'This Week' Transcript 2-28-21: Sen. Mazie Hirono, Sen. Rob Portman, Dr. Anthony Fauci

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, February 28, 2021 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Martha Raddatz, Jon Karl, thanks very much.

Let’s bring in now Democratic Senator Mazie Hirono of Hawaii. A member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Senator Hirono, thanks for joining us this morning. I do want to begin with that action against Saudi Arabia. President Biden said his team, as I said, is going to be announcing more actions tomorrow. Should he be doing more to target the crown prince personally?

SENATOR MAZIE HIRONO, (D-HI): He is re-assessing our relationship with Saudi Arabia, which is an ally, and I don't think the chapter is closed on the outcome of the disclosure of this report. That's my hope.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So what would you like to see done?

HIRONO: I don't know because, let's face it, George, it's a very complicated situation. Saudi Arabia is an ally, and so -- yes, there are calls to do more, and I await the reassessment that Joe Biden is going to engage in, regarding Saudi Arabia, and the pause in arms sales, that I think hits Saudi Arabia, and I think that there will be more. I hope so.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let's talk about the COVID relief bill. The minimum wage, as we talked, about has been stripped from the Senate package. And there are a variety of proposals to respond to that.

Senator Sanders is proposing to strip tax breaks from big companies who don’t pay $15 an hour. Joe Manchin, on the other hand, and some Republicans are proposing smaller increase. What's the best way to address this right now?

HIRONO: First of all, we need to get the massive COVID bill passed and we know that we’re going to have to do it without any Republican support. And the question should be, you know -- it’s on the Republicans lie (ph), we’re having a hard time with getting the COVID bill done bipartisan way in the Congress, not across the country.

So we are looking for other ways to, in effect, require increase of the minimum wage, which hasn't been increased in over 10 years or so.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But can the bill be passed if some minimum wage increase is included in the COVID relief package? Or should it be separate?

HIRONO: According to the parliamentarian, it would not be -- we can't do it. We can’t raise the minimum wage directly so we’re going to look for indirect ways to effect that.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And that would be restricting the tax breaks for corporations --

HIRONO: Yes.

STEPHANOPOULOS: -- who don’t pay?

HIRONO: Among other --

STEPHANOPOULOS: I mean, you support that?

HIRONO: -- (inaudible) ways. Yes, I do. I will support all kind of ways. I mean, I basically support raising the minimum wage in the COVID bill because that is a huge part of economic recovery. The people who are suffering most from the minimum wage and what's happening in the pandemic are the essential workers, many of them are women and many of them are getting paid very low wages.

Seven twenty-five an hour is $15,000 a year. That's poverty level.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC NEWS CHIEF ANCHOR: Let me ask you about Governor Cuomo of New York. “The New York Times” is reporting this morning that a second state employee has come forward accusing him of sexual harassment. We see “The New York Times” right there. He denies the charges.

You've been outspoken about sexual harassment charges in the past, said men should shut up and step up, during the Brett Kavanaugh hearings. You’ve asked every nominee about sexual harassment during confirmation hearings.

HIRONO: Uh-huh.

STEPHANOPOULOS: What’s the proper response to these allegations against Governor Cuomo?

HIRONO: Well, the proper response for any of these kind of allegations of reprehensible, inexcusable behavior is to listen to the -- mainly women who come forward because it takes great courage for them to come forward, to listen to them and then to do the appropriate investigation and corroboration of the allegations.

In the case of Governor Cuomo, it seems to me that the New York attorney general would be the independent entity to conduct such an investigation.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Yeah, not the investigation that he’s announced himself?

HIRONO: No, I wouldn’t consider that to be independent. It should be, I would say, the attorney general of New York.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Finally, Senator, you were the first Asian-American woman elected to the Senate. In this past year, we’ve seen a striking surge in anti-Asian hate crimes here in America. Why is this happening and what should be done about it?

HIRONO: It's happening because we didn't have leadership at the top starting from President Trump calling it the China virus and the kung flu and all of that, which I -- apparently, it unleashed this kind of targeted hate crimes against Asian-Americans. And the increase is dramatic.

And, in fact, just last week in New York, a person who was just walking down the street got knifed, he is in serious condition. And soon thereafter, four people walking in New York were knifed, one died. In California, you have incidents of 90-year-old people being knocked down, attacked. That person died.

And so, I’m glad that Joe Biden, unlike President Trump has put this issue forward through his executive memorandum which, by the way, contains many of the provisions that I have put in a resolution that I tried to pass last year condemning targeted hate crimes against Asian-Americans.

And that the idea is for the attorney general, our new attorney -- soon to be new attorney general -- to work with state and county officials and community groups to prevent and prosecute these kind of hate crimes.

So, it's being recognized by President Biden and that’s -- you know, leadership throughout our country should condemn in no uncertain terms.

