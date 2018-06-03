'This Week' Transcript 6-3-18: The Latest on the U.S.-North Korea Summit

This is a rush transcript and will be updated.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, HOST, THIS WEEK: (In progress) -- letter confirms for the first time that President Trump personally dictated a misleading statement for his son Don Jr. about that infamous Trump Tower meeting with Russian officials promising damaging information about Hillary Clinton. Those are the headlines. Let’s dig into it now with the president’s lead attorney, Rudy Giuliani. Mr. Mayor, thanks --

RUDY GIULIANI, LEAD ATTORNEY FOR DONALD TRUMP: Hi, George. How are you?

STEPHANOPOULOS: -- for joining us this morning. Now, this letter was written before you came on board. It was written by John Dowd --

GIULIANI: Right.

(CROSSTALK)

STEPHANOPOULOS: -- in January. But do you stand by the arguments made in this letter?

GIULIANI: Oh, they’re excellent. Yes. As a legal -- legal arguments -- I didn’t see it at the time. Obviously I wouldn’t have been allowed to but I -- I know the argument and it’s very, very persuasive. It’s similar to the article written by Ted Olson about three weeks ago, Weekly Standard, saying exactly the same thing. Maybe adding a little bit more to it in terms of their not making a proper record the special counsel.

So, I mean, this is basically, I think, what most constitutional lawyers who tend to try to protect the presidency would say.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So let’s dig into some of the specifics. One, it makes it pretty clear that you don’t think the president can be compelled to testify, cannot be subpoenaed here. So does that mean the president won’t be sitting for an interview?

GIULIANI: Doesn’t mean that completely, it means that, you know, there’s got to be a high bar they have to reach in terms of convincing us that they’re fair, convincing us that we’re going to get the things we need. I want to see the spygate report. Haven’t gotten it. I want to see the authorization that they have, which they gave to Judge Ellis, I think, but Judge Ellis hasn’t written an opinion yet, which convinces me there’s a real problem with it. Otherwise the judge would have said oh yes, you’re authorized.

That’s the Manafort case. The couple of outstanding very critical -- we just can’t do it without that. I would have every lawyer that you put on the show ripping my head off if I let him be interviewed without knowing that they’re authorized.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Have you actually written a letter or the presidency written a new letter to Robert Mueller?

GIULIANI: Yes.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Yes, where you lay out the conditions (inaudible) --

(CROSS TALK)

GIULIANI: -- Jane Raskin did that for Jay and me, and Jane -- Jane basically reiterated that. We -- I think we added an extra point or we should, which is in addition to the constitutional issue which will be, you know, a complex one, we admit that, although we think we have the better argument.

The one that’s definitive is the OLC, Office of Legal Council in the Justice Department wrote a memo at the conclusion of the Clinton thing, the Clinton administration, and said you cannot indict a sitting president nor can you compel process.

So it’s part of the rules of the Justice Department, and Mueller is nothing --

STEPHANOPOULOS: Has he responded to the letter?

GIULIANI: He has not.

STEPHANOPOULOS: No response to the letter.

GIULIANNI: Right, and Mueller is -- is -- is completely surrounding by the rules of the Justice Department, and -- and agreed to follow it.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But -- so -- so what is the state of play exactly with Robert Mueller now? He has not responded to that letter --

GIULIANI: He’s responded to other things, you know, look I -- if I were him, I wouldn’t respond to the letter either, unless I made the decision to go or not to go. If I’m not going to go, why respond to it, I’ve got other things to do.

And if I am going to go, I better -- (inaudible) I better spend a month on it. I mean Emmet Flood was -- is -- is the president in -- let’s call him his in-house council, you know --

STEPHANOPOULOS: At the White House.

GIULIANI: At the White House, basically this is his area of expertise. He represented President Clinton, represented President Bush, this is the area he knows probably better than anybody in the world.

So we’re -- we’re relying on him and as well as Jay and John did an excellent job, and everybody we’ve had look at this says I guess what lawyers always say, we can’t guarantee but, we’re 90 percent. Well I should say 70 percent.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But back in 1998, you argued that President Clinton could be subpoenaed. Here’s what you said to Charlie Rose.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

GIULIANI: All the Watergate litigation resolved the fact that the president is not above the law, is not able to avoid subpoenas and the president has a right like anyone else to go before a judge and say this is being done for improper purpose, this is being done for purposes of harassment.

