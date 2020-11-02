How to watch ABC News' 2020 presidential election coverage On air coverage will be complemented with reports on digital and streaming.

As the nation heads to the polls for one of the most unique and consequential presidential elections in recent years, ABC News will provide viewers with round-the-clock coverage of the vote across all of our platforms.

At 7 p.m., ABC News will kick off its primetime coverage of Election Night on stations across the country and on ABC News Live. Chief anchor George Stephanopoulos will lead coverage from New York City and will be joined by “World News Tonight” anchor David Muir and “ABC News Live Prime” anchor Linsey Davis.

The primetime coverage will also include ABC News' team of political reporters and analysts, including White House correspondent Rachel Scott, senior congressional correspondent and lead campaign correspondent Mary Bruce, senior White House correspondent Cecilia Vega, chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas, chief national affairs correspondent Tom Llamas, chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz and chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl, who will report on the day's developments and any information as polls close.

Several other ABC News journalists, including "Nightline" anchors Byron Pitts and Juju Chang, will provide live updates from battleground states.

Coverage will begin earlier in the day on ABC News Live, the network's streaming channel, at 7 a.m. as polls open. In addition to ABCNews.com, and the ABC News mobile app, the channel can be accessed via Hulu, Roku, YouTube.com and YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon’s News App on Fire tablets and connected devices, Xumo, Sling TV, Haystack News, Facebook, Twitter, ABC.com and the ABC mobile app.

ABC News Live's coverage will be anchored by Diane Macedo, Terry Moran and Kyra Philips throughout the day and feature live reports from senior Washington reporter Devin Dwyer.

ABCNews.com and FiveThirtyEight will publish articles and interactive pieces throughout the day that will cover the races across the country. Both FiveThirtyEight and ABC News have already published extensive coverage of the presidential campaigns, voter issues and tips on how to safely and properly cast a ballot as the coronavirus pandemic continues to surge in the country.

Both sites will launch live blogs on Nov. 3 and keep them running with continuous updates until a winner is declared. Additional coverage will include exit poll analysis, tracking the balance of power in the Senate and House of Representatives, notable or unexpected results and any problems at the polls should they arise.

A special Election Watch highlight video will reflect the biggest moments throughout the day.

Coverage will continue throughout the night and into the next morning on ABC News Live.