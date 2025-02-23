'This Week' Transcript 2-23-25: Sen. Jack Reed, Rep. Mike Lawler and retired Gen. George Casey

In this Nov. 18, 2021, file photo, Sen. Jack Reed speaks during a hearing for the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.

RADDATZ: And I'm joined now by retired General George Casey, who served as a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama. When Casey was chief of staff of the Army, a 41-year Army veteran, Casey also served as commander of U.S. and multinational forces in Iraq from 2004 to 2007. We spent a lot of time together back there in Iraq.

So, what happened Friday night was truly unpreceded, firing the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, another member of – of the Joint Chiefs, and several senior officers.

How concerned are you about that?

CASEY: Martha, that’s extremely destabilizing at – at a time that’s a lot going on domestically and a lot going on abroad.

When – when you remove so many senior leaders, especially without justifying and – and giving due case, it creates huge uncertainty in the ranks. And it just isn’t a good thing for the military at a very difficult time.

RADDATZ: And – and explain the difference, General Casey. You’ve got federal workers being fired. But it’s different when you fire members of the military, who are not supposed to be political.

CASEY: Yes, let me – let me give you a quick civics lesson to explain the point about civilian control over the miliary.

When – when George Washington brought the – the constitutional convention together in Philadelphia in the summer of 1787, they were wrestling with the problem of how to create an effective standing military that wouldn’t threaten the democracy it was designed to protect. And of those – the 39 signers of that Constitution, 22 were veterans of the Revolutionary War. And they established the principle of putting the control over the military in the hands of the elected civilian leaders of the judicial branch – I'm sorry, of the legislative branch and of the executive branch. And the military has accepted that for 236 years.

RADDATZ: Pete Hegseth implied that General Brown was a DEI hire. He made no secret that he wanted to fire General Brown. And at the heart of that seems to be DEI. And – and General Brown, as you just saw, had – had made those videos about his own experiences with racism after the joint – George Floyd murder.

Do you think DEI is the reason these men and women were fired?

CASEY: I – I can only go with – with what the people – what the administration has said. And that seems to be the prominent reason that has been put forward. And that’s a problem for me because these leaders were following the lawful directives of the civilian leaders of the past administration. And now we’re going to put leaders in jeopardy and punish them for following lawful orders from another administration. I mean, give me a break.

RADDATZ: And – and – and right now, in fact, these first – this first month, under President Trump, they got rid of those DEI programs so they were, in a sense, following the orders of – of this administration.

CASEY: The administration has complete control over the directives and policies that the department follows. So, they could change the policy. They don’t need to change the people.

RADDATZ: Let – let me read you something from one of the men who was fired, General James Slife, who – who is the vice chief of the Air Force. He said, “The president and secretary of defense deserve to have generals they trust and the force deserves to have generals who have credibility with our elected appointed officials. While I'm disappointed to leave under these circumstances, I wouldn’t want the outcome to be any different.”

So, why shouldn’t the president be able to choose the people he wants?

CASEY: He – he should. In fact – in fact, I may disagree with the timing and everything of these – of these removals, but it’s purely – it is significantly within the president’s prerogative. That’s his – that’s his prerogative. He is the commander in chief of the armed forces. And we follow the directives of the – our civilian leaders.

RADDATZ: It – but – but you’re saying, shouldn’t have done it that way or there should be cause, or the people – or he just doesn’t (ph) understand?

CASEY: It should be better explained. It should be better explained. And – and again, I – I honestly don’t think it was necessary because if they want to change the direction, they can change the policies and not the people.

RADDATZ: Do you have any concerns about President Trump’s choice to replace Brown? I – I want to read something from former chief of staff – or former Joint Chiefs Chairman General Marty Dempsy. He wrote last November that if these generals were fired, it would call into question the credentials and qualifications of the new officers appointed to take their place.

Lieutenant General Dan Caine, a three star, not a four star, coming back from retirement. Do you have concerns that he may be to political?

CASEY: Honestly, it’s not for me to say. I don’t sit in judgment over the people who are going to be appointed by our civilian leaders. I think that’s something that the Senate Armed Services Committee will take up as they provide their advice and consent on that nomination.

RADDATZ: And just finally, General Casey, talk about what this does to the morale of the younger officers, or the younger enlisted folks?

CASEY: Yes, it -- as I said, it creates uncertainty in the ranks. And I've talked to a few people over the last couple of days and, you know, can you – can you imagine if you’re a – a young officer and you’re looking up and saying, why did these people get removed? Because you – you don’t want to do what they did. And so, you’re trying to figure that out. And it just creates a lot of turbulence and uncertainty.

RADDATZ: OK. Thanks so much, General Casey. It’s good to see you again.

RADDATZ: I’m joined now by Senator Jack Reed, the top Democrat on the Armed Services Committee.

Good to see you this morning, Senator Reed.

I’m going to turn to Ukraine in a moment but I want to get first your reaction to the firing of C.Q. Brown and the others.

SEN. JACK REED, (D) RHODE ISLAND & RANKING MEMBER, ARMED SERVICES COMMITTEE: Well, it was completely unjustified. These men and women were superb professionals. They were committed to their oath to defend the Constitution of the United States.

