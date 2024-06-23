'This Week' Transcript 6-23-24: Sen. Elizabeth Warren & Bill Nye

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, June 23, 2024 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN RUSH AND PREFEED TRANSCRIPTS IS A BEST POSSIBLE TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE CONTENT. WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE RUSH AND PREFEED TRANSCRIPTS FILES DUE TO AUDIO IMPAIRMENTS.

MARTHA RADDATZ, ABC HOST: And I'm joined now by Senator Elizabeth Warren, a member of the Biden campaign's National Advisory Board.

Good morning, Senator Warren.

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN (D-MA): Good morning.

RADDATZ: You were harshly critical of the president's actions earlier this month on the border. This move, you have lauded him. So does that make you less concerned about asylum restrictions?

WARREN: Look, we have a real problem, and we need security at the border. We need financial support for all of the places that are now housing migrants and supporting them. And we need a pathway to citizenship for people who are here, for spouses, for dreamers, for essential workers, for people who serve in our military, for people who come to school here and want to help make this a stronger country.

We need all three pieces. And the only way we get those is through Congress and through negotiation. Right now, Joe Biden is using the tools available to him to try to do as much as he can, but keep in mind there was a deal that had been hammered out. In my view, it only had part of what was necessary, but it was a bipartisan deal. And we were just two days short of voting on it when Donald Trump said, "No," and the Republicans walked away.

RADDATZ: Senator...

WARREN: And the reason Donald Trump said no was because he thought it would help him in the election if he could stir up...

RADDATZ: Senator, let's -- let's talk about...

WARREN: ... more division and chaos at the border.

RADDATZ: Let's talk about President Biden. I know he wanted that -- that immigration bill to pass, that bipartisan, but there have been more than 6.9 million apprehensions at the southern border thus far in Biden's term. There were just over 2 million in Donald Trump's entire term. What did the president do wrong?

WARREN: No, this isn't about what the president did wrong. Remember, on the very first day that he was sworn into office, President Biden asked Congress both for the resources and for comprehensive immigration reform.

The Republicans blocked it, blocked it, blocked it, blocked it, until last fall --

(CROSSTALK)

RADDATZ: Donald Trump didn't have that either, Senator.

WARREN: Until --

RADDATZ: He didn't have that either, and there were 2 million during his entire term.

WARREN: Until last fall, the president tries to deal with the problem that is presented to him. He can't deal with it if Congress and the Republicans continue to block him.

And so, the president is using the tools available to him both to create border security, but he doesn't have the resources because the Republicans are blocking access.

In addition --

RADDATZ: But he is president -- understood. I do think you've made your point, but poll after poll as Matt Rivers just pointed out, say that this is a very weak poll number for President Biden. Trump surpasses him by 17 points in trust and working the border.

WARREN: I understand that, and I understand that the president is doing what he can with the resources available to him, but you know as well as I do that he can't manufacture more judges. He can't manufacture more guards if Congress doesn't give him the resources to do that.

You know, the president is out there doing everything he can, not just at the border, but overall for families, and the action he took in this last week is exactly Joe Biden being Joe Biden. Think for just a minute about what it means for half a million families, that little kids go off to school in the morning, and they don't have to worry about whether or not mom or dad is still going to be part of their family when they get home.

RADDATZ: And what about the border -- what about the border that you were so concerned about a couple of weeks ago? The first question I asked you, are you less concerned now?

WARREN: No. I am concerned about what's happening at the border and I am concerned that the president, because of Donald Trump and the Republicans, does not have the resources that he needs in order to be able to provide as much help at the border. He's doing what he can with the resources he has available.

You know, for me, this is about the contrast between the two. Donald Trump has said, block congressional action because he wants more chaos at the border. He wants as much division as possible in this country. He wants to turn us against immigrants who are here, who help support this country, who make it stronger.

Donald Trump is doing everything he can to advance Donald Trump and to undercut the United States of America.

RADDATZ: Okay, Senator, I want to --

WARREN: Joe Biden is taking the resources available and trying to keep our nation knitted together and trying to give us border security --

RADDATZ: Senator, I --

WARREN: -- and a pathway to citizenship.

RADDATZ: I want to move -- I want to move to abortion.

WARREN: Of course.

RADDATZ: Tomorrow marks the two-year anniversary of the Dobbs decision. Since that ruling, 21 states now ban or restrict abortions earlier in pregnancy that the standards set by Roe.

Even if Joe Biden is re-elected, is this really going to change?

WARREN: Yes, it will change.

We need three things. We need access to abortion. We need access to contraception, and we need access to IVF.

The Republicans have blocked all three. They have laid out their plan to say they're not going to permit women to have those three, and have access to them.

The Democrats are fully on board. If we have the trifecta, the House, the Senate, and the White House, they're we are going to make Roe versus Wade law of the land again. And with Joe Biden in the presidency rather than Donald Trump, we will have as much protection for women as humanly possible.

Understand this -- I want to say this as clearly as I can -- if Donald Trump is elected to the presidency, he and the extremist Republicans are coming after abortion, contraception, and IVF in every single state in this country. Not just the red states.

RADDATZ: Senator, I’m going to --

WARREN: Not just the purple states. Every state in this country. They've laid out their blueprint, and they're coming for everyone.

RADDATZ: Senator, I want to end on this debate that is very important on Thursday. Just quickly if you could, what are you expecting? You were on a debate stage with President Biden before.

WARREN: Uh-huh. Joe Biden is going to be Joe Biden, and that means he's going to draw the contrast. He'll be out there for working families.

