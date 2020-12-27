'This Week' Transcript 12-27-20: Sen. Bernie Sanders, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, December 27, 2020 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

JONATHAN KARL, ABC CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Rachel Scott (ph), thank you very much. Let's bring in Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

So, Senator Sanders, you've been pushing for these relief checks, these direct payments to Americans for a long time. And now the president is issuing a sort of veto threat. Not saying whether or not he will sign this bill. What's next? What's going to happen? Are we -- is this bill going to be signed into law?

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS (I), VERMONT: I'll tell you, Jonathan, what the president is doing right now is unbelievably cruel. Many millions of people are losing their extended unemployment benefits. They're going to be evicted from their apartments because the eviction moratorium is ending. We are looking at a way to get the vaccine distributed to tens of millions of people. There's money in that bill.

And this president is diddling around and he may actually veto it. My view is that given the terrible economic crisis facing this country, yes, we do need to get $2,000 out to every working class individual in this country, $500 for their kids. But you can't diddle around with the bill. Sign the bill, Mr. President, and then immediately, Monday, Tuesday, we can pass a $2,000 direct payment to the workings families of this country.

KARL: The president came up with this. This was out of the blue. I mean, the White House actually had said or suggested that he was going to sign it as soon as it hit his desk. So I want to ask you, you had been proposing $2,000 payments. You actually wanted monthly payments, for months, since the spring. And then you finally got Republican Josh Hawley to join you in the effort for a larger payment.

During all of that time of lobbying for this, did you hear from the White House? Did they join you in...

SANDERS: Not a word.

KARL: ... pushing for this?

SANDERS: No, not a word. No, everybody assumed, everybody, that Mnuchin was representing the White House. I talked to Mnuchin a couple of weeks ago. And that was the assumption that everybody had. And suddenly because we have an extraordinary narcissist, pathologically narcissistic in the White House, he said, well, yes, I know they're in tense negotiations, you pass the $908 billion bill, it has, you know, the extending unemployment, it has direct payments, it has this, that, and everything else, but you know what, I've now decided that I'm going to jump into the game and I want $2,000.

Well, I want $2,000. The American people want $2,000. They need it given the economic crisis. So what we need to do is have the president sign that bill today, right now. Or else the suffering of this country will be immense and then we can immediately deal with the 2,000.

KARL: OK. So we don’t know what the guy’s going to do. What happens if the president does not sign this bill? What would happen?

SANDERS: Oh my God (ph). Jonathan, look, we are dealing with an unprecedented moment in American history. So many people are hurting. We’re looking at millions of people who maybe evicted from their homes. We’re looking at the highest level of hunger in the modern history of the United States.

In the midst of this terrible pandemic, the hospitals are now being overwhelmed. We got 90 million people who have no health insurance or they’re underinsured. They can’t get to a doctor on time. We want to get the vaccine out from hundreds of millions of people as quickly as possible. Money in this bill that does that.

So if he does not sign this bill -- and by the way, the government may shut down because this was a combination of a COVID bill plus an omnibus bill which keeps the government running. So you’re not going to have all the protections that working people need and then on top of that we may be looking at a government shutdown in the midst of the most difficult moment in modern American history.

It is insane. It is really insane and this president has got to finally get -- do the right thing for the American people and stop worrying about his ego.

KARL: This is a $900 billion bill. The administration actually before the election had proposed a $1.8 trillion bill and Democrats wouldn’t move on it. Was that a mistake in hindsight? Should have Democrats have taken them up on the offer of a $1.8 trillion relief bill?

SANDERS: All I can tell you, Jonathan, is that given the enormity of the problems that we are facing, $900 billion is simply not enough. We should have been talking about at least double that, maybe even more.

You’ll recall that the CARES package that passed in March was $2.2 trillion. It was $600 supplementary unemployment and on top of that it was $1,200 direct payment, significant help for states and localities who desperately need that help, money for hospitals, for schools, et cetera. That’s what we should be talking about.

