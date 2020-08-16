'This Week' Transcript 8-16-20: Sen. Bernie Sanders, Jason Miller

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, August 16, 2020 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Four years ago on the eve of the Democratic convention, we were in Philadelphia as the delegates gathered, all set to broadcast from the convention hall, as all networks have done since the dawn of the TV era -- not this year. The pandemic that has upended so much of our lives have essentially canceled the convention. The delegates will not be gathering in Milwaukee. The speakers will taking a virtual stage, beaming in from all over the country, in an epic display of social distancing.

One thing that will not change from four years ago: the kickoff speaker in prime time will be the runner-up for the Democratic nomination, Senator Bernie Sanders. He joins us now from his home in Burlington, Vermont.

Senator, thank you for joining us this morning.

You're in the same position you were in four years ago, runner-up to the candidate who wanted reform not revolution. But the party has been moving your way on many of the big issues. So will you declare victory tomorrow night?

SANDERS: Well, one of the points that I will make is that the progressive movement has been making enormous progress not only in electing candidates to Congress, not only in electing candidates to state legislatures but also electing candidates who are running for district attorney, who are transforming criminal justice in America.

And also, George, I think, as you've indicated, on all of the ideas that we have been campaigning, the right to understanding that health care is a human right, the need to raise the minimum wage to at least $15 an hour, the understanding that climate change is an existential threat and that we can create millions of jobs transforming our energy system, you know what, we have made enormous progress in bringing the American people in our direction, especially the younger generation.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Not quite all the issues, though -- not Medicare for all, and several of your supporters aren't happy about that. Congresswoman Ro Khanna has complained that it doesn't explicitly endorse Medicare for all. Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib put out a tweet last night saying she's voting against the platform for that reason and actually nominating you for president.

What's your message to them?

SANDERS: Well, my message is that we're going to continue the fight for Medicare for all. We have a healthcare system today that's dysfunctional; too many people are uninsured; too many people are underinsured; too many people are going bankrupt because of medical bills. We pay almost twice as much per capita as the people of any other country. The function of health care is to guarantee health care to all, not make huge profits for the drug companies and the insurance companies. That fight continues the day after Joe Biden is elected president.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Kamala Harris endorsed Medicare for all during the primaries. Do you believe she's an ally in this fight for Medicare for all?

SANDERS: Well, I believe that Kamala is somebody who is -- known for a number of years -- incredibly smart, incredibly tough. And I would not like to be Vice President Pence in a debate with her. I think she's an asset for the Biden campaign, and I think she's going to do great on the campaign trail.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Not all of your supporters agree, including your former press secretary, Briahna Joy Gray. She put out a tweet saying, "We are in the midst of the largest protest movement in American history, the subject of which is excessive policing, and the Democratic Party chose a 'top cop" and the author of the Joe Biden crime bill to save us from Trump."

She was your press secretary. She says "The contempt for the base here is, wow."

SANDERS: Well, I would say that the overwhelming majority of progressives understand that it is absolutely imperative that Donald Trump be defeated, that we have a president who is trying to undermine American democracy, a president who has turned his back on the working families of this country, a president who has done a horrible job in terms of the pandemic, does not believe in science, is not dealing with the existential threat of climate change.

So obviously there may be disagreements. A lot of my supporters are not enthusiastic about Joe Biden, you know why? I ran against Joe Biden. But I think there is overwhelming understanding that Donald Trump must be defeated, Biden must be elected, and that the day after he is elected we're going to do everything we can to create a government that works for all of us and not just the 1 percent and wealthy campaign contributors.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Last night you called on the postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, to resign. But at his press conference yesterday, the president defended DeJoy and said he pinned the blame for the postal problems, the funding problems on Democrats. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: The Democrats aren't willing to provide other things and therefore they're not going to get the funding for that. But you are going to have a catastrophic situation with universal mail-in vote. And on top of it, the Democrats aren't willing to give the people the money and the Post Office the money.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

STEPHANOPOULOS: Your response?

SANDERS: Look, you've got a pathological liar in the White House, which is one of many reasons why he has to be defeated. Three months ago the Democratic House of Representatives passed a HEROES bill which would fund the Post Office, make sure that workers in this country continued to get $600 supplement to their unemployment insurance, if they're unemployed get at least $1,200, and provide massive help to cities and states.

To say that the Democrats are not working on behalf of working people or not funding the Post Office is another lie from Donald Trump.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But there is a stalemate now in the talks. So what do the Democrats do about this at this point?