And apparently, what Trump and Hegseth are trying to do is to politicize the Department of Defense. And it's not surprising. They put Kash Patel as the FBI director who is a partisan, who has no, I think, respect for the traditions of neutrality of the FBI.

And now, they've turned to DOD. And they want everyone in DOD to be holding to the president, not to the Constitution. They want everyone there what they’re told, regardless of the law.

What was also startling in the weekend was firing all the advocate generals of the military. If you're going to break the law, the first thing you do is you get rid of the lawyers.

So we're looking at a very dangerous undermining of the values of our military and the repercussions are being felt already. People questioning whether they should stay. Talented leaders wondering if they should get out.

It is -- it's the beginning of a very, very serious degradation of the military and politicization of the military.

RADDATZ: You say that. Do you have confidence in Lieutenant General Dan Caine who the president has chosen to replace C.Q. Brown?

REED: I do not know General Caine. He will be subject, as the case, to careful review by the committee. There are obviously a great many questions that we're going to raise with him, but I think we have to give him the opportunity to make his case and also to make clear that he is going to be willing to speak truth to power, willing to give his best military advice to the president, not just tell the president what he wants to hear.

And also to be open and share with the Congress the facts on the ground, not be a political spokesperson for the president. So those are part of the issues that we'll address as we go forward.

RADDATZ: Okay. Let -- I want to turn back to Ukraine. Quite a remarkable week. You heard President Trump's personal attacks on President Zelenskyy who's been fighting for his country for three years. What is your reaction to what you've heard this week and the kind of rhetoric you've heard?

REED: Well, I -- essentially, this is the President Trump surrendering to the Russians. No surprise. In Afghanistan, he sat down with the Taliban, excluded the government of Afghanistan, in Doha, through his embassies and they essentially said, listen, don't bother us for a year and we'll be out.

And now, he's trying the same thing, which is, basically, we're going to undercut the Ukrainians. Oh, and by the way, we're going to get their precious minerals that the bargain rate prices as a threat to do even worse.

This is not a statesman or a diplomat. This is just someone who admires Putin, does not believe in the struggle of the Ukrainians and is committed to closing up to an autocrat.

And that I think is going to be wrong because Putin will not stop in Ukraine. He will begin in a campaign both clandestine and in many cases overt to undermine the other governments in Eastern Europe and it'll create chaos.

Again, the Trump --

(CROSSTALK)

RADDATZ: But could this be a negotiating tactic? Could this just be a negotiating tactic to bring Ukraine to the table, to make sure that there is something to move the ball here?

REED: Well, I'd be more confident in that suggestion if there was a vigorous dialogue between the Ukrainians and the United States with respect to these negotiations, that we understood where their lines are, et cetera. That apparently has not happened.

I think he -- Trump's discussions with Zelenskyy amount to public statements which are generally misleading or completely false there's no real intention to engage the Ukrainian government to find out what they need, what they have to do to defend themselves and the European order post-World War II.

So without that, this is just -- you know, Putin and Trump getting together through emissaries to --

RADDATZ: Senator, the -- when you look back over these past three years, though, they are still at war. So isolating Vladimir Putin doesn't appear to have worked either. So what is the solution here?

REED: Well, the first solution is to communicate to the Russians that we will be very, very serious about their actions in Ukraine. It -- it would mean to tighten the sanctions.

What Trump has done is -- is apparently he's taken apart the division in the FBI that is responsible for sanctions enforcement and against the Russian oligarchs. So that's another indication of wink, wink, you'll be okay, Vladimir.

What we have to do is keep the pressure on, and then go into negotiations -- negotiations that will include the Ukrainians, not exclude them. And then with this pressure, hopefully, Putin will decide that he the cost is too great to continue this effort.

That's -- it's -- it's a tough, tough road to hoe, but it's a better one than conceding and watching the destruction of Ukraine.

And my sense is that the recriminations by the Russians against Ukrainians after this settlement if it happens will be dire indeed, that they will deliberately hunt down and destroy everyone they think is a -- was an opponent of them.

RADDATZ: Okay.

REED: And we will bear that con -- we will bear that on our conscience.

RADDATZ: Okay. Thank you for joining us this morning, Senator Reed. I always appreciate your time.

Coming up, Republican Mike Lawler is calling Vladimir Putin a vile dictator and thug. So what does he make of President Trump's pivot towards Russia?

We're back in two minutes.

MARTHA RADDATZ, ABC "THIS WEEK" CO-ANCHOR: We are back. And I'm joined now by Republican Congressman Make Lawler of New York, a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee.

Good to see you this morning, Congressman.

I'm going to start with domestic affairs. I want to know your reaction to Elon Musk basically sending out orders to federal workers to lift their accomplishments by Monday night or be fired basically.