When you have Asian-Americans afraid to walk down the street for the fear of being knifed, this is an issue that needs to be dealt with.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Senator Hirono, thanks for your time this morning.

HIRONO: Thank you. Aloha.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let’s bring in Republican Senator Rob Portman from Ohio.

Senator Portman, thanks for joining us this morning.

I do want to start with the COVID relief bill. You’ve said that the passing this through the reconciliation process would poison the well of bipartisan. But you voted to pass the Trump tax cuts and repeal the Obamacare through the reconciliation process. So, why -- so why isn't right for the Democrats to do this now?

SEN. ROB PORTMAN (R-OH): George, we’re just talking about difficulties of passing this legislation. There's an easy answer to this, which is let's make it bipartisan. I mean, COVID relief has never been a partisan issue. Over the last year, we’ve passed five bills, as you know, with overwhelming bipartisan margins.

In fact, there are a bunch of us Republicans, I was one of the ten Republicans who went to see the president a few weeks ago and said, let's negotiate. You know, we’ve done this five times before, we can do it again.

So, this is not like taxes or healthcare, this is COVID relief, which has always been a bipartisan issue. And, by the way, it doesn't fit in reconciliation as we’ve seen, because it has to be directly related to the budget, to revenues, or spending, which is why the minimum wage got knocked out. Everybody knows that.

So, I have not figured it out yet but I think what he should do is what you did in the Clinton administration, what the Bush administration did, which is to start off with more bipartisan measures, so that we don’t poison the well, so that we can continue to work together. And in this case, it would be very easy to get Republican support for a COVID relief package.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, there is Republican voter support for this package, 40 percent, according to "The New York Times", Republican support what's in the package right now. That is certainly one definition of bipartisanship.

PORTMAN: Well, yeah. I guess, if, you know, checks are coming out to people's homes, that's going to be popular, but that doesn't mean that this is the right bill.

It's $1.9 billion. More half of it, George, won't even be spent in this calendar year, based on the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office. So, how could it be about COVID relief? No one expects a year from now that we’ll be in the COVID crisis that we’re in now.

So, it just doesn't make any sense. So a number of things in here that have nothing to do with COVID relief.

There's $100 million for an underground transit system in the Silicon Valley. There's a bridge in New York. There's Hundreds of millions of dollars for the arts and so on. There are things that have nothing do with COVID that are unrelated. Minimum wage was one, of course. Even the child tax credit and earned income tax credit increases won't occur until next year in terms of people getting that credit.

So it's just -- it's just not targeted. We have a Republican alternative. As you know, we've been talking with the president and his people about it but have gotten no response, which is much more targeted and focused on the real health care and economic matters that are urgent. And that's what we ought to do. We've done it again five times before. This is not difficult. We can work together on this one and then continue to work together on infrastructure and retirement security and supply chain issues with China and so on. So my hope is that they'll change their mind before this over.

And it is going to be very, very close, as Jonathan Karl said well, for them to get this done is going to be difficult. Hopefully they'll back up and say, let's work with some Republicans and do something bipartisan as we have done over the past year.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC NEWS CHIEF ANCHOR: Let's talk about Saudi sanctions. Back in 2018, you said that the Saudi crown prince should be removed from the line of succession if he was found responsible for this attack on Jamal Khashoggi.

Has President Biden gone far enough?

PORTMAN: No, I don't think he does go far enough, although you have to give him credit because he's actually increased sanctions and he's increased the travel bans on those individuals who were directly responsible.

But, George, I don't think anybody thinks that the crown prince was not responsible. In other words, that he knew about it and that he approved of it. So I do think there ought to be something additional that focuses on him. And it could be along the lines of sanctions or travel bans, just as they've done for those who were directly involved in the killing of Khashoggi.

And, look, I know this is tough because the Saudis are pushing back right now on Iran. That's very important. We've seen what the Iranians are doing, most recently with the rocket attacks you talked about through Iranian-backed militias in Iraq. So it's a delicate area and was said earlier, you know, it's easy to campaign, it's harder to govern. But I think there should be something directly related to the crown prince.

STEPHANOPOULOS: President Trump back to campaigning today. He still dominates the Republican Party. Some of your colleagues like Lindsey Graham say Republicans can't win without him.

Are they right? Is Trump's dominance a blessing or a burden for the GOP?

PORTMAN: Well, he's very popular among Republicans. And the polling all shows that.

I do think that the policies are what's even more popular and that's why Republicans actually did pretty well in 2020. Other than at the presidential level, as you know, not a single House Republican lost. In fact, 15 seats were picked up in the House. That was unexpected. We did better in the Senate than was expected. We picked up some statehouses, unexpected.