SANDERS: There's not a stalemate. Democrats sat down, Mitch McConnell did not participate in the negotiations. You had Donald Trump, any day could invite Democrats and Republicans to the White House, he didn't. Their job was to stymie and make sure there were no agreements because half of the Republicans in the United States Senate do not want to contribute another nickel to American workers' health during this crisis. That's the reality.

(CROSSTALK)

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well...

SANDERS: Democrats are trying...

STEPHANOPOULOS: Whose ever to blame, it's still a stalemate. So my question is, what do the Democrats do at this point? Do you have to come back, cancel the recess right now, and put more pressure on this issue, on the president and his team?

SANDERS: Well, number one, I am deeply, deeply concerned about Trump's effort to undermine American democracy by defunding the Postal Service. Now that's not me talking, that's what Donald Trump said himself a few days ago. He said, look, I don't want people -- millions of people to be casting mail-in ballots.

Well, we're in a pandemic now, Mr. President, and people should not have to put their lives on the line and get sick and maybe die in order to cast a vote. Of course, we need mail-in ballots. Here in Vermont on Tuesday, we had a primary, record-breaking turnout, most of the people voted by mail-in ballots. It went perfectly well. Other states are doing the same.

But Trump apparently believes that a low turnout will work for him. And he wants to discourage people from voting from mail-in ballots because he thinks it will work to his favor. That is pathetic. That is not what a president of the United States should be doing.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So what do you do about it?

SANDERS: Well, I think Nancy Pelosi has a good idea. I think the House should come back and make sure that the U.S. Postal Service is fully funded. I think we've got to do everything we can to get rid of this new postmaster general who is clearly a campaign contributor for Trump trying to undermine the Postal Service. And make it clear to the American people, whether you are a progressive or moderate or a conservative, this goes beyond political ideology.

This goes to the fact of whether or not we are a democracy or we'll continue to have a president who is trying to make it impossible for millions of people to vote. And I hope that in a very resounding way the American people say, sorry, Mr. President, people fought and died for American democracy, you're not going to destroy it.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Senator Sanders, thanks for your time this morning.

SANDERS: Thank you.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let’s get a response now from the Trump campaign. We’re joined by Senior Adviser Jason Miller.

Jason, thank you for joining us this morning. Before we get into the meat of the interview, let me begin by extending our condolences to President Trump and his family for the death of his younger brother Robert last night.

JASON MILLER, SENIOR ADVISER TRUMP 2020 RE-ELECTION CAMPAIGN: Thank you. Appreciate that very much. It’s a very solemn day here at Trump headquarters. I know the president would very much appreciate those words George.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And do you have any idea? I know the president was planning on campaigning just about every day this week, including going to Wisconsin tomorrow. Will those plans have to be changed at this point?

MILLER: I haven't spoken with the president yet this morning. So, I don’t know if the things will change for this coming week. But I imagine, we'll probably be putting some more information out there later this afternoon, possibly first thing tomorrow morning. But I don’t have any changes at the moment.

STEPHANOPOULOS: OK. Let's talk about Bernie Sanders right now. You heard him right there. He said the president was undermining democracy by defunding the Postal Service.

How do you respond?

MILLER: Well, I think, George, you hit the nail on the head when you asked Bernie Sanders what was his plan was to go and fix this, and he punted to Nancy Pelosi, who by the way is on vacation. The entire House has taken an August recess, and they’re not even here dealing with it.

I think it's a little disingenuous for Bernie and the rest of the Democrats to be making so much noise on this, they weren’t trying to do it in February, or March, or April, or May, and this is something that just is popping up now. I think what really is going on here is they're trying to change the rules and try to institute something that normally takes five to ten years to put in place, and rush it through a nearly five to ten weeks.

I mean, the fact of the matter is, we've seen mail -- universal mail-in voting has been a disaster, and to go try to rush this -- everyone remembers --

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well --

MILLER: -- the hanging chad in Florida in 2000, imagine that in 10 or 15 states across the country.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, in fact, Jason, the Democrats did take action early in the spring. The House passed a $25 billion emergency funding bill for the -- for the Postal Service.

And it’s not just the Democrats who are raising concerns about this right now. It’s Mitt Romney who is the nominee for the Republican Party in 2012 has responded to these claims of possible widespread voter fraud.

Let's take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. MITT ROMNEY (R-UT): I don't know of any evidence that voting by mail would increase voter fraud. The good news is, that if there were some allegation of impropriety, you’d be able to get the physical ballots and look at them and see if the signatures matched the people who are supposedly the voters, whether the person was still alive and so forth.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

STEPHANOPOULOS: In fact, that's exactly what's been happening in states where -- where they have had elections.