REP. MIKE LAWLER, (R) NEW YORK & FOREIGN AFFAIRS COMMITTEE: Look, I don’t know how that’s necessarily feasible. Obviously, a lot of federal employees are under union contract. But there’s no question, as the Department of Government Efficiency moves ahead, what they are seeking to do is ensure that every agency and department is effectively and efficiently doing their job. With seven – a $7 trillion budget, there is no question that our government has become bloated and, in many respects, inefficient. And so the task at hand, obviously, for Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency, at the direction of President Trump, is to find efficiencies and savings, and make sure that our federal workforce is doing their jobs and doing it effectively.

We have many, many, many people who do a phenomenal job on behalf of the American people. But I think, ultimately, in any government, when a new administration comes in, whether it’s a state government, whether it’s a local government. And I've served at every level of government. You know, a new administration is always going to do a review and try to find efficiencies across the board.

When you’re staring down $36 trillion in debt and counting, you know, obviously, something has to – has to give. And I think that’s what we’re seeing right now, a comprehensive forensic audit of every department and agency in the federal government.

RADDATZ: Well, let’s talk about – to – talk about one of those cuts, several of those cuts, and they came at the Pentagon. What is your reaction to the firing of the chairman of the Joint Chiefs and five senior officers there? An unprecedented move which looks like it’s about DEI.

LAWLER: I don’t know that it’s about DEI. President Trump has one of the more diverse administrations we have seen. The first female chief of staff in the history of the United States. You know, south Asian FBI director. A Latino secretary of state. A Latina secretary of labor. You know, numerous women serving in the administration. So –

RADDATZ: But we’ve also heard President – heard Pete Hegseth currently make it sound that way.

LAWLER: Well, but, bottom line here to me is the Department of Defense needed a complete overhaul. President Trump ran on that. He said he was going to provide the Department of Defense into overhaul.

We are in the most precarious place since the lead-up to World War II, Martha, in large part because of the disastrous foreign policy of the Biden administration, including decisions made at the highest levels of the Pentagon, starting with that disastrous withdrawal in Afghanistan.

So, the idea that there wouldn’t be changes at the Pentagon, that they would somehow be exempt from changes in leadership with a new administration and a new foreign policy and a Defense Department that is focused on military readiness above all other considerations, I don’t know why anybody’s surprised by changes at the upper echelon of the Defense Department. They’re not exempt from failure or the need for a change in direction.

RADDATZ: Let – let’s – let’s go to foreign affairs and let’s go to Ukraine and let’s go to policy there. You made it very clear that you believe Vladimir Putin is a dictator. You’ve heard what President Trump has said about Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is not a dictator, but he called him a dictator.

Your reaction to what you’ve heard from the Trump administration about Ukraine and leaving Ukraine out of those initial talks with Russia.

LAWLER: Well, first, I will reiterate, Vladimir Putin is a vile dictator and thug, and he is clearly responsible for the war in Ukraine. Russia, China and Iran have been working in a coordinated effort to undermine and destabilize the United States, Europe, Israel and the free world. They are not our allies or our friends. And we must be clear-eyed about that.

In addition, with respect to Ukraine, when Ukraine gave up its nuclear weapons, we entered into a treaty that is part of the reason that we are defending them and supporting them after this unprovoked invasion by Russia. And the consequences of failure here would be catastrophic for Europe, especially Eastern Europe, and former Soviet satellite states, like Moldova, where my wife is actually from. So, we have to be clear-eyed about the situation.

Now, with that being said, let’s also be honest about what has happened. President Trump’s administration has been in touch with President Zelenskyy. President Zelenskyy met with the vice president, the secretary of state, defense and treasury, as well as the special envoy, all within the last week. He also spoke to President Trump directly.

The Russians have not had direct conversations with the United States since the invasion because Joe Biden refused to speak with Vladimir Putin. It is hard to enter into a negotiated settlement respect –

RADDATZ: Congressman, I – I don’t – I don’t mean to interrupt you here.

LAWLER: But, respectfully, let me finish my point.

RADDATZ: We – we just have – yes, OK. OK.

LAWLER: It is hard to enter into a negotiated settlement without engaging both sides. A final deal absolutely requires both sides to be at the table. But the idea that you wouldn’t sit down with the Russians to at least have an initial conversation, obviously that would be problematic. You have to be able to engage both sides.

RADDATZ: Just very quickly, if you will, we have only a few seconds, are you disturbed at all by the rhetoric coming from the Trump administration about Zelenskyy?

LAWLER: I did not agree with the president’s rhetoric about Volodymyr Zelenskyy. What I would say is this, it is not – it does not behoove either side to have this public back and forth. I think President Zelenskyy needs to work with the administration, especially with respect to economy cooperation. The United States has invested hundreds of billions of dollars to support Ukraine. And when this war is finally over, Ukraine is going to need significant investment to rebuild. President Trump is the president of the United States. Volodymyr Zelenskyy needs President Trump in order to end this war. So, it does not behoove this public back and forth.

I have been very clear in my support for Ukraine, but this kind of, you know, back and forth, saying that the president is falling for Russian disinformation, does not help his cause for sure.

RADDATZ: OK, thanks very much for joining us this morning, Congressman. Appreciate it.

Up next, we speak with three federal workers who abruptly lost their jobs this week. That conversation when we come back.