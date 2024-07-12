How to watch, what to know about the 2024 RNC

The Republican National Convention is set to kick off Monday in Milwaukee -- during which former President Donald Trump will accept his party's presidential nomination.

During the four-day convention, GOP heavyweights are set to fire up the base, the party's official platform will be finalized and Trump's yet-to-be-named running mate will make an appearance.

Here's what to know about the RNC and how to follow along with all of the action.

When and where is the RNC?

The 2024 Republican National Convention will take place July 15-18 in Milwaukee.

Activities will take largely at the Fiserv Forum -- the home of the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks. The nearby Baird Center and Panther Arena will also host events.

A drone view shows the Fiserv Forum, site of the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, July 11, 2024. Brian Snyder/Reuters

There is a strategic opportunity in having the RNC in Milwaukee. Wisconsin is a crucial battleground state that both Trump and President Joe Biden are looking to win in November.

Trump narrowly won Wisconsin over Hillary Clinton in 2016. Biden then won it over Trump in 2020, also by a small margin.

What is the RNC schedule?

Each day of the convention will have a "theme," as the Trump campaign announced in conjunction with the RNC earlier this week. The themes will play off of Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan.

Monday's theme is "Make America Wealthy Once Again;" Tuesday's is "Make America Safe Once Again;" Wednesday's is "Make America Strong Once Again" and Thursday's is "Make America Great Once Again."

The RNC has released a detailed master calendar, which includes a list of events throughout the week.

Who is set to speak at the RNC?

The RNC has not yet released a detailed schedule of its speakers, which often include key players and rising stars in the Republican Party.

Trump's vice presidential pick is expected to speak at the RNC -- though it's not yet clear what day that speech will occur, nor who Trump's No. 2 will be.

People walk past the Fiserv Forum ahead of the 2024 Republican National Convention, July 11, 2024, in Milwaukee. Alex Brandon/AP

Several celebrities are expected to speak at the event in support of Trump -- including TV personality Savannah Chrisley, UFC President Dana White and Rapper and model Amber Rose, a source familiar told ABC News.

Former first lady Melania Trump is expected to attend the RNC, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News, through it's not clear whether she'll speak at the event.

Can I attend the RNC?

The RNC is a credentialed event, which means it is not open to the general public.

The credentialed attendees include delegates, politicians, media and volunteers. Volunteer opportunities for the event have closed, according to the RNC.

How can I watch the RNC?

The Republican National Committee will stream convention events online.

ABC News will have special coverage of the RNC -- including primetime coverage from 10 p.m. until 11 p.m. ET on ABC every day of the conventions, and on ABC News Live from 7 p.m. until 12 a.m. ET.

Merchandise supporting former President Donald Trump is prepared at the Ace Specialties store that will be offered for sale during the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum, July 11, 2024, in Milwaukee. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Hulu will also have live reports available all day, and ABC News Live will have robust coverage each day of the convention.

ABC News Digital and 538 will live blog the latest from the convention and provide analysis as the convention events unfold.

What is the GOP party platform?

During the event, the full RNC will vote to approve the GOP's 2024 platform. The 2024 platform committee voted 84-14 earlier this week to adopt a platform, which softens language on the issue of abortion.

Former Vice President Mike Pence and other anti-abortion conservatives have slammed the platform for the change in the abortion stance.

The full RNC vote on the platform is set to take place on the convention floor on Monday.

What about the Democratic National Convention?

The Democratic National Convention is set to take place from Monday, Aug. 19-22 in Chicago.