MILLER: No, not at all. In fact, Mitt Romney is wrong, just like he was wrong in 2012 and blew the election to Barack Obama, a race we should have won, by the way.

Mitt Romney should take a look at Paterson, New Jersey, where upwards of a quarter of all the votes were thrown out. He should take a look at Carolyn Maloney’s race, the primary in New York 12th, which I guess Carolyn Maloney is the winner of that. We’re still not sure.

But even take a look at Nevada --

(CROSSTALK)

STEPHANOPOULOS: But let me just stop right there, because when the votes were thrown out, that shows that the system is working. It shows that the votes that could have been fraudulent, and that’s exactly what’s been happening in the Carolyn Maloney race to get taken out, if indeed they don't meet the requirements.

MILLER: But no, but to carry on for six weeks afterwards, and we’re still not sure -- I mean, did Carolyn Maloney really win that race? I mean, her opponent doesn’t think so.

And you take a look at Paterson, New Jersey, which -- I mean, upwards of a quarter of the vote -- I mean, George, when you're marketplace competitor CBS did a test run with mailing out a whole bunch of different cards and to see what the return rate would be and they had a 3 percent error. Imagine in state where you only have 10,000 votes separating the two candidates like we did in Wisconsin last time, now you're going to throw a 3 percent error rate potentially into that.

The fact of the matter is, it takes time. The secretary of state from the state of Washington said it takes upwards of five to ten years to safely and responsibly get this in place. Democrats are now trying to rush this through and have wholesale changes in five to ten weeks.

And even worse, George, you take a look at Nevada, a bill they passed in the dead of night where they're trying to allow ballot harvesting, they’re trying to allow people to send in applications after the election date, everyone should have one vote. They should be -- safe and secure and how that's done. But you can't have non-postmarked ballots coming in or ballots with the postmark coming in up to a week later, or somewhere further down the road.

This is like Tip O’Neill back in the day holding open the vote until it gets enough votes to actually go and win. That's the goal here for the Democrats.

STEPHANOPOULOS: In Pennsylvania, your campaign has sued the state over plans for mail-in ballots, and judge hearing that case ordered you to produce evidence that mail-in voting leads to widespread voter fraud by last Friday.

Did you turn that evidence in and what was it?

MILLER: Yes. And so, for the public examples that have been out there, we saw earlier this year, it went to the mail-in voting, universal mail-in in Philadelphia, you still had a number of people, large number of people who went and voted in person in addition to doing the mail-in. We also had the example of the Philadelphia elections judge who was indicted and sentenced earlier this year, someone who’d been scamming the polls for a number of years and making money off of it. There are additional --

(CROSSTALK)

STEPHANOPOULOS: What does that have to do with mail-in voting?

MILLER: But -- there were additional aspects of fraud that were presented in that case, so I can’t discuss that right now, it’s still not public yet.

STEPHANOPOULOS: The president, the vice president, many of his top advisers voted by mail all the time. And your campaign is also encouraging voters in states like North Carolina to vote by mail, doesn't that undercut the president's case?

MILLER: No, not at all. What the president is talking about is universal vote by mail. And just to be clear on this, because some folks might not be following the inside baseball, might -- despite the avalanche of news coverage, this is where we literally have tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands, millions of live ballots being sent out. And then when -- to people. And, look it could be going to someone who no longer lives at that location, be going to dead people. I mean it could be going to -- we've seen where dogs and even cats have received official communications from registrars, from secretary of states. It takes a long time for states to be able to put this together safely and securely. And to go and to rush this through, it's a disaster waiting to happen, George.

STEPHANOPOULOS: They could -- they could be doing it better if -- if you didn't have problems at the Postal Service and if the president would agree to new funding.

MILLER: Well, but -- but, George, the president's already said that he's willing to give more funding. Why aren't the Democrats back in Washington trying to come up with a solution then? This is all about politics.

And, George, here's the thing. I think that, respectively speaking, I think that the media is being taken for a ride by the Democratic Party. They don't want to talk about Joe Biden heading into the Democratic Convention. The fact that Joe Biden doesn't have anyone on the Sunday shows even today talking about his candidacy is because it's a complete disaster.

Thirty years ago, George, you had a great slogan, it's the economy, stupid. That was one of the greatest in all-time history. Now what Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris are trying to say is, hey, stupid, I want to raise your taxes. That's the wrong message to be sending as we're coming out of this COVID recovery. And I wish the media would catch on to the fact that Democrats are just playing a shell game here.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, right now -- you said there, they're limping into the convention, but the national polling average, it has him up about eight points over President Trump right now.

