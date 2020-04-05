'This Week' Transcript 4-5-20: Joe Biden, Secretary Mark Esper

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, April 5, 2020 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC NEWS CHIEF ANCHOR: And former Vice President Joe Biden joins us right now.

Good morning, Mr. Vice President. Thank you for joining us.

JOE BIDEN: Oh, thank you for having me on your show. I appreciate it.

And I wish you well.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Sure thing.

We just heard President Trump there talking about you at his press conference yesterday. But his team also said -- he also said this week that he would be open to taking a phone call from you. Has that phone call happened?

And, if it does, what's the most important thing you want to tell him to do right now?

BIDEN: Well, it hadn't happened. I'm happy to talk to him.

And I would just tell them what we found is important to do when we went through, not as bad, but a similar crisis. And that is to -- you have to move swiftly. And we have to move more rapidly. You have to implement the Defense Production Act, empower a supply commander, create a Defense Production Act for banks that get out small business loans, ramp up testing, a whole range of things.

You got to go faster than slower. And we started off awfully slow.

He indicated that I complimented him on -- on dealing with China. Well, you know, 45 nations had already moved to keep -- block China's personnel from being able to come to the United States before the president moved.

So, it's just -- it's about pace. It's about -- it's about the urgency. And I don't think there's been enough of it, urgency.

STEPHANOPOULOS: The president has said many times now he's worried that the cure is going to be worse than the disease.

Does that -- does that concern you at all? And isn't there a point there that, if this lockdown goes on for too long, the public health concerns could be -- could be grave?

BIDEN: Well, the public health concerns can be grave.

And you saw what's happening in Singapore. They moved very rapidly to bring down the coronavirus down to zero, and then they began to open up. They had very, very tight restrictions in terms of social distancing, et cetera, staying in place.

Now it's coming back. And so, you know, we have got to -- what we need most of all, and it's not the president's fault at all, but we need most of all a vaccine. But in the meantime, we have to take all the efforts we can to make sure we prevent the spread, lower that curve as they talk about, and move from there.

And that's why I think, George, we're going to need not only the last -- CARES Act that the congress passed, which did a great deal, we're going to need at least two more iterations of that I believe to help the economy.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And what we've seen also these new guidelines from the CDC saying that they believe the public now should wear masks in public. President Trump said he doesn't want to do it. He's not going to do it, but several other leading politicians are. When you go in public going forward, will you be wearing a mask?

BIDEN: Yes. Look, I think it's important to follow the science, listen to the experts, do what they tell you. It's, you know, you may not look -- he may not like how he looks in a mask, but the truth of the matter is that follow the science, that's what they're telling us.

So, if I go out in public, and I have not gone to commercial places of late. I haven't gone to my local church, et cetera, there are no services actually, but my generic point is that you should follow the science.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And your campaign videos have been quite tough on the president. You say his failures, his incompetence are going to cost lives. Is that what's happening now?

BIDEN: Well, look, what I have been saying is that he's moving too slow. The virus is not his fault, but the response is his responsibility.

Look, there are a few things he can do -- he can immediately fully implement the Defense Production Act, which I and many others called for a long time ago. And he's just getting underway with it. There's still no Defense supply -- Production Act for gloves, masks, all the things first responders need.

We should create a bank defense production act. We have got to get those small business loans out. You saw what American Express did -- I mean, excuse me, Bank of America did. They came out and said unless you already have loans with us, unless you already have worked with us, unless you have a credit card with us we're not going to -- even though they're government-guaranteed loans, we're not going to process those loans.

We have got to save jobs. We've got to save people's businesses. And they have to exponentially ramp up testing. We have been talking about 4 million tests are going to be available. Look where is all this -- where is it? What's being done?

You've got to open up enrollment for Obamacare. A lot of people don't have insurance. This president is trying to take away Obamacare across the board, which will leave people naked to this problem that we're facing. And we have to finally get some data how this Coronavirus is really hurting African-Americans and minority communities.

