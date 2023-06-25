'This Week' Transcript 6-25-23: Secretary Antony Blinken, Former Gov. Chris Christie and Former GOP Congressman Will Hurd

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, June 25, 2023 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

JONATHAN KARL, ABC "THIS WEEK" ANCHOR: Joining us now, Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Mr. Secretary, thank you for being here.

You’ve been briefed this morning. What can you tell us about the – the very latest on the situation on the ground in Russia?

ANTONY BLINKEN, U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE: Jon, look, it – it’s still a moving picture and I doubt we’ve seen the last act. And I also don’t want to speculate because it is something that continues to move.

But I think we can say this much. First, we’ve seen some very serious cracks emerge. You have Prigozhin publicly questioning the very premise for this Russian aggression against Ukraine in the first place. The notion that somehow Ukraine or NATO presented a threat to – to Russia. You have someone challenging Putin's leadership very publicly and very open – and very openly. And, of course, if you put this in context, 16 months ago Putin was on the doorstep of Kyiv in Ukraine looking to take the city in a matter of days, erase the country from the map. Now, he’s had to defend Moscow, Russia’s capital, against a mercenary of his own making.

So, I think this is clearly – we see cracks emerging. Where they go, if – if anywhere, when they get there, very hard to say. I don’t want to speculate on it. But I don’t think we’ve seen the final act.

KARL: So, it sounds like you’re saying this is not over. I mean it – it seems hard to believe that Putin, who is known for executing his critics, would – would allow Prigozhin to move away as a free man, amnesty. I mean what – what are you – is the rebellion really over?

BLINKEN: So much that is beneath the surface has – has now surfaced, again, in terms of questioning the very premises for the – for the war in terms of questioning the conduct of the war, in terms of questioning what good this has actually done for Russia. And, of course, it’s been exactly the opposite. This has been a devastating, strategic failure for Putin across virtually every front, economic, military, geopolitical standing. And, fundamentally, what it’s done or not done for the Russian people.

Having said that, Putin, of course, has put in place a state that’s designed around him with control of the media, control of the information space.

So, again, I don’t think it’s right for us to speculate on where this may go. We’re intensely focused on Ukraine, which we’ve been all along, and that is making sure they have what they need to defend the country and to take back territory that’s been seized from them by Russia over the last 16 months. That’s where our focus is.

KARL: Have you spoken to your Russian counterpart? Have you spoken to Lavrov?

BLINKEN: I have not, but others in the administration have – have spoken to Russian counterparts, primarily because we want to make sure that Russia understands its obligation to look out for the well-being of American citizens and – and our personnel who are in Russia. They have obligations to do that. We wanted to make sure that those were front and center as this is all unfolding.

KARL: Has the president tried to reach out to Putin?

BLINKEN: He has not.

KARL: And – and what surprised you, what surprised the administration more, the rebellion itself or how quickly it seemed to end?

BLINKEN: Look, on – on one level I don’t think this is a surprise. I think everyone has seen the rising tensions over many months from – from Prigozhin, who has very publicly criticized, questioned, raised issues in ways that I think were – were very striking. So, you could see this – these – this tension mounting, mounting, mounting.

And, again, Jon, I don’t want to speculate about where this -- where this may go. I – there still may be other chapters. Our focus has to be and remains resolutely on Ukraine.

The president, yesterday, got immediately -- not only brought his national security cabinet together, but brought together the leaders of our key allies and partners. There is absolute unity, both of purpose and in action, in terms of supporting Ukraine, making sure they have what they need to defend themselves. And that’s where our focus is. That’s where the president’s focus has been.

KARL: And is this on balance? Does it look like a positive development for the world, for – for Ukraine because it shows chaos and weakness in Moscow, are you concerned about the real dangers of instability in Russia?

BLINKEN: Well, it can be – it can be both at once. To the extent that the Russians are distracted and divided, it may make their prosecution of the aggression against Ukraine more difficult. On the other hand, of course when you have instability of any kind in a major country like Russia, a major power, that is – that is cause for concern. So it’s something that we’re watching very, veery carefully.

KARL: And Prigozhin – Prigozhin’s forces were among the most brutally effective in – in Ukraine. What happens to them now? I mean are they – are they moving out with him? Are they being rein – kind of taken in by the – the Russian military? What – what happened?

BLINKEN: The short answer is, we don’t know, which is why, again, speculating on what comes next is probably not the smartest thing to do. There are lots of unanswered questions, including the questions of what happens to Prigozhin’s forces, do they remain in – in Ukraine? I mean we saw the extraordinary image of these forces coming out of Ukraine and going into Russia just yesterday.

KARL: Yes.

BLINKEN: So we simply don’t know.

But, again, that doesn’t change our focus and our focus remains on Ukraine and making sure that it can defend itself effectively against this ongoing Russian aggression. That’s where the focus is.

KARL: And will Ukraine be able to take advantage of that – of that instability, of that uncertainty?

