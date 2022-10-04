Walker family drama puts Georgia Senate race in spotlight: The Note

The TAKE with Rick Klein

What Herschel Walker has survived as a Senate candidate has already been remarkable.

What Walker has to fend off and explain away from here will be another level entirely.

A Daily Beast report alleging that the GOP Senate candidate in Georgia paid the cost of a woman's abortion brought a swift denial from Walker Monday night, as well as a threat of a lawsuit. Then came a tweet thread from his adult son -- a well-known conservative personality in his own right -- bringing new allegations and pronouncing himself "done" with his father's campaign.

"Every family member of Herschel Walker asked him not to run for office, because we all knew (some of) his past," tweeted Christian Walker, who has often used his voice to praise Republican politicians, though seldom his father.

The candidate's Fox News appearance late Monday is unlikely to calm GOP jitters about his campaign. He called the Daily Beast's claim a "flat-out lie," and explained a bank deposit receipt with an image of a $700 check that appeared to be signed by Walker by saying, "I send money to a lot of people."

The latest report came after torrents of other revelations -- about questionable business ventures, fathering other children he didn't previously acknowledge and allegations of domestic violence -- that have concerned his fellow Republicans since before he won his primary.

Walker has long framed his own story of mistakes and salvation to derive political inspiration, drawing on his outsized celebrity as well as his long friendship with former President Donald Trump. Just five weeks before the election, that personal story is again getting in Walker's way, and might also stand in the way of a GOP majority.

The RUNDOWN with Averi Harper

In the run up to the election, at least a couple of high-profile nominees are calling for special legislative sessions.

Tuesday marks the start of a special legislative session called by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, on abortion -- in an effort to put abortion on the ballot.

"This Tuesday, I'm calling the Legislature into special session to create a pathway to repeal Wisconsin's 1800s-era criminal abortion ban," Evers tweeted, urging constituents to reach out to state lawmakers. "Contact Republican legislators and tell them to stop standing in the way of reproductive freedom in this state."

The issue is undoubtedly an energizing one for Democrats who are pro-abortion access. But Wisconsin's legislature is controlled by Republicans who could open and close the special session without addressing the issue.

In Florida, Rep. Val Demings, the Democratic nominee for Senate, is also calling for a special session in her state's legislature to address property insurance in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

"Short-term patches and band aids during election years are not sufficient to protect Florida's homeowners. In Congress, we are working to reduce costs for Florida's homeowners, and I've cosponsored federal legislation to shore up the insurance market, but this crisis is fundamentally a state issue," Demings said in a statement. "I call on the governor and state legislature to hold an emergency session to implement state-level reforms to stand up for Florida families."

Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republican-controlled legislature are under no obligation to heed Demings' call, however.

Intentionally or unintentionally, the calls for these special sessions offer both leaders visibility to voters who will cast ballots in just 36 days -- regardless of whether their requests amount to substantive legislative change.

The TIP with Libby Cathey

Outgoing Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., will travel to Arizona on Wednesday for a conversation about voting at Arizona State University. That appearance, notably, comes on the heels of Cheney pledging at The Texas Tribune Festival last weekend to do "everything" in her power -- including stumping for Democrats -- to ensure Republican Kari Lake, a former local news anchor turned ultra-MAGA "mama bear," is not voted to be the next governor of Arizona.

"I'm going to do everything I can to make sure Kari Lake is not elected," Cheney said in Austin while criticizing Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin for coming to campaign with Lake later this month.

While Wednesday's event is not to campaign for Lake's opponent, Arizona secretary of state and Democratic nominee Katie Hobbs, Cheney is likely to reiterate some of her criticisms of Lake and of other Republicans who continue to baselessly deny the validity of the 2020 presidential race.

"In this election, you have to vote for the person who actually believes in democracy," Cheney said in Texas. "That is just crucial, because if we elect election deniers, if we elect people who said that they're not going to certify results or who are going to try to steal elections, then we really are putting the Republic at risk."

The event at ASU, titled "Courage in American Leadership: A Conversation with Congresswoman Liz Cheney," will see Cheney sit down with the McCain Institute at ASU's inaugural democracy fellow to discuss "how voting and civic engagement are the obligations of every American," according to an event release.

On the same day, Lake is scheduled to rally in Queen Creek with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Arizona Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters after a visit Tuesday in Scottsdale from South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem. As Republicans with 2024 ambitions flock to support Lake, the political newcomer has called Cheney's criticism of her "the biggest, best gift I've ever received."

"She couldn't even win her own primary," Lake told reporters of Cheney after a moderated Q &A last week, prompting laughter from supporters staged behind her. "The new Republican Party is the party of We the People."