If the judge agrees with that, fine, but if the judge doesn’t, then you have to testify.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

STEPHANOPOULOS: So what’s changed?

GIULIANI: Well -- well I guess first of all I still agree with that exception, which is a president can go before a judge and say it’s for purpose of harassment, it’s unnecessary, we win that, and --

STEPHANOPOULOS: And that’s what you intend to do if you’re --

GIULIANI: Oh gosh yes, we’ll say hey, you got everything you need, you got 1.4 million documents, you have 28 witnesses. President -- the president’s given every explanation and -- and -- and corrected some that were misimpressions.

You’ve got everything you need, what -- what do you need us for? In fact most prosecutors don’t have the -- the -- the subject or target or whatever you want to call the (ph) -- although he’s only a subject right now and I think will remain that.

They don’t have him, so they have to make a decision without it. So come on, man up and make your decision.

STEPHANOPOULOS: North Korea summit is back on. How does that play into a potential interview?

GIULIANI: Well look, you know, from our very narrow point of view, Jay and I and our team, of course, it interrupts it because it isn’t just the interview and the facts of the interview, it’s -- it’s the whole situation of are we going to do it or not do it?

This is -- this is the president’s decision ultimate, you’ve got to understand this.

STEPHANOPOULOS: He says he wants to do it.

GIULIANI: George, you’ve interviewed him, you know him, you’ve talked to him, everybody -- I don’t think anybody that doubts him wants (ph) him to do it. He -- he believes he’s telling the truth, he is telling the truth.

He believes that he should win -- justice should win out. I’m a lawyer, I have years of prosecution and defense, it’s not that simple. I mean what I fling is the truth, you may think isn’t, and they seem to have the heavy reliance on -- on Comey.

I think that’s going to get knocked to heck with the Horowitz report, the general -- inspector general, is -- is he’s doing the whole Hillary Clinton investigation, and I think one of the main reasons for firing Comey was how unfair that was to both of them, to both Hillary Clinton and to -- and to -- and to President Trump.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So you’re still recommending he does not sit down for the interview?

GIULIANI: Jay and I want to keep an open mind and I have to just be honest, I mean we’re leaning toward not. But look, if they can convince that it will be brief, it would be to the point, there were five or six points they have to clarify, and with that, we can get this -- this long nightmare for the -- for the American public over. When you ask me about career, you know how terrible I feel when I have to call him up? This letter comes out -- which, I mean somebody should be -- looking at these leaks, find out who the heck it is. I know --

STEPHANOPOULOS: But you have no evidence that it came from the special counsel.

GIULIANI: From DOJ, it could come from a lawyer but whoever it is, we should find out who it is. I have no -- I have no objection to sitting down and -- and -- and testifying and put me under oath, I don’t care. I --

STEPHANOPOULOS: So you didn’t do it --

(CROSSTALK)

GIULIANI: I didn’t do it, Jay didn’t do it, Jane (ph) didn’t do it, Marty (ph) didn’t do it, Pat (ph) didn’t do it. We didn’t do it.

STEPHANOPOULOS: How about Mr. Dowd?

GIULIANI: I don’t think he did but hey, you got to ask John. I mean John -- look, we’re very grateful to John. This was a great job. He and Jay did a great job there (ph). They set this up beautifully. We can add the OLC (ph) argument to it, which I think puts it over the top and the Olson argument, which is the one I was talking about way back with -- with Bill Clinton and I think we win this.

STEPHANOPOULOS: The most breathtaking claim to my eyes in the letter is that claim that the president basically cannot be investigated for obstruction of justice, that he can terminate an investigation at any time for any reason. Any time for any reason?

GIULIANI: I think -- I think that -- look, when you argue, you argue the broadest possible point. We don’t have to go there.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, (ph) you do go there.

GIULIANI: Well I didn’t. I wasn’t there then. I’d save that as the last argument. I think the stronger argument is he didn’t -- or I’ll bet (ph) he didn’t -- I mean, firing an employee when you know that another employee’s going to come in and take that job and -- and further the investigation cannot possibly obstruct the investigation. He said that to Lester Holt when he was interviewed within days of doing it, so you’ve got a contemporaneous statement of his -- of his -- of his intent.

