'This Week' Transcript 4-10-22: White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko & Dr. Anthony Fauci

JONATHAN KARL, HOST: Let's bring in the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, and his brother, Wladimir Klitschko, who is joining in the fight for Ukraine.

Thank you both for joining us this morning.

Mr. Mayor, I want to start by asking you about those extraordinary images of Prime Minister Boris Johnson walking with President Zelenskyy in your city, in Kyiv, and a city that’s been under siege for more than a month. Symbolically, what message does that send? How important is it to see the British prime minister there walking the streets of your city?

MAYOR VITALI KLITSCHKO, KYIV, UKRAINE: It’s -- we appreciate. This visit was very important signal for our partners that Kyiv, much more safety right now, and also very important signal that Great Britain stay together with Ukraine, support Ukraine -- support our country in the fight for our freedom, for our independency.

And that's why we appreciate for humanitarian support, for political support and weapon support. It's very, very important for us in this critical time and we see who real friends of Ukraine.

KARL: President Biden had said when he visited Poland that he had hoped to visit Ukraine. Would you like to see the American president as well come to the streets of your city?

V. KLITSCHKO: We’re very guest-friendly people and we would be very happy to see our friends in our -- in our city, in the capital of Ukraine. But I understand, today, in the unusual situation when Ukraine is (ph) in war, it’s safety decision of security service, and everyone decide by himself to come into Kyiv or not.

KARL: Well, Wlad, let me ask you about that, because you've been instrumental in organizing the defense of the capital city with the Ukrainian military. The Russians have retreated to the east, do you think -- do you think they'll be back? Will they be back to Kyiv?

WLADIMIR KLITSCHKO, BROTHER OF KYIV’S MAYOR: We are expecting Russian military forces being back and targeting the capital of Ukraine, city of Kyiv. So, in the beginning, their plans didn't work because our military was giving great defense and giving great fight.

But pulling out of Kyiv doesn't mean that the war is over. They just changed the strategy. They're in the east and south of the country, extremely active and while we're talking, the fight in the east and the south of the country are still going.

And obviously, we are expecting them to be back and again targeting the capital.

KARL: And both of you have seen with your own eyes the devastation that the Russians left behind as they retreated from the areas outside of Kyiv. The evidence of war crimes, I think, Mr. Mayor, you've called it genocide.

What kind of justice do you want to see ultimately done for those who perpetrated -- those who did the attacks and those who ordered them?

V. KLITSCHKO: Everybody was shocked. We was also shocked if we see not just images to be present in these -- in town, Borodyanka, Gostomel, Bucha, where killed hundreds of civilians without no reasons -- the women, children, old people, teenager. It's -- it’s genocide of Ukrainian.

KARL: How did this end? What will it take to bring peace back to Ukraine?

W. KLITSCHKO: There are two major issues and points. First and mostly, we need weapons. We cannot defend our country with our fists. We need weapons to defend our country.

Second, isolation. Economic isolation of Russia. Every cent and every trade that you do with Russia and every cent that Russia is getting, they're using for weapons to kill us, Ukrainians.

And relying on their propaganda, Ukraine is just the beginning. They will roll further and if we're not going to stop them in Ukraine, they will go further. If we fail, the rest of the world, the free world will fail.

And that's why it is important to have those isolation -- those sanctions and isolation, economic isolation of Russia, as well as supporting us, Ukrainians, with the weapons.

We don't need and expect any other army and army boots on our soil. We’re going to take care of it ourselves and we’ll defend our homes. We just need those weapons to do that.

V. KLITSCHKO: And also very important, we defend not just our families and our children, we defend the same -- I hope the same values and principles with (ph) democratic countries. And that's why support of Ukraine is very important for us. Still (ph) with Ukraine is the key for peace, unity around Ukraine is key for the peace back in Europe.

KARL: Thank you very much, Mayor Klitschko, Wladimir Klitschko. Thank you for joining us on "This Week".