Now, let us be clear, at this moment, working families are suffering more economic desperation than any time since the Great Depression. We should be responding to that need.

And let me say this, I think that President Elect Biden understands that reality. And if we can get through this Trump administration the next few weeks without doing terrible harm to the American people, I suspect one of the first items on the Biden agenda will be following up on what we’re doing here in providing that kind of assistance.

KARL: Seems like a safe bet. Let me ask you about the emerging Biden Cabinet. Is it progressive enough?

SANDERS: Well, what I have said many, many times is the progressive movement itself probably is 35 or 40 percent of the Democratic Coalition. And I believe that the progressive movement deserves seats in the Cabinet, that has not yet happened.

So I would like to see strong progressives in the administration who are going to stand up for the working families of this country, who believe that healthcare is a human right, who believe we’ve got to make sure that public colleges and universities are tuition free and that we have to be aggressive on issues like climate change, racial injustice (ph), immigration reform.

KARL: We saw (ph) on attorney general’s last big nomination -- the major, major nomination to be made. And we’ve heard a few names. We’ve heard Sally Yates, Senator Doug Jones, Merrick Garland. Some reportings suggesting Merrick Garland is the front-runner there. Would Merrick Garland be a progressive enough choice from your perspective as attorney general?

SANDERS: I know Mr. Garland very well. But I think we could probably have a stronger progressive than him. But I’m not going to comment on Biden’s particular appointees -- appointments (ph).

KARL: All right. Senator Bernie Sanders, thank you very much for joining us.

SANDERS: Thank you very much. Happy New Year (inaudible).

KARL: Happy New Year to you.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNKNOWN: Do you think that the climate will be different after President Trump than it was before then?

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT-ELECT OF THE UNITED STATES: Well, we'll see. I don't know. I mean, I'm not a fortune-teller. But I can tell you that the calls I've gotten from sitting Republicans in powerful positions, they know me, they know I level with them, they know I never mislead, they know I tell them the truth, and they know I don't go out of my way to try to embarrass.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JONATHAN KARL, ABC CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Joe Biden makes another pitch to Republicans. Let's talk about it now with Maryland's governor, Republican Governor Larry Hogan.

Governor, you've heard -- you heard Joe Biden. He talked in his campaign about reaching out to Republicans. What's your sense? Is he doing it?

GOV. LARRY HOGAN (R), MARYLAND: Well, so far I think he is doing it. You know, I liked what he had to say at the end of the campaign where he said it didn't matter if you voted for him or not, he wanted to be a president for all Americans, and that he was going to reach out in a bipartisan way. I can tell you that we've had a couple of conversations already. He did reach out to the governors on both sides of the aisle.

He seems to be listening to us and our concerns about the things that are important in our state as we go through this, you know, critical fight against the virus and the economic troubles we're going through. So I'm hoping he's going to follow through on that. I know your previous guest probably would like him to move more to the left, but I've been pushing to try to keep them, you know, in a more moderate place where he's willing to reach across the aisle and work together with Republicans.

KARL: It was interesting hearing Senator Sanders suggest there isn't a progressive yet among his nominees for his cabinet. Let me ask you, though, we have 24 days left of Donald Trump. And we've seen these pardons for his political allies, the veto of the defense bill, of course, refusing to sign, apparently, this COVID relief bill.

Are you concerned about the damage Donald Trump could do in his final weeks in office?

HOGAN: Well, obviously these -- I just gave up guessing what he might do next. But it has been troubling, particularly the -- look, vetoing the defense authorization bill, this is something that has overwhelming majorities of Republicans and Democrats, and has been, you know, signed into law by the president 60 years in a row.

But the one that really bothers me is the fact that for eight months we've been trying to get a stimulus package through. And here we are, you know, after all this work went on, and the -- you know, both parties were so far apart in the House and the Senate, the Problem Solvers Caucus, some really bipartisan folks on both sides of the aisle brought everybody to the table. They reached an agreement.