So how’s that obstruction?

STEPHANOPOULOS: So let me just --

GIULIANI: How about the Flynn conversation? Saying a -- saying a -- saying to a potential prosecutor give the guy a break. You put Chris Christie on -- on later and ask him how many times was he told -- asked give him a break. You know what that means. You take into consideration the fact that the man was a war hero, a patriot, a father, his children are (ph) sick, whatever. You know, the whole thing. Sometimes you don’t indict, sometimes you lessen the severity of it and sometimes you ignore it.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But just to be -- just to be clear, to press that point, because the letter is very explicit. It says any time for any reason. If the FBI developed evidence that the president had accepted a bribe or committed murder, the president could terminate that investigation?

GIULIANI: I would not go that far. I -- I would not go that far, George. I mean, John -- you’d have to ask John exactly what he’s relying on for that. I wouldn’t go that far. I think under circumstances where there’s no -- at best there’s ambiguity as to whether there was intent

For every one of these things he did, we can write out five reasons why he did it. If four of them are completely innocent and one of them is your assumption that it’s a guilty motive, which the president would deny, you can’t possibly prosecute him --

STEPHANOPOULOS: The letter also --

GIULIANI: -- or recommend impeachment.

STEPHANOPOULOS: The letter also cites the president’s pardon power. Do you and the president’s attorneys believe the president has the power to pardon himself?

GIULIANI: He -- he’s not but he probably does. He has no intention of pardoning himself but he probably -- not to say he can’t. I mean, that -- that’s another really interesting constitutional argument, can the president pardon himself.

(CROSSTALK)

GIULIANI: It would be an open question. I think it would probably get answered by gosh, that’s what the constitution says and if you want to change it, change it. But yes.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Lot of focus on the president --

GIULIANI: I think the political ramifications of that would be tough. Pardoning other people is one thing. Pardoning yourself is another. Other presidents have pardoned people in circumstances like this both -- both in their administration and sometimes the next president, even of a different party will come along and pardon.

STEPHANOPOULOS: A lot of focus on the president’s pardon power this week. He pardoned Dinesh D’Souza we saw this week. Roger Stone says the president’s sending a signal to those caught up in the Russia investigation.

GIULIANI: He -- he -- he is not. I think what he’s doing -- I think -- I think the president feels guilty that some of these were delayed. Maybe there was too much concern with injustice or the White House about doing it because it would look bad. These are so different than the case -- cases he’s involved in. And the issue of any pardon there is so far -- no -- I mean, except for a couple guilty pleas, nobody’s really been convicted yet.

And the cases that are involved are totally transitional (ph). I mean they’re off on -- on a -- on a lark here. The Russian -- the Russian thing, I mean $180, a hundred -- dressing up like a clown or something and going to one of Hillary’s events.

Gosh, we used to have clowns coming to our event, I didn’t know if they were dressed up or not.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But you don’t fully know that Robert Mueller has wrapped up his investigation into collusion or any cooperation between people associated with President Trump and the Russians who were (ph) interfering in our campaign.

GIULIANI: I do not know that, I -- I don’t know that and probably we’re not going to know that until he concludes. I’ve got a feeling he didn’t, I have a feeling that collusion has come up completely empty.

That’s why I want to see the reports on SpyGate (ph), because I believe that came up empty.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well let’s talk about that a little bit --

GIULIANI: And that’ll be expelpatory (ph).

STEPHANOPOULOS: -- because Trey -- Trey Gowdy, you know, Senior House Republican, this week said he’s -- he got the briefing and her’es what he had to say after it.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

R. TREY GOWDY (R), S.C.: I am even more convinced that the FBI did exactly what my fellow citizens would want them to do when they got the information they got, and that it has nothing to do with Donald Trump.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

STEPHANOPOULOS: He’s a senior republican, also democrats who got the briefing said the same thing.

GIULIANI: Well I don’t think that that’s the issue. The -- I mean -- that goes to the legitimacy of the investigation. I think it was illegitimate, maybe -- maybe they can show me it isn’t, I have an open mind after (ph) that.