So I think if you look at our country right now, most people are supportive of the general policies the Republican Party has put in place with regard to tax relief, with regard to regulatory reform that's smart, with regard to rebuilding our military, certainly with regard to Operation Warp Speed, which has gone remarkably well. So there are a number of things we can talk about from a policy perspective that I think will help to move the party forward. And that's where we ought to focus.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But can you talk about that when President Trump is out there in the lead?

PORTMAN: Well, it sometimes makings it more difficult. But, look, I think he has an opportunity today to talk about his accomplishments. I mean instead of talking about personalities or, you know, who might have not agreed with him on the impeachment process, talk about what you did. I mean when you think about it, a year ago, as we were going into the COVID-19 crisis, we had the 19th straight month of wage growth of over 3 percent. We had the lowest poverty rate in the history of country. You know, we were bringing people back in to work and off the sidelines. I mean it was a strong economy, but it was also an opportunity economy. And we didn't talk about that. And why was that? Why did we have energy independence for the first time in my lifetime? These were because of good, good policies. So I think there's lot for him to talk about other than the personalities and the politics.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Finally, you mentioned the supply chain issues. There's a semiconductor shortage in the country right now. President Biden signed an executive order on that -- on that issue this week.

What more should be done?

PORTMAN: Well, it's a very, very difficult issue. Automobiles are hit particularly hard right now. So have about 120,000 cars that have not been made this year that would have been made but for the lack of semiconductors. So not having this one item with more electronics in all of our -- all of our lives, including in our vehicles, we're actually going to see furloughs and we're going to see more and more of this.

We're going to see it in the home appliance area. We're going to see it in the consumer electronics area. This is a huge problem because we're totally reliant on Taiwan. And one company in particular in Taiwan that makes these chips, these semiconductors. So it's an example of a larger problem, George, which is that we are too reliant on foreign sources for so many of our products and these supply chains need to be moved back here so that we have more reliability.

We're starting to do that, I believe. The president issued an executive order this week, President Biden did, that I support. But it's a two or three-year process.

In the meantime, we've got to do something with the urgent crisis that we face and to get the production up in Taiwan and do whatever we can here in this country to -- to move production back here to our shores.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Senator Portman, thanks for your time this morning.

PORTMAN: Thanks, George. Good to be on with you.

(COMMERCIAL)

STEPHANOPOULOS: Good news on the vaccine front, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine approved for emergency use.

We're joined now by President Biden's chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Dr. Fauci, thanks for joining us again this morning.

Let's talk about this Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The first shipments are expected this week. It's great news to have a third vaccine out there, but as you know, there's a fair amount of skepticism out there as well, because the vaccine has a lower effectiveness overall than the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, about 72 percent to 95 percent.

What do you say to those who want to wait for the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines?

FAUCI: We've got to -- we've got to get away from that chain of thought, George, for the following reason. The only way you really know the difference between vaccines is by comparing them head to head.

We have three highly efficacious vaccines that are safe and efficacious. That's the bottom line. And the J&J, if you look at them, particularly in things that we really care about, that are important, it's got greater than 85 percent efficacy after severe disease and critical disease. And there were no deaths or hospitalizations in any of the countries that were tested. And, remember, they tested in the United States, in South Africa and in South America.

This is a good vaccine. I think we need to pull away from this comparing and parsing numbers until you compare them head to head. Just be really grateful that we have three really efficacious vaccines.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So, bottom line, if you're offered a vaccine, whichever one you're offered, you should take it?

FAUCI: Absolutely, George. The most important thing, from a public health standpoint, is to get as many people people vaccinated as quickly and as expeditiously as possible.

I can tell you, I'm vaccinated now. But if I were not vaccinated, and I was going to go into a clinic, and they said, hey, we have J&J now, or you can wait three weeks or so to get another one, I would take the one that is available to me now, because the quicker you get vaccinated, the more quickly you will be protected, and you will add on to the overall protection in your county, in your country.

I mean, to me, that is a no-brainer.

STEPHANOPOULOS: We don't know a lot about how the vaccines affect transmission, whether they truly prevent transmission.

So, for people who have been vaccinated, what can they do? How should they still be careful?

FAUCI: Well, you still -- you should still be careful, George, that you -- you could conceivably have -- because the end point of the vaccine efficacy trial is preventing symptomatic disease, which means that potentially, theoretically, and maybe in reality, you're going to have infection that you don't get any clinical manifestation.

So, you could be protected from disease and still have virus. If that's the case, then that's the reason why you hear us all, all the public health officials, saying to wear a mask. And the reason is essentially to protect other people from occasionally you may inadvertently infect someone else, even though you are protected.

That's the reason.

Now, when you get two people that are vaccinated and protected together, like in a home setting, you can have two people that you would not need to do that. We're working with the CDC right now on trying to get updated, reasonable recommendations of what we can tell vaccinated people to do as you get more and more people vaccinated.