W. KLITSCHKO: Keep supporting us and thank you.

V. KLITSCHKO: Thank you.

JONATHAN KARL, HOST: Joining me now, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

Jake, thank you for joining us this morning on "This Week." This is obviously Putin's war, but when you see the evidence that we have seen of the atrocities committed by the Russian forces, the people who were interrogated and then shot, shot with their hands tied behind their back, what do you -- do you believe this is orchestrated and directed out of the Kremlin by Putin or are these rogue actions by -- by commanders on the ground?

JAKE SULLIVAN, NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER: Well, Jon, first, thanks for having me.

The images that we've seen out of Bucha and other cities have been tragic, they've been horrifying, they've been downright shocking, but they have not been surprising. We, in fact, before the war began, declassified intelligence and presented it indicating that there was a plan from the highest levels of the Russian government to target civilians who oppose the invasion, to cause violence against them, to organize efforts to brutalize them in order to try to terrorize the population and subjugate it. So this is something that was planned.

Now in addition to that, I think there certainly are cases where individual soldiers or individual units got frustrated because the Ukrainians were beating them back. They had been told they were going to have a glorious victory and just ride into Kyiv without any opposition with the Ukrainians welcoming them. And when that didn't happen, I do think some of these units engaged in these acts of brutality, these atrocities, these war crimes even without direction from above.

But make no mistake, the larger issue of broad scale war crimes and atrocities in Ukraine lies at the feet of the Kremlin and lies at the feet of the Russian president.

KARL: And Prime Minister -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that those crimes, in his words, doesn't look -- don't look far short of genocide. And Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had this to say. "When we murder wantonly innocent civilians because of who they are, whether it be their religion, race, or nationality, that is genocide. And Mr. Putin is guilty of it."

It was about a week ago that President Biden said that he didn't think this was genocide. Does he still stand by that or is that calculation changing?

SULLIVAN: We haven't yet reached a determination on genocide. That is a determination that we work through systematically. There is a unit at the State Department that gathers evidence and then makes a legal analysis because genocide is actually a legal determination.

But let's set legalities aside for a minute, Jon. I think we can all say that these are mass atrocities. These are war crimes. These are shocking and brutal acts that are completely unacceptable, beyond the pale for the international community. So whatever label one wants to affix to them, the bottom line is this, there must be accountability. And the United States will work with the international community to make sure there's accountability.

In the meantime, though, we're not going to wait for that. We are going to get Ukraine the weapons it needs to beat back the Russians, to stop them from taking more cities and towns where they commit these crimes, and also to squeeze the Russian economy, to increase the pressure and the cost on Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin and the Russian government. That's what we're going to do. And we intend to work in lock step with our allies and partners in support of the Ukrainians as they defend their country.

KARL: Is it time for Europe to cut off Russian oil and gas? I mean it's $850 million a day. It was not long ago a billion dollars a day of Russian energy purchased by Europe. I mean that -- it's a -- it's a massive influx of money that is funding the war machines. Is it time for it to be stopped?

SULLIVAN: Well, first, Jon, as you know, President Biden made the decision to cut off Russian oil, gas and coal from the United States, to ban it, to stop the United States doing anything to fund Putin's war machine in this respect.

KARL: Right.

SULLIVAN: When he did that, he said that we were in a different position from the Europeans because we are a net energy exporter, we have the capacity to absorb that in a way that can impose costs on Russia without imposing massive costs on the American people.

He is now working on a daily basis with his European colleagues on steps Europe can take to wean itself off of Russian oil and gas. In fact, the United States is surging gas exports to Europe in order for them to reduce their dependence on Russia. And he's talking to them about what they can do to get off Russian oil as well.

So, we're not going to get ahead of anything that they ultimately will decide, but it is a matter of priority for the United States to continue to work with our European partners on this issue.

KARL: But you hear the frustration from President Zelensky. We heard it from the mayor of Kyiv that the money continues to flow, that the ruble is not in rubble as -- as -- as the president said in -- in the State of the Union Address. The money is still flowing and flowing in pretty dramatic levels.

