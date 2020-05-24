'This Week' Transcript 5-24-20: Dr. Deborah Birx

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, May 10, 2020 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

MARTHA RADDATZ, "THIS WEEK" CO-ANCHOR: For more on this, White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx joins us now.

Good morning, Dr. Birx.

We now have all 50 states gradually opening up, but, Saturday, North Carolina reported the highest one-day number of COVID cases with 1,107. They call it a notable and concerning increase.

Arkansas also reporting a second wave, and Minnesota is reaching capacity in its ICU.

Should these states now scale back on relaxing the rules, given these statistics?

BIRX: I think it's really important -- and thank you for the question -- to really understand what's driving those outbreaks.

And we have been working with every county and state and local official, both through the CDC and through the governors, through the governors' calls, to really encourage proactive testing.

So, some of this is increased testing in areas where we know are the highest risk, whether it's nursing homes, whether it's areas where people work and sleep and stay together or transport together, and really getting proactive testing out there to find cases before there's community spread.

I think, you know, from the Arkansas case, a lot of that was associated by a social gathering. And that's why we really made it clear that, during this reopening, social gatherings should not be more than 10 people, even if they're outside, because you still need to maintain that social distancing.

RADDATZ: But -- but -- exactly, but you said Friday that people can go out to beaches this weekend as long as they stay distanced, but when you look at the images of these large crowds at beaches on Saturday, at outdoor restaurants, water parks, not keeping social distance. Does this still make you confident that reopening beaches and parks was the right call?

BIRX: I think it's our job as public health officials every day to be informing the public of what puts them at risk. And we have made it clear that there's asymptomatic spread. And that means that people are spreading the virus unknowingly. And this is unusual in the case of respiratory diseases in many cases. So, you don't know who's infected.

And so we really want to be clear all the time that social distancing is absolutely critical. And if you can't social distance and you're outside, you must wear a mask. These are items that really critical to protect individuals.

We've learned a lot about this virus. But we now need to translate that learning into real changed behavior that stays with us so that we can continue to drive down the number of cases.

RADDATZ: But I guess that's my point, you're not seeing it across the country. You're not seeing it at those beaches.

BIRX: And I think that's our job to continue to communicate. And I think we have to communicate through different venues, making sure that our generation sees and our Millennials can help us get that message out there, of how to be together socially yet distant. And I think there is a way to do that. Americans are amazingly innovative. And I think we really just need to have better continuous communication on how important that is. And then highlighting these issues that come up like in Arkansas with this pool party.

This is why it's really important that you maintain those distances. And again to speak to those who are vulnerabilities and co-morbidities. Both in phase one and phase two of reopenings, we have asked you to continue to shelter in place, because we know that those co-morbidities put you at a greater risk for more significant disease.

And so those two pieces need to continue to happen where people who have co-morbidities are continuing to shelter, while those who don't are going out, but are maintaining social distances so they're not spreading to others.

RADDATZ: And Dr. Birx, the president on Friday called on governors to open houses of worship right now. And yet churches have been found to be one of the biggest super spreaders. One asymptomatic person in Washington State infected as many as 53 people during choir practice. In Chicago, a parishioner came down with the virus by sitting within a row of an infected person.

You said on Friday that maybe some places should wait. What are your concerns there?

BIRX: I think there's two pieces that are important. Before the president made that announcement, he asked the CDC to get their guidance to churches up, so that churches could reopen safely. So that guidance is up there and available to all churches and congregates to understand how to worship together safely.

Certainly worshiping outside, maintaining social distancing, and you know, obviously not having physical contact with each other and that's -- I know that's difficult. We all have made difficult behavioral changes, and that needs to continue to happen. But the guidance was up before the churches were asked to reopen. And I think that's really important that both with opening up America again, those guidelines went out before we stopped the 30-day stop the spread that was again after the 15, which was 45 days total. This only works if we all follow the guidelines and protect one another.

RADDATZ: And Dr. Birx, we're approaching the very sad milestone of 100,000 deaths due to COVID. It's a stunning figure. Do you have any reason to think that number is inflated? And do you agree with Dr. Fauci that the death count is almost certainly higher?

BIRX: I've said from the beginning that we'll follow the data. And we provide the data that's integrated between multiple reporting sites. And we have never altered the death numbers. And in this country, we've been very inclusive.

I will tell you always, with any pandemic and any time people are fighting to save other people's lives, it's difficult to count at the early part of the epidemic. And we will have time to look back and really ensure that we found all of those cases.

Each of those cases and each of those deaths are very important to understand, because we're a different country than the other countries that who have been infected. We want to understand what is the risk to 30-year-olds, 45-year-olds, what are our risks to children? How do we prevent serious disease? And that's why all of this information together is really important to continue to get and continue to validate.

RADDATZ: And Dr. Birx, Dr. Fauci says it is inevitable that there will be a second wave of COVID-19, but President Trump says, we are not going to close the country if there is a second wave.

Is that the right approach?

BIRX: I think we're trying to learn right now very carefully about how you reopen safely. You know, we act like we've actually done this before and besides 1918 and 1919, we’ve not ever closed parts of America, and even then, the whole country wasn't closed.

We're trying to understand during this period of coming out of the closure, how do we maintain openness and safety? And I think that's what we're going to be learning through May, June and July.

And also, I want to be very clear to the American people -- we're preparing for that potential fall issue, both in PPE, which is protective devices both in ventilators, stockpiles and ensuring that we're really pushing on therapeutics and vaccine developments so we can be ready if the virus does come back in a significant way.

RADDATZ: But you don't see the country closing down again?

BIRX: It's difficult to tell and I really am data-driven, so I’m collecting data right now about whether governors and whether states and whether communities are able to open safely.

And what do I mean by that? We have to do much better with proactive testing -- not just count the number of tests we've done. That’s great, but really ensure those tests are being applied in a way that we find the asymptomatic cases.

It is much easier to find symptomatic cases, because people are stick. And when people are sick, they’re often not out and about, particularly if they have a severe case of COVID with high fever.

What I’m worried about is, what are we putting in place to find asymptomatic cases?

This is why we've asked for proactive, 100 percent testing of all residents and workers, and then proactive ongoing testing of workers in nursing homes before nursing homes reopen for any kind of visitation. Proactive testing where people are living together in large groups, whether they’re living together to serve a meatpacking plant or agricultural workers, or transport it together.

We know all of these pieces are what we call risk for super spreading events. I really want to call them “events” rather than targeting individuals because individuals are unknowingly spreading the virus. So, let's talk about events.

But all of this proactive testing needs to be in place and needs to continue to be in place because that will determine safely remaining open in the fall.

RADDATZ: OK, thanks so much for joining us this morning, Dr. Birx.

BIRX: Thank you.