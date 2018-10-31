'We have to have a wall of people': Trump defends military presence on border

President Donald Trump said that the increased military presence on the border is going to help stop the "invasion" that is coming in the migrant caravan.

"We have to have a wall of people," Trump said, shortly after it was announced that they're going to send 10,000 to 15,000 troops to the border.

In an exclusive interview with ABC Chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl, Trump said that the caravan is bigger than is being reported, which he says he knows because of his own estimates.

"You have caravans coming up that look a lot larger than it’s reported actually. I’m pretty good at estimating crowd size. And I’ll tell you they look a lot bigger than people would think," Trump said.