He's going to say $35 insulin and 5 million people have seen their student loan debts canceled. He's going to talk about getting rid of junk fees and how his administration is going after the price gougers at the oil pump and the grocery store.

And that's the contrast with Donald Trump who's been out there telling his -- his words --as hell donors, that if they will just give more money to his campaign, then he's going to cut taxes for billionaires, for oil companies, and for the very price gougers that, right now, are picking Americans' pockets.

RADDATZ: A yes or no question -- do you expect it to be --

(CROSSTALK)

WARREN: (Inaudible) contrast is key. It's about who you fight for.

RADDATZ: A yes or no --

WARREN: Joe Biden fights for working families. He fights for women to have freedom. (Inaudible) He fights for our democracy. Donald Trump fights for billionaires (inaudible) no one else.

(CROSSTALK)

RADDATZ: Senator, I feel like I'm moderating a debate.

(LAUGH)

RADDATZ: Senator, thank you for that, but I just -- very quick question. Chaos or not chaos?

WARREN: I've lost you. I can't hear you.

RADDATZ: OK. We'll leave it at that, and we'll leave it to our historians to talk about that again after the debate. Thanks for joining us. Appreciate it. We're right there at the end.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

UNKNOWN: Life-threatening heat across the country. More than 127 million Americans are on alert.

UNKNOWN: And it's just the beginning of what will be a sweltering stretch.

UNKNOWN: Even right now, while we're standing in the shade, it's hard to find somewhere comfortable to get away from all of the heat.

UNKNOWN: Yeah, Scott, it is a scorcher once again.

UNKNOWN: I-95 bakes today. We're talking four out of four on the scale that we use to measure extreme heat.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

RADDATZ: Some of the coverage across the country of the scorching summer heat hitting the nation.

For more on what's driving the extreme weather, and the new normal is with us now, I'm joined by science educator Bill Nye.

Good morning, Bill. It's so great to have you with us this morning.

There are very few people watching us this morning who aren't experiencing sweltering heat. The same is happening around the world, flooding, wildfires. Give us your read on that. Is this the new normal?

BILL NYE, SCIENCE EDUCATOR AND TV PRESENTER: It's -- it's the beginning of the new normal, with respect. So the latest -- the latest research is that there's not a turning point or a tipping point or a knee in the curve. It's just going to get hotter and hotter and worse and worse and more and more extreme.

So this is a taste of the normal of the future unless we, humankind, get to work and address it.

RADDATZ: And let's talk about that. Our Ginger Zee talks about climate change a lot, global warming. What do we need to do right now, in your view?

NYE: Well, there's two things, everybody. I say this all the time. The first thing is talk about climate change. If we were talking with our families and friends and people we vote for about climate change, we'd be much more inclined to do something about it.

And then the other thing I always say is vote. So we have a situation right now, here in the United States, where one side, one political party, isn't acknowledging the problem, let alone coming up with a plan to do something about it.

Furthermore, the other side is -- is kowtowing, is doing what the fossil fuel industry wants to do. And as Upton Sinclair said, it's hard for a man to change his mind when his income depends on not changing his mind.

So everybody, we have a situation now where El Nino is giving way to La Nina, where there's a cooling in the Pacific Ocean which, strangely enough, leads to more hurricanes because there's less vertical sheer, as we say, in the Atlantic. And furthermore, the Atlantic is especially warm now. All this heat that we've trapped in the atmosphere has worked its way into the ocean.

So we have a situation where we're going to have this extreme heat and these crazy heat domes, these high-pressure systems that don't move, and there are no clouds to reflect sunlight into space; they just get hotter and hotter. And then we're having these -- these extreme weather events, big rain and wind coming in from the southeast to North America.

So this is everything going the wrong way at once.

RADDATZ: If you, Bill...

NYE: So what we have to do, everybody, is stop putting carbon monoxide and methane in the atmosphere.

RADDATZ: If you meet with people who don't believe in climate change, don't believe in global warming, and there are a lot of them, what do you say to them? What do you say to them to convince them?

NYE: So if I could convince people in one sitting, that would be fabulous, but that has proven quite difficult. I tell everybody, it takes -- it takes years for people to see the evidence, see the evidence, and the problem we have in climate change is we don't have a 9/11 or a Pearl Harbor. It's slow motion. So everybody that I speak with acknowledges that the climate is changing.

Just the -- the nudge that we work on and people on my side of this is pointing out that humans are causing it, and we're doing it because we have been -- we have had -- created this wonderful quality of life for so many people by burning ancient carbon, ancient swamps, coal, oil, gas. We just got to stop doing that, and so there are many alternative sources of energy, but we have to work together to share it.

And I'm talking about transmission lines and energy storage as well as developing more efficient renewable sources at the same time. Better solar panels, better wind turbines, and this mythic thing that people are talking about is fusion, but that could -- it's decades away, but nevertheless, it's in the future.

RADDATZ: I want to ask you. We have about 20 seconds here, but some advocates are pushing for President Biden to declare a national climate emergency. Is that something he should do in your view?

NYE: Well, I don't know how well that would work. People who are already inclined to dismiss what he says will just be that much more dismissive perhaps. What we have to do is get everybody to work together, to acknowledge that we have this problem, and as I say, I strongly believe that the United States has to lead the world.

RADDATZ: OK. We're going to have to leave it right there.

NYE: Have (ph) everybody working together.

RADDATZ: It sure would.

NYE: Thank you though.

RADDATZ: Thank you so much for joining us this morning, Bill. We'll be right back.