These are things that should be done now, but you need a supply commander in charge of it all. And right out of the White House, right out -- in direct response to the president so we know where to get what we have to get and get it quickly.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Back in 2014, President Obama's Department of Homeland Security warned that a devastating pandemic was the highest homeland security risk from a natural cause. Should your administration have done more to prepare?

BIDEN: Well, we did a lot to prepare. As you know, George, we set up an office within -- a pandemic office within the White House. We expanded CDC in other countries, so we could be, in fact, observe, see when things were coming, how things were moving. We put people in China. I mean, we did a whole lot of things and got a very detailed breakdown on this by a briefing, the Trump administration, when we transitioned out of office.

But the president dismantled almost all of that. And he drastically cut the budgets for the CDC. He drastically cut the budget for the -- anyway, so he didn't follow through on any of what we suggested was a real problem.

Now, it's going to continue to be a problem. We've got to learn lessons from this. We can do much better than being done now. And we can eventually get to the place where we can -- you know, these viruses as you know, George, they have no borders, you can't build a wall, you can't put up -- you can't have, you know, people at the border trying to stop it, it's beyond that capacity. You have to know what's coming, where it's coming from and how to deal with.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let's deal with the situation with Captain Brett Crozier from the USS Theodore Roosevelt. As you know, he was fired earlier this week. The president said yesterday he 100 percent supports that decision. Your response?

BIDEN: I think it's -- I think it's close to criminal the way they're dealing with this guy. Not his conduct. The idea that this man stood up and said what had to be said, got it out that his troops, his -- his Navy personnel were in danger -- in danger.

Look at how many have the virus. I think the guy should be -- he should be -- have a commendation whether than be fired.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Finally, sir, let -- I want to turn to some politics before we go.

As you know, Wisconsin now having its primary on Tuesday, your opponent Sanders said that should be put off and the governor now joining that chorus as well. But it looks like it's going to happen.

Is that wise?

BIDEN: Well, look, I think they should follow the science, I -- and, you know, what I’ve been hearing, I have been following it like you have, like everybody has, watching the court action, it's still in court now. And -- but I think whatever -- whatever the science says is what we should do.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And does that hold for the convention as well? If -- are you open to the idea that -- it just may not be possible to do the convention in August?

BIDEN: Well, we're going to have to do a convention, may have to do a virtual convention. I know (ph) -- I think we should be thinking about that right now. The idea of holding a convention is going to be necessary, but we may not be able to put 10,000, 20,000, 30,000 people in one place and that's very possible. Again, let's see where it is.

What we do between now and then is going to dictate a lot of that as well. But my point is that I think you just got to follow the science. Listen to the experts. Listen to the Faucis of the world. And if that's the case, it's the case.

But we cannot let this -- we’ve never allowed any crisis from a Civil War straight through to a pandemic in ‘17, all the way around, in ’16, we have never, never let our democracy second fiddle, weigh (ph) that we can both have a democracy and elections and at the same time protect (ph) the public health.

But I think it's time we start thinking about how we're going to hold elections, whether we're going to have to spend a lot of time figuring whether we do -- is it going to mostly be by mail, which is not the preferred route for everyone, or we’re going to -- how are we going to do that? How are we going to make it available to everybody?

And I think has to be --

(CROSSTALK)

STEPHANOPOULOS: I know you talked to Bernie --

BIDEN: -- smart people thinking about now.

STEPHANOPOULOS: I know you talked to Bernie Sanders about your vice presidential pick, and tell us a little bit about how that he's doing. Is he ready to unify behind your candidacy? And has he given you any recommendations?

BIDEN: Well, look, what I’ve said about the vice presidency, I said -- I was apologizing because it was a bit presumptuous for me to be setting up a committee to go through the process of -- and you've been through it before in your other life, of deciding, doing the background checks on potential nominees. Now, I was apologizing to him by saying, Bernie, I don't want to any way and not in any way to demean your effort, but if we don't start now, we’re not going to be able to get there. And he was very gracious, that he understood.