SULLIVAN: Well, first of all, if you look at independent projections of the Russian economy, it is likely to fall by something like 10 to 15 percent this year. It is likely to cease to be one of the world's major economies because of the economic pressure we have put on them.

And as for the ruble, I think it was "The Wall Street Journal" that said it's basically entered a central bank induced coma because the reason that it's at the level it's at is that it's being artificially propped up. That's just one example, Jon. Banks aren't allowing -- are not allowed by the Russian government to sell dollars to customers. That's how they're protecting the ruble. But that has huge economic costs on the -- on the Russian economy. And we will continue to squeeze the Russian economy so that Russia and the Kremlin feel the pain from what they have done in Ukraine And in the meantime, we will keep working on additional ways to deny them revenue.

KARL: The Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said this week, talked quite, it seemed, unusually candidly about Russian casualties, saying we have significant losses of our troops. It's a huge tragedy for us.

What -- what do you make of that admission and how much do you think the Russian people really know about the casualties, about the losses suffered by -- by the Russian troops?

SULLIVAN: Well, we know that because of the firm control of the Russian state, their grip on information in Russia, that the Russian people are not getting the truth about Ukraine, are not getting the truth about the atrocities and war crimes being committed.

They are not getting the truth, for example, Jon, about the fact that the Russians lost and the Ukrainians won the battle for Kyiv. Kyiv stands despite Russia’s effort to conquer the capital city of their neighbor and they were unable to do that, and they suffered a significant military defeat there.

Now, they’re regrouping and reconstituting, trying to make gains in other parts of Ukraine. But they have suffered, as you said, enormous casualties and it probably got to the point where it was impossible, just given the sheer scale of these casualties for the Kremlin to continue to deny it, despite the fact that they have this grip on the information inside of Russia.

KARL: White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, thank you for joining us.

SULLIVAN: Thanks for having me.

KARL: That's White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki amid an outbreak of cases among top officials here in Washington, including several people very close to President Biden.

Here to discuss that and more is the president's chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Dr. Fauci, thank you for being with us this morning. I want to get to the situation in Washington shortly, but first, the overall picture. We see cases rising in 21 states, hospitalizations rising in 11 states. What is your level of concern right now?

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NAT’L INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES and WHITE HOUSE CHIEF MEDICAL ADVISER: Well, obviously, there is concern that we are seeing an uptick in cases. As I've mentioned, over the last couple of weeks, Jon, that this is not unexpected, that you're going to see an uptick when you pull back on the mitigation methods.

If you look at the CDC calculation with their new metrics, it's clear that most of the country, even though we're seeing an uptick, is still in that green zone, which means that masking is not recommended in the sense of not required in indoor settings. But as people pull back, when you have a highly transmissible virus like the BA.2 and you have pulling back on mitigation methods at the same there is waning immunity, we're going to see an uptick. So the numbers you gave are not surprising.

What we're hoping happens, and I believe it will, is that you won't see a concomitant comparable increase in severity, in the sense of people requiring hospitalizations and deaths. But the idea that we're going to see an uptick, I think people need to appreciate that that's the case and follow the CDC guidelines because, remember, when the metrics were put forth, the new metrics looking at the guidance of masking, it was said that if we do start seeing an uptick, particularly of hospitalizations, we may need to revert back to being more careful and having more utilizations of masks indoors. But right now we're watching it very, very carefully. And there is concern that it's going up. But hopefully we're not going to see increased severity.

KARL: Regarding those mitigation efforts, I want to get your reaction to something that was written, an op-ed in The Washington Post by Dr. Leana Wen, former public health official. She writes, quote: "At this point in the pandemic, we have to accept that infections will keep occurring. During the winter Omicron surge almost half of Americans contracted the Coronavirus. The new Omicron subvariant BA.2 is even more contagious. The price to pay to avoid Coronavirus infection is extremely high. Some Americans might choose to continue to pay that price but I suspect most won't."

At this point, are we at the point where we have to accept there is going to be risk, there are going to be continued infections, and that the cases, thanks to the prevalence of the vaccine, won't be as serious, we can kind of get back to normal lives knowing that there is a risk out there?

