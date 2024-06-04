Washington, DC, 2024 Democratic primary results

Washington, D.C., holds its presidential primary for Democratic candidates on Tuesday.

President Joe Biden is the only major candidate running and he clinched the party's 2024 nomination earlier this year.

Voters can cast mail ballots that must be returned by Tuesday or dropped off by 8 p.m. that day.

Polls are open on primary day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The district -- the nation's capital -- held its Republican presidential primary in March and Nikki Haley won out over former President Donald Trump, one of her two victories in the race, which made her the first woman to win a GOP nominating contest.

District significance

Twenty delegates will be awarded to the winner of Tuesday's race.

Washington, D.C.'s primary was not anticipated to have major implications for either party, and the district has reliably voted for Democrats over the years.