It wasn't about asking him for recommendations of he or I would pick will be the nominee for vice president. It was about saying to him, Bernie, I feel somewhat foolish since although it’s likely -- I’m the overwhelming likelihood to get the nomination that, in fact, it's not officially done yet and I’m moving forward with a committee for vice presidential selection and to be able to set up a circumstance where the background checks can be done. As you know, they take a lot of time, and if we don't start now or shortly in the month of April, it's going to be hard to get it done.

So, I was basically apologizing and making it clear that I wasn't trying to be presumptuous, in anyway push him. And he said he appreciated that. That was the extent of our discussion about the vice presidency.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Mr. Vice President, thanks for your time this morning.

BIDEN: Thank you. Thank you, George. Good luck to you, man.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Thank you very much.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper is up next.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC CHIEF ANCHOR: There you see Captain Brett Crozier being cheered by his sailors as he leaves the USS Theodore Roosevelt after being relieved of his command for sending a letter, a warning of the situations on board to his superiors.

And we're joined now by one of those superiors, the defense secretary , Mark Esper.

Mr. Secretary, thank you for joining us this morning.

MARK ESPER, SECRETARY OF DEFENSE: Thank you, George.

Good morning.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You know, we just heard from former Vice President Biden saying the treatment of Captain Crozier is close to criminal. And he was removed from his command before investigation. Is that appropriate?

ESPER: Well, George, before I answer your question, let me step back and say a few things about the -- the broader issue we have facing us, and that is the coronavirus. From the beginning, going back to January, DOD has been all-in in terms of helping the American people and protecting our people with regard to this and we've been ahead of the curve every step of the way.

The second, and I've laid out three priorities for our commanders, for all of DOD. First, protect our people. Second, ensure we retain our national mission capabilities. And then, number three, provide full support the President Trump's whole to nation, whole to government response.

And so the last point I'd like to say is, I'm very proud of the 50,000 plus Americans in the military who are out on the streets of America today helping their fellow Americans, many of our service members are deployed from home, many are risking their own -- their own well-being to help their fellow Americans. I'm very proud of them.

With regard to -- with regard to your question about the captain of the Teddy Roosevelt, look, the -- Secretary Modly made a tough decision, a tough call. I have full faith and confidence in him and the Navy leadership. And I supported their decision.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And the president said you were involved in that decision as well. David Ignatius is reporting this morning that Secretary Modly said the president wanted Captain Crozier fired. Is that true?

ESPER: Look, this was Secretary Modly's call. He came and briefed me the night before. The morning of, he sat down and talked to me.

I listened to the recommendations of the CNO, the chief of naval operations, and General Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

It was the Secretary Modly's call and I told him I would support it.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC NEWS ANCHOR: Did the military leaders agree with Secretary Modly?

ESPER: I’m not going to comment on our private recommendations. You can talk to them separately. This is a chain of command issue. It’s an issue of trust and confidence in the captain of the ship.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So what happens to Captain -- to the captain now?

ESPER: Well, George, I can't talk too much about it and -- because I’m in the chain of command. There's also an investigation ongoing, and it may fall on my desk at some point in time.

What I'd really like to talk about this global pandemic facing the country, maybe the greatest since 1918, and tell you about how DOD is really weighing in and helping the American people.

STEPHANOPOULOS: I do want to ask about that and I know the president said yesterday that a thousand medical personnel have been sent to New York.

What exactly are they going to be doing? And is the Pentagon now prepared to allow COVID-19 patients, suffering from COVID-19, to be treated on the USS Comfort in New York?

ESPER: Sure.

Well, first of all, we have well over a thousands medical professionals deployed around the country, principally in New York, Seattle, and New Orleans, Dallas and elsewhere.

In New York alone, we have over thousand -- we will be sending up over a thousand medical professionals today, tomorrow and the next day. And a late change as of yesterday, we decided a few hundred of those would be deployed in New York City hospitals to augment the hospital there.

And so, what you’re going to find is the Javits Center will become a 2,500-bed hospital. It will be the largest hospital in the United States and it will be run by the United States military. So, we're all in on this, ahead of need with regard to that.