Secretary Mnuchin worked together with them and made commitments on behalf of the administration. And then not eight months before or even eight days before, but after it was passed then the president raises these objections.

Look, millions of people are going to suffer. The Paycheck Protection Plan ran out in July. Unemployment benefits are about to run out tomorrow. And we've got to get this done.

KARL: So why aren't more Republicans standing up to him?

HOGAN: Well, I think more and more are and will. And I can tell you, there's an awful lot of concern right now. I mean, Republicans were put in this position, a lot of them came to support this bill even though they didn't like everything that was in it, even though perhaps it didn't have all the things we needed in it.

Like, we've been pushing for help for state and local governments since April when we had a commitment from the president. It's not in the bill. Now the -- you know, Republicans did have a bill for 1.8 billion, as you were talking about, and Pelosi turned it down. She was holding out for 3-point-something -- 3.4 trillion. So now here we are with 900. It's not enough. It doesn't solve all the problems. But it's something.

And if the president wants to come up with more money to help more people, terrific. Let's sign this bill now so we can start getting our unemployment benefits out right away, and then quickly pass another bill.

KARL: He is also still focused on challenging the election results, planning a last-ditch effort on January 6th, when the Electoral College votes are formally brought into the -- into Congress. What is it going to take for Republicans? We see like in some polls upwards of 70 percent of Republican voters who think there was widespread fraud despite the lack of evidence. What's it going to take to convince people that Joe Biden -- people in your party that Joe Biden is elected -- properly elected president-elect of the United States?

HOGAN: Well, Joe Biden is the properly elected president of the United States, whether people like that result or not. And he is the president-elect. He will be sworn in on January 20th. And on January 6th, which is coming up pretty soon, he will be certified by the Congress. So, look, there is a lot of disinformation out there. Everybody wants every single legal vote to be counted. We want the election to be fair and proper.

But like you say, we haven't seen any evidence of widespread fraud. And, you know, people feel like there is but they haven't proven it in a court of law.

KARL: And last question. What kind of influence does Trump have after he leaves the White House? Is he still the king maker of the Republican Party? Does he control this party?

HOGAN: Well, he certainly has a oversized voice in the party. It’s going to be a lot different after January 20th, when he’s not in the position to exert such influence as he does now. But there’s no question he’s not going away and there’s going to be a big chunk of the Republican Party that’s going to still follow his Twitter page and listen to what he has to say.

There’s an awful lot of people that want to be the next Donald Trump but I’m going to be fighting to try to return our party to its roots. And to become a bigger tent party to reach out -- a more reganous (ph) party. More positive, hopeful visions for the future.

KARL: All right. Governor Hogan, thank you very much for joining us and happy New Year.

HOGAN: Thanks (ph).

KARL: Dr. Fauci there on how much of the American population needs immunity to the coronavirus for life to return to normal.

For more let's bring in Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams.

And, Dr. Adams, I wanted to ask you, you, among other public health officials, have been urging people to stay home for the holidays, to forego large family gatherings. But we've seen a lot of people traveling. The TSA says that 7 million people were screened in the week leading up to Christmas.

Are you concerned that we're going to see yet another post-holiday surge?

DR. JEROME ADAMS, U.S. SURGEON GENERAL: Well, we're very concerned. And we always see a little bit of a bump after holidays and sometimes a large bump. But what the important thing for people to understand is that even if you travelled, it doesn't mean you just throw your hands up in the air and say, oh well. There are measures that you can take. And the CDC, I'd like to remind people, recommends that three to five days after travel or after you've been around people without a mask on, you go out and get tested. And getting that test now means that if you were exposed to asymptomatic spread from someone else, we can find out and we can limit your ability to spread to others. And you should definitely stay away from vulnerable people, your grandmother, your aunt, over the next 14 days or so if you travelled so you don't give them coronavirus from your holiday gathering.