MILLER: We're actually in a better place than we were four years ago, so I like it.

But, look, going into, all the trend lines are looking very positive, particularly in the battlegrounds where they're leading or within the margin of error of ever state that we need to get to 270. So we've seen a lot of progress.

In particular, I like where we are in Minnesota. I like where we are in Michigan. Things are definitely moving in the right direction.

But I'd also point out that Joe Biden knows that he has real problems with his own base, that he has problems with his candidacy. That's why he's running advertisements reaching out to African-Americans in the general election. Not something you normally see from Democrats in a general election. But he knows his base is weak. That's why he had to pick a radical progressive like Kamala Harris to come on as VP because he knows his numbers are very soft with his progressive base. So we feel good about where things are going.

Now, the Democrats will get a bump this week in the polls for sure. I mean this is something historically Democrats get a nice bump from the convention. I wouldn't be surprised if it's upwards even of eight to ten points. I do think it will be a pretty sizable bump.

But, look, this convention might play well in Brooklyn, New York, not so much in Brooklyn, Iowa. This will have all the --

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, what -- what are you -- what are you saying --

MILLER: The glitz and the trimmings --

STEPHANOPOULOS: What are you seeing that we're not seeing? You talk about the battleground states. The polling averages have -- have Joe Biden up about 5 or 6 points in Florida. He's up a couple of points in North Carolina. He's up in Michigan. He's up in Pennsylvania. He's up in Wisconsin. He's up in Minnesota, where you just talked about as well.

MILLER: By two points. By two points in Minnesota. That's part of the reason why we'll be back in Minnesota tomorrow with the president. We think this is a state that we can flip. We only lost by about 45,000, 50,000 votes last go-round. We think this is right in our cross-hairs where we can get it. The state is shifting quite a bit, and especially with the terrible leadership coming from Governor Walz that we've seen in the state.

But one of the things is the -- George, the media pollsters have not corrected their models since 2016. And the same way that they undercounted Trump voters and they missed so much, nothing fundamentally has changed. I mean even take a look at -- go to the most recent "Washington Post"/ABC poll where you undercounted Republicans by 27 percent. I mean the exit polls from CNN and other folks had it at 36 Democrat, 33 Republican in 2016 and the most recent national survey that we saw from ABC and the "Washington Post" only had a 24 percent Republican sampling. There is no scenario where 27 percent of Republicans have all just magically gone pouf and disappeared in the last four years. So what we're looking at are models that were correct in 2016. We believe it will be correct in 2020. We feel good about where we are.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Finally, before we go, the president was asked yesterday whether he thinks that Kamala Harris, for the second time, is eligible for run for president. Here's what he said.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

QUESTION: Will you say now that Kamala Harris is eligible to run and be vice president or president based on being born in Oakland, California?

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: So, I have nothing to do with that. I read about it.

The lawyer happens to be brilliant lawyer, as you probably know. He wrote an article saying there could be a problem. It's not something that I'm going to be pursuing.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

STEPHANOPOULOS: And during the 2016 primaries, the president raised similarities questions about Ted Cruz. You we working for Ted Cruz at the time. You responded to those allegations then forcefully. Even Lindsey Graham says now that Kamala is unequivocally an American citizen eligible to run.

Why can't the president say clearly, unequivocally, she is eligible to run for president?

MILLER: Well, he did. He said last night at his press conference, said it's not something that the campaign is pursuing.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But that's not what he said.

MILLER: Not something he's spending any time into.

No, he -- no, I'm telling you exactly what he said. He said, it's not something the campaign is pursuing, not something that we brought up. It's not something that (INAUDIBLE). In fact, the only time --

STEPHANOPOULOS: But he did not say she's eligible to run for president.

MILLER: George, he made very clear, it’s not something that he’s brought up. It’s something that media keeps bringing up, whether to him in his press conferences or even interview formats like this, where it’s being brought up.

It is not something that anyone in our campaign is talking about. The president said that he doesn’t -- it's not something that we’re pursuing, not something that we’re interested in.

And in our opinion, it is case closed. End of story. And the only folks who keep bringing it up are the media.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, it's good to hear you say this case closed. In fact, your campaign -- a lawyer on your campaign did retweet the article that raised the questions about whether or not Kamala Harris was eligible.

MILLER: She wasn’t speaking for the campaign. I am.

STEPHANOPOULOS: OK, Jason Miller, thanks very much.