooting as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Maryland Newspaper Shooting news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Maryland Newspaper Shooting
Add Interest

When a gunman opened fire during Sunday service at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, earlier this year, Christian leaders around the world — including Pope Francissent prayers.

On Thursday, a 38-year-old gunman entered a newsroom in Maryland, and allegedly killed five people — the industry that covers mass shootings became a part of the story. But there was reflection, too, on why, amidst challenges of new technology, layoffs and a climate of distrust, local journalism is vitally important.

'His attempt was to cause harm': Shooting at Maryland newsroom that killed 5 was a targeted attack, police say

Some of the first reporting of the shooting came via Twitter from journalists who hid under their desks to escape the gunfire.

Phil Davis, who covers crime for the Capital Gazette, tweeted that the gunman shot and killed multiple people.

He also described the raw and "terrifying" moments of the shooting.

Paul Gillespie, a staff photographer for the paper, said he was "lucky to be alive."

Jimmy DeButts, an editor for the paper, told Twitter followers that his newsroom was full of hardworking people who faced the challenging reality of working in print news today.

“Please understand, we do all this to serve our community,” he said.

Another reporter, Chase Cook, defiantly tweeted that the mass shooting wouldn't stop the paper from publishing Friday.

As the news reverberated nationwide, reporters at organizations around the country took to Twitter to describe their passion and pain for colleagues at the Capital Gazette.

Julie Davis, a White House reporter for the New York Times, described working with Rob Hiassen, 59, who was killed in the shooting.

Author Carl Hiaasen poses with his brother, Rob, left, who was killed in the newspaper shooting in Annapolis, Md., June 28, 2018.CarlHiaasen via Facebook
Author Carl Hiaasen poses with his brother, Rob, left, who was killed in the newspaper shooting in Annapolis, Md., June 28, 2018.

Hiassen was an assistant editor at the Capital Gazette and formerly a feature writer at the Baltimore Sun, where Davis said she met him.

A reporter for the Boston Globe described local newspapers as home to “some of the country’s finest journalists” working for “little pay [and] no glory.”

Journalists in local newsrooms servicing towns and counties around the same size as the Capital Gazette reacted, too.

In a 10-tweet thread, an intern at the Hartford Courant in Connecticut said the tragedy in Annapolis weighed heavily on the newsroom five states north, and she wanted to explain why.

“We're behind you in line at the grocery store, beside you in the pew, in front of you in the stands at little league games. We're just normal people, and the news matters to us as much as you,” Nyssa Kruse wrote.

As reaction grew, the Capital Gazette and the journalists who survived the shooting continued to report the news.

One editor at the Los Angeles Times shared a photo of two journalists — Capital Gazette photographer Joshua McKerrow and reporter Chase Cook — working on the story they'd lived hours earlier.

And by the end of the day, the Capital Gazette shared Friday’s front page — and the five stories of those who were lost.

Comments