But the reason we say mask -- and, sometimes, people don't understand that and think it's being too rigid -- there will be a time -- and I believe it will be reasonably soon -- when we will know exactly whether or not a vaccinated person really has such a low level or none at all of virus in their nasopharynx.

That will be based on data. We have some preliminary data from some Israeli studies that the level of virus in the nasopharynx of vaccinated people is extremely low. If that's the case, and the future studies show that it's that low, then you will be pulling back on some of the restrictions.

But you want to do it based on data, George, not on guessing.

STEPHANOPOULOS: CDC experts also meeting today to discuss which population groups should receive priority for the vaccines.

And we know that the vaccine rates for Latinos and black Americans are still lagging behind white Americans.

FAUCI: Yes, that is clear.

And that's one of the reasons why what the president is doing -- and we are seeing that through the Equity Task Force -- is, we're getting community vaccine centers that are being put up. We have over 400 of them will be come up.

And we're going to designate that they go specifically, several of them, in areas in which, demographically, you see more minorities, in addition, mobile units that will be going out into the less-well-served areas, and then get a lot more vaccinators to quickly get it to them.

We have an Equity Task Force that's chaired by Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, whose virtually only job is to make sure we have equity in the distribution. You're absolutely correct. Since minority populations, particularly brown and black people, clearly have a greater risk of getting infected and a greater risk of serious disease, we have got to get the vaccines to them in an equitable manner.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Dr. Fauci, thanks very much for your time and your information this morning.

The roundtable is up next.

We will be right back.

(COMMERCIAL)

STEPHANOPOULOS: There you hear Hatice Cengiz, who was the fiancee of Jamal Khashoggi when he was murdered by Saudi operatives.

And we're joined now by Khashoggi's friend and colleague from “The Washington Post”, editorial page editor, Fred Hiatt.

Fred, thanks for joining us this morning.

Your editorial page wrote that President Biden is essentially giving the crown prince a pass. What more should he be doing?

FRED HIATT, THE WASHINGTON POST EDITORIAL PAGE EDITOR: Well, hi, George, and thanks for having me.

You know, I think the question is, what can you do so that the next time MBS or another would-be butcher like that is thinking about doing a heinous crime like this will stop and think, it's not worth doing? And so far the calculation for him is, you know, he's paid a price and the release of the report last week was a good step forward, but it's not a sufficient price. And, you know, Biden's own Treasury secretary, Janet Yellen, last week said that those responsible for the reprehensible murder of Jamal Khashoggi must be held accountable. We now know that the man most responsible is the crown prince and he hasn't yet been held accountable.

STEPHANOPOULOS: As you know, the administration is trying to strike a balance, in the words of Secretary of State Blinken, they don't want to rupture the relationship. Even you in your editorial page acknowledged that we need Saudi Arabia's cooperation with counterterrorism, with the stability of global oil markets. Can we afford to rupture the relationship over this?

HIATT: Well, two things about that, George.

First, I think this was a missed opportunity to rethink the alliance and how important is Saudi Arabia now to the United States and why. Why are we making an alliance with a dictator who is making trouble in the region?

But even more there's a bigger issue here going on all around the world, which is dictators like MBS and Putin and Xi Jinping are not only repressing their own people, but they're reaching beyond their boarders to harass, intimidate, kidnap and assassinate. And it's a way of striking fear at home and abroad. And if the United States and its fellow democracies don't stand up against that, then we're going to live in a world where nobody feels safe anywhere. Not even inside the borders of the United States.

I would say that's a more important principle even than the alliance with Saudi Arabia.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Jamal Khashoggi was a brave journalist, a valued colleague of yours at "The Washington Post." What should our viewers know about what he was doing and why he was murdered?

HIATT: You know, he was a brave journalist, as you say. He really had the interest of Saudi Arabia at heart. He didn't even want to be seen as a dissident. He wanted to believe that the crown prince, on the days that he talks about reform, really means it. And he believed that the way for Saudi Arabia to enter the modern world was to let its own people speak freely and act feely and live for their potential.

Why would the crown prince kill somebody like that? It shows how afraid he is of his own people. And it's like a crime boss who's -- who says, you know, if I can get away with this, kill a "Washington Post" columnist who's a northern Virginia legal resident, then I can get away with anything and everybody will be afraid of me.

You know, I think there are things the United States could do. There's travel bans. There's asset freezes.

We had an op-ed a couple of years ago, by Lee Bollinger, the president of Columbia University and a legal scholar, who said that there are ways the United States could charge MBS criminally. Now, that wasn't going to happen when you had the Trump administration with Mike Pompeo and Jared Kushner and Donald Trump fawning over this murderer. But, now, maybe it becomes possible.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Fred, I'm afraid -- I'm afraid we're out of time.

Thanks very much for remembering Jamal Khashoggi.

That is all for us today. Check out "WORLD NEWS TONIGHT" and I'll see you tomorrow on "GMA."