I want to see what they revealed, what did they find? We’re -- we’re concentrating on technicalities, important though they are.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But you -- at this point, you have no evidence the FBI did anything wrong?

GIULIANI: No, I haven’t -- but I -- but I also have tremendous suspicions because they concealed it for a year from the president. If -- if -- if it shows nothing, which we all believe it doesn’t, if it was perfectly proper, then why wasn’t it shown to the president, gosh, you know, as soon as he got into office?

The investigation was over, it’s a concluded investigation, there’s no reason not to show it to him, there’s no reason not to show it to us, and the more they refuse to show it, I’m sorry my instincts as a prosecutor tell me there’s something wrong.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And a lot of people look at one of the -- at the president’s shifting explanations, the White House shifting explanations for what happened in that meeting at the Trump Tower back in June of 2016 with Don Junior.

I remember when -- when this was first reported, Jay Sekulow was on my program, so the president had nothing at all to do with that letter. Later, Sarah Sanders said well wait, he -- he -- he sort of weighed in, but he didn’t dictate it, and now this letter from the president’s lawyers say very, very clearly he dictated the statement.

How do you explain those shifting explanations?

GIULIANI: Happened to me with the whole situation of repaying the money that was laid out by Cohen. When I first -- when the first -- president first talked about it, nobody focused on it, nobody thought about it, that was a very busy time.

And then when we got on board, when I went through everything, it was the only change we had to make at that point, there’s (ph) other change have been made. When you consider the big scope of this narrative, four or five change --

STEPHANOPOULOS: It’s not (ph) a very complicated thing, the president want there, he was dealing with the letter, first it was all denied and now you’re saying he dictated it (ph).

GIULIANI: But I -- I don’t know that Jay -- Jay would have to answer that, and I -- I’ve talked to him about it. I think Jay was wrong, I mean, this is -- this is the reason you don’t let the president testify.

If, you know, every -- our recollection keeps changing, or we’re not even asked a question and somebody makes an assumption, in my case I made an assumption and then I -- then -- then we corrected and I got it right out as soon as -- as soon as -- as soon as it happened.

I think that’s what happened here.

STEPHANOPOULOS: I was struck by something else in the letter, and when you’re discussing that -- that dictation by the president, the letter says that this is a private matter between the president and the New York Times.

Is -- is that really correct? I mean when you give a -- a misleading statement to a newspaper or say something misleading on television --

(CROSS TALK)

-- organization, it’s to the viewers, it’s to the public.

GIULIANI: Again, I didn’t write the letter, but I think it means it’s not a 1,001 situation. For example, if you said that and that’s been the danger of being interviewed, if -- gosh if I say something wrong on this show, and sometimes I did George, in the past, not this time.

STEPHANOPOULOS: We all do, we all make mistakes, and when we make mistakes we try to make corrections.

GIULIANI: If you were the FBI -- if you were the FBI, my goodness, I’d -- they could prosecute me for the mistake. They’d say of course it was a lie. So that’s one -- that’s the point it’s trying to make.

They’re trying to say it’s a private -- it’s non-governmental, it’s not under oath, it’s not under interview of the FBI like some of the prosecutions that have been interviews with the FBI, Martha Stewart was under oath.

STEPHANOPOULOS: That was -- that was under oath. But as you know, articles of impeachment both for Richard Nixon and for President Clinton included --

GIULIANI: Very broad.

STEPHANOPOULOS: -- lying to the public.

GIULIANI: Very broad. I -- I had the position even with the Clinton impeachment that it was (ph) terrible mistake. Both legal and political. And first of all, Congress is going to impeach somebody for lying to the press? Broad (ph). They do more lying to the press than anybody.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Bottom line, will the president testify and are you still -- do you still believe that Robert Mueller is committed to wrapping this up by September 1?

GILUIAIN: I’ll answer the second first. I believe he is because of -- of the midterm elections. He’s as sensitive as everybody to not doing another (ph) Comey and interfering horribly in -- in the election. I don’t think it had an -- as big an impact as some people think, but they have a right to think that.

Second, I -- I -- I do think that it’s still an open question but it’s beginning to get resolved in favor of not doing it unless they start coming across with things that we’re asking for.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Mayor Giuliani, thanks for your time this morning.