BLINKEN: Well –

KARL: I mean this is the – the offensive is – the counteroffensive is underway –

BLINKEN: The counteroffensive –

KARL: And it’s been going slowly by -- according to some –

BLINKEN: Well, these are early – these are early days for the counteroffensive.

KARL: Yes.

BLINKEN: And there’s been a lot of focus on making sure that the Ukrainians have what they need to be as successful as possible on the ground. And we’ll see how that unfolds over the coming – over the coming weeks and even coming months.

But, again, to the extent this presents a – a distraction, a loss of focus for the Russians, that may help the Ukrainians on – on the battlefield. We have to remain, and we are. And this is not just the United States. This is dozens of countries around the world who have been supporting Ukraine. The president brought together again just yesterday, make sure that we maintain the unity that we’ve had that’s been extremely successful in supporting the Ukrainians.

KARL: Do you have any sense of what Prigozhin was offered to – to turn around? I mean he was, by – by some accounts, about 125 miles from Moscow. What – what – what did he get in return for this besides amnesty?

BLINKEN: I don’t know. And I'm not sure we’ll – we’ll fully know. Or it may be something that unfolds in the coming – in the coming days and weeks. We simply don’t have a clear picture of that.

And this really is fundamentally an internal matter for the Russians. We’re seeing it – we’re seeing it unfold. Again, we saw the rising tensions over – over a couple – over several months that led to this. But exactly where this goes, we don’t know.

But what we do know is that we’ve seen real cracks emerge. Again, a direct challenge to Putin's authority. Surfacing very publicly the notion that this war, this aggression by Russia, was being pursued under false pretenses. The notion that Ukraine of NATO somehow presented a threat to Russia that it had to deal with militarily. That’s now much more out in the open than it’s – than it’s been. What that leads to, again, we just don’t know at this point.

KARL: Yes, how do you explain that? Prigozhin was the one that was pushing aggressively for a harder-line in Ukraine to – to take – you know, he wanted more resources. He was responsible, again, for – for some of the – the few victories the Russians have had there. And now he sounds like an anti-war – he’s a critic of the war itself, like you said, questioning the very basis for the war.

BLINKEN: Look, I can’t put myself in Prigozhin’s head, which is probably a good thing.

KARL: Yes, probably.

BLINKEN: I mean, keep in mind, just like Putin, he’s been responsible for horrible brutality in Ukraine against innocent Ukrainian civilians. In country after country in Africa, where Wagner is present, and wherever its present, death and destruction and exploitation follows. So, I can’t put myself in – in his head. And he is, in many ways, a creation of Putin, and a creation of Putin that was useful to Putin in Ukraine because Wagner was throwing more and more people into a meat grinder, that Putin made himself, and that was useful because the regular Russian forces weren’t able to do the same thing.

So, again, where this – what has actually caused this apparent split and where it goes from here, we can’t speculate. Our focus is and will remain on Ukraine itself and making sure we’re helping the Ukrainians.

BLINKEN: And finally, Mr. Secretary, what – what does it say about Putin's hold on power. Do you – I mean he seemed to have an iron grip over Russia just a week ago. What – what – what do you think now?

BLINKEN: It raises lots of questions that we don’t have answers to. As I said before, I think you see – you see cracks of different kinds that have emerged.

These are, in a sense, different in that it’s in – it’s internal. When you’re being challenged from within, as Putin has been over the last few days, that also raises profound questions. But we’ve seen, I think lots of different cracks that have emerged in the conduct of this – of this aggression because everything Putin has tried to accomplish, the opposite has happened. Russia is weaker economically. It’s weaker military. It’s standing in the world has plummeted. It’s managed to strengthen and unite NATO. It’s managed to alienate and unite Ukrainians. It’s managed to get Europe off of dependence on Russian energy. In – in – in piece after piece, issue after issue, what Putin has tried to prevent he’s managed to precipitate. And Russia’s standing is vastly diminished as a result.

Now, add it – add to that internal dissention. Again, we can’t speculate on – on where this goes. We – we have to remain and we are focused on Ukraine, but it certainly raises new questions that he’s going to have to address.

KARL: Secretary Blinken, thank you very much for your time this morning.

BLINKEN: Thanks, Jon.

KARL: Take care. Hey, I appreciate it. Thank you. Talk to you soon.

BLINKEN: Good to be with you.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHRIS CHRISTIE, (R) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE & (R) FORMER NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR: That is not leadership, everybody. That is a failure of leadership. And I...

(BOOING)

You can boo all you want. But here's the thing.

(APPLAUSE)

Our faith teaches us that people have to take responsibility for what they do. People have to stand up...

(APPLAUSE)

... and take accountability for what they do.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

KARL: That's Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie bluntly criticizing Donald Trump before a skeptical crowd of social conservatives at the Faith and Freedom Conference in Washington. The former New Jersey governor and former ABC News contributor joins us now.

Governor Christie, I want to get to that in a minute. But first, you heard Secretary Blinken talking about the situation in Moscow. There's a lot that the United States just doesn't know about what is going down. How would a President Christie be handling this situation?