FAUCI: You know, Jon, I think she -- Dr. Wen articulated that pretty well. There will be -- and we've said this many times even in our own discussions between you and I, that there will be a level of infection. This is not going to be eradicated and it's not going to be eliminated. And what's going to happen is that we're going to see that each individual is going to have to make their calculation of the amount of risk that they want to take in going to indoor dinners and in going to functions, even within the realm of a green zone map of the country where you see everything looks green but it's starting to tick up. So you're going to make a question and an answer for yourself, for me as an individual, for you as an individual. What is my age? What is my status? Do I have people at home who are vulnerable that if I bring the virus home there may be a problem?

So we're at that point where in many respects she's correct, that we're going to have to live with some degree of virus in the community. The best way to mitigate that, Jon, is to get vaccinated. If you're not, to get boosted if you're eligible to be boosted. If you're in the certain group like the CDC's recent determination about people 50 and older, and individuals with underlying conditions, get that fourth boost, which, by the way, we really need to concentrate a lot more on that, about getting new tests, getting drugs, getting vaccines which I hope the Congress comes through and gives us the resources so that as we get into what might be another surge that we're prepared with the -- all of the tools that we need to address it.

And right now if we don't get that support, Jon, we're not going to be ready for it.

KARL: Well, let me ask you about the spike we've seen right here in Washington. You and I were both at the Gridiron Dinner. This is a dinner that had about 600 or so attendees. So far I believe we're at 67 people that have tested positive who were at the dinner. I'm told at least so far no indication of anybody seriously ill. But, you know, about 10 percent of those infected. What is the lesson here? Should we not be holding events like this or to the point we just talked about, is it time to accept that we can have an event like this but there's going to be a risk, some people will test positive, if everybody is vaccinated, you know, it won't necessarily be that serious?

FAUCI: I think it gets back to what we were discussing just a moment ago, Jon. It's going to be a person's decision about the individual risk they're going to take. I think the people who run functions, who run big dinners, who run functions like the White House Correspondents' ball, or thinking back, the Gridiron Dinner, are going to have to make a determination looking at the CDC guidelines and seeing where the trends are. I mean, there are some places you go, not only is it required that you show proof of vaccination, but you have to have a negative test the day you go to a particular place.

KARL: Yes.

FAUCI: And I know a lot of social functions throughout Washington and in New York are doing the same thing, and it's up to the individual to determine what their level of risk. We don't want to pooh-pooh getting infected. I think people sometimes say, well, it's okay to get infected.

No, it's not, because there are things like long COVID and there are sometimes people even though they don't require hospitalization, Jon, they get significantly ill. They may be at home, they may require a doctor consultation, but they don't get hospitalized. That’s not something to pooh-pooh.

KARL: Sure.

FAUCI: Again, each individual will have to take their own determination of risk.

KARL: Dr. Fauci, we're almost out of time, but I do want to ask you about the potential risk to President Biden and his exposure this week. Obviously, he was at multiple events with people who later turned out to have been infected or in close contact with somebody who’s infected.

We saw him at -- here's the bill-signing. There you see him right -- literally surrounded by people who were either infected or close to people infected. Several other events this week.

What -- very quickly, what is your level of concern about the president's exposure here?

FAUCI: Well, Jon, the protocols to protect the president are pretty strong. The president is vaccinated. He is doubly boosted. He got his fourth shot of an mRNA.

When people like myself and my colleagues are in the room with him closely for a considerable period of time -- half an hour, 20 minutes, 40 minutes, all of us need to be tested.

Yes, he is mingling there, but we feel that the protocols around the president are sufficient to protect him. And as Jen said, the fact is he could get infected. We hope he doesn't. We’d do everything we can do protect him.

But, remember, he's fully vaccinated. He's doubly boosted, and most of the time, people who get anywhere near him need to be tested. So we feel the protocol is a reasonable protocol.

KARL: Dr. Anthony Fauci, thank you for being with us this morning on "This Week".