And as you asked, with the regard to the Comfort and Mercy, we sent those ships up several days, a week ago. They also arrived ahead of need. We’re prepared to open up -- them up to COVID patients as necessary.

I’ve already delegated that authority to the NORTHCOM commander who’s responsible for the operations in the United States.

We’ve been keeping those in reserve, if you will, because we know this will move around the country, this virus. And these ships are a large thousand-bed medical capacity that is deployable, that is mobile. And we want to make sure we can continue to deploy them as necessary.

But, if -- again, if the virus gets so bad in New York City or L.A., we need to, we'll certainly be prepared to open them up to coronavirus patients. We just don’t want trauma patients to become coronavirus patients, too.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Yes, that’s a real concern.

And have you sent out all the respirators you have access to?

ESPER: Yes, we offered up weeks ago, up to 2,000 respirators. Many of those are deployed with our hospital ships. They are deployed with field hospitals we sent to New York, Seattle and elsewhere.

We have prepositioned several hundred outside of New York and we have others that we're prepared to ship wherever we're told to ship ‘em.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You said at top of this interview that the Pentagon has been ahead of the curve every day, and you mentioned in January. But did the Pentagon receive an intelligence assessment on COVID in China last November from the National Center for Medical Intelligence of DIA?

ESPER: Oh, I can't recall, George. But our -- we have many people who watch this closely. We have the premier infectious disease research institute in America, within the United States Army. So, our people who work these issues directly watch this all the time.

As you know, the first patient in the United States was discovered in late January. We activated our global pandemic response plans on 1 February. I issued guidance to the force for force protection on 3 February. And we didn't see our first casualty in the United States -- and God rest their soul -- until 29 February.

So, as you can see, we were weeks ahead of this in terms of preparing our own force and opening up our stockpile to the rest of the government.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But that's in January, because, reportedly, this assessment was done in November, and it was briefed to the NSC in early December to assess the impact on military readiness, which, of course, would make it important to you, and the possible spread in the United States.

So, you would have known if there was briefed to the National Security Council in December, wouldn’t you?

ESPER: Yes, I’m not aware of that. I will tell you, again, our folks work this all the time. That’s why we have a global pandemic response plan that I initiated on February 1st. That’s why we have stockpiles of strategic supplies, whether it's masks, gowns, PPE, ventilators, all these things we need.

We got to be prepared for any type of contingency or any type of war fighting environment that we may be operating in. That’s why we’ve been poised and ready to support the whole of government effort.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And the real question, you said (ph), one of things you're most focused on right now, the impact of COVID-19 on the readiness of the U.S. military right now. Some 1,200 service members have been infected. I assume that number could go up. And now, you have one of your aircraft carriers out in Guam.

How concerned are you about its impact on readiness?

ESPER: Well, we watch it very closely. But you're right. We don't have large numbers right now reporting being infected by the virus. Of those that are, only 35 -- thank goodness -- are hospitalized. None of our active component members have died.

But out of a force of two million, we're in pretty good shape right now.

But we have taken extensive -- extensive measures. I have issued four sets of guidance now going back to 1 -- 3 February. With regard to how to protect our force, we have done a lot of social media. I have done town halls with our forces just to make sure we're taking very good care of our service members, of our civilians and their families.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And do you expect all those service members and civilians now to follow the CDC guidance calling for the wearing of face coverings and masks in public?

And will you?

ESPER: We will have a -- a directive coming out on that today.

Again, we want to take every measure to protect our troops. You know, I said priority, too, George, is making sure we can conduct our national security missions. And to do that, we can't always do six-feet distancing, whether you're in an attack submarine, a bomber, in a tank.

So we have to take other measures. And I trust the commanders and our senior NCOs to do that. But we want to provide them all the guidance they need to adjust it in whatever is unique to their situation, their circumstance or their mission set.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But we should expect more widespread use of masks, then, inside the Pentagon and with service members?

ESPER: No, we are -- we are going to move toward face coverings.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Secretary Esper, thanks for your time this morning.

ESPER: Thank you, George.