KARL: The CDC is now requiring a negative test for any travels coming from the U.K., but officials had been downplaying the threat of these -- of these new strains that we are seeing, these variations in the U.K. I think you had said earlier this week that a mutation doesn't mean the virus is more dangerous or more deadly. And Dr. Fauci said that these -- these -- these variations may already be here in the United States. So why -- why this new step? Why this new restriction?

ADAMS: Well, important for people to know that we're layering protection on top of protection on top of protection. No individual protection is going to be 100 percent. A lot of Americans don't know that back in March, through the presidential 212-F authority, we restricted the ability for people to come to the United States from the U.K. and travel is down 90 percent even pre-knowledge about this new variant from the U.K. So we've already had severe travel restrictions from the U.K.

Testing within 72 hours isn't 100 percent. It's not perfect, but it does further decreases the number of people who will come in. And then what we recommend to people, according to the CDC, is that once you get here, you still isolate for seven days if you've had a negative test or for -- for even longer than that if you don't get a test on this end (ph), 10 to 14 days. So those things layered together will significantly decrease our chance of exposure to a new variant.

But here's what the American people most need to know, mitigation works. The science shows that it works. So if you're worried about a new, potentially more contagious variant, it is that much more important that we follow the four W's, wear a mask, wash your hands, watch your distance, and the fourth one is, wait on gatherings, especially with one last holiday coming up, New Year's. We need to be very careful.

KARL: You've said that you understand the skepticism from many African-Americans about the vaccine, obviously given the history of medical racism in this country. And, you, of course, got vaccinated on camera to send a message.

What else needs to be done to convince people, including some of those most vulnerable, that this vaccine is not only safe but it's effective and it's necessary?

ADAMS: Well, we need to continue to acknowledge what's happened in the past. And I've talked about Tuskegee. I've talked about Henrietta Lacks. But there are real issues going on today, right now in this country, when you look at 700 women dying of pregnancy-related complications, most of them black and brown in the United States. When you look at not just COVID, but hypertension and cancer disparities. We need to acknowledge these things and we need to show people meaningfully, in a real sense what we're doing to improve on these measures. And that's why as surgeon general, even before COVID, health equity was a critical part of everything that I did.

And then we need to engage with trusted influencers. We need to make sure our pastors, and imans and rabbis, all of whom I'm working with, have the facts so that they can spread it to -- to their congregants.

And we need to walk the talk. And that's why I got vaccinated on live TV. I want people to know that as a scientist, as a doctor, I've looked at the data. I know the protections that are in place. I know an African-American female helped develop this vaccine and Tony Fauci and I made sure that the trials were -- were enrolled with diverse participants.

KARL: So...

ADAMS: And I got vaccinated because I trust it and that's how we end this pandemic.

KARL: So before you go, I want to ask you about -- you know, you had these warnings urging people, small gatherings, you know, forego the traditional holiday, you know, large gatherings.

And then we saw Vice President Pence on Tuesday go to Florida. I've got a picture here of this rally he -- he addressed, packed, people -- no social distancing, not a lot of masks.

I mean, what -- what -- doesn't this hurt your -- your effort to model good behavior and to urge people to act responsibly?

I mean, why -- why is the vice president doing something like this?

ADAMS: Well, I can only speak for me, and what I consistently say is we need to understand how this virus spreads. It spreads person to person when we're close together and especially if we're not wearing masks.

So we need to do everything we can to protect ourselves from this virus. Because we've got vaccines. Hope is here. It's not on the way; it's here. And we're quickly getting people vaccinated.

So everyone out there, get the facts about vaccines from a trusted resource so that you can get the vaccine when your time comes. Because that's how we end this pandemic.

But we need to remain vigilant now, in all quarters. Wear a mask, wash your hands, watch your distance, wait on those gatherings so we can as many people as possible across the finish line.

That's how we beat this virus. And I feel confident that we have the tools. We just need to have the will to actually utilize those tools effectively so that everyone gets across the finish line.

KARL: Dr. Adams, thank you very much for joining us. And happy New Year.