CHRISTIE: Well, here's what we do know, Jon. What we do know is that America's support, along with our allies in NATO, of Ukraine, has done a great deal to cause what we're seeing right now in Russia, Putin's misadventure. And all of the missteps that happened by the Biden administration, the Trump administration and the Obama administration on this issue have led to this moment.

And I think you have to watch this very carefully, but we have to continue to support Ukraine. We have to give them the weapons they need to fight their battle against the Russians and to repel them. And I think that what this may do, Jon, is move us closer to a resolution of this battle because of Putin's weakness that's obvious now inside his own country, I think in large part because of the way he has prosecuted this war.

KARL: As you know, there are increasingly loud voices within the Republican Party calling for the United States to stop aiding Ukraine. What's your message -- including some of your opponents. What's your message to them in light of all of this?

CHRISTIE: That America has never been a great country and the leader of the world by filling in the moat and pulling up the drawbridge. You know, we need to make sure that we're engaged. Because, believe me, this is the first fight in the proxy war with China. China is funding this war for Russia by buying Russian oil. And they are saying very clearly that there is no limit to the partnership between Russia and China.

We need to make sure that we continue to engage in this way. We do not want a world that is dominated by Communist China. And so this is a fight that America needs to have. It always involves sacrifice. But in the end, at the end of this sacrifice, I am absolutely a believer in the fact that America will be bigger, stronger, richer and more influential in the world because we stood by our principles and stood by our friends.

KARL: All right, we heard the reaction to your speech at the Faith and Freedom Conference. I assume you well knew you were going to get booed when you started slamming Donald Trump's leadership. I did hear some applause in the crowd as well. But the boos were loud.

What's your sense? Is the anti-Trump message -- is there any evidence that it's resonating?

CHRISTIE: Absolutely evidence it's resonating, Jonathan. I’ve been in the race for less than three weeks and have already in third place in New Hampshire, only four points behind Ron DeSantis, who’s been in the race for a longer time and is supposed to be the co-front-runner.

Look, people understand that folks need to take responsibility for what they do. And my message to the folks at Faith and Freedom, which did get some good reaction, too, but, of course, I expected the boos. That is predominantly a Trump crowd.

But they need to hear the truth, too, that, you know, character is the single most important element of a president of the United States, because you can't know every -- every issue that's going to come across the president's desk. It's not a litmus test with check boxes in them. What you need to know is, what is the character of that person?

And, frankly, when I listened to Donald Trump's speech last night -- I mean, he had the audacity to say that he got indicted for us. Now, I don't know how it benefited the American people for him to take highly sensitive intelligence and secret documents out of the White House, to stonewall the government on returning them, for over a year and a half, to subject himself to a raid by the FBI, even though they asked him voluntarily to return this stuff, and to then be subject to an indictment which is obviously going to be one of great trouble for the country because no one wants to see this happen.

Donald Trump says that's for us. I mean, it's absurd. The same way he has absurdly claimed in the last week that he still won the 2020 election, and he said that's how he's going to persuade suburban female voters to vote for him in 2024 that didn't vote for him in '20.

Look, this guy lost in '18. He lost the Senate and the White House in '20. The House in '18. He lost two more governorships and the Senate race in 2022.

He is a three-time loser. We do not need our party to go to a fourth loss because Joe Biden, in my opinion, Jon, is an awful president. And we can't afford to have him from age 82 to 86 in the White House or even worse have Kamala Harris assume the presidency.

That's the stakes here. It's not about whether you think Donald Trump has been treated fairly or not by the media or by elements of the Justice Department. It is about whether he is a man of character who can lead this party to victory, and I don't believe he can.

KARL: I think we know where you stand. Let me ask you before you go, the question of abortion. Yesterday, of course, was the one-year anniversary of the repeal of Roe. DeSantis, of course, signed into law a six-month abortion ban. Your position, as I understand it, the states should decide.

Do you think that six-month abortion ban makes DeSantis unelectable in a general election?

CHRISTIE: I think it's a six-week abortion ban, Jon.

KARL: I’m sorry, six-week -- six weeks, excuse me, yes. The six-week abortion ban, yes.

CHRISTIE: Six-week abortion ban.

KARL: Yes, yes.

CHRISTIE: Look, Jon, conservatives, like me, for the last 50 years, have been arguing this is not a federal issue. It's a state issue, and it's something the states should decide. The Dobbs case one year ago gave us the opportunity to let each state make this decision. And what I hope to see is that with each of the 50 states, but more importantly, the people of each of the 50 states, deciding this issue.

We then could see a national consensus develop. If the national consensus develops, I have no problem with the federal government then stepping in and confirming that national consensus. But I think we should allow the states and the people of the states to be heard on this issue. It's an incredibly important issue.

Jon, I’m pro-life. I’ve always been pro-life with exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother, and I remain pro-life and was a pro-life governor of a very blue state and was elected twice. But these are the kind of issues we need to -- we need to be discussing on the debate stage on August 23rd.

As you know, the RNC said you need 40,000 donors to get on that stage. So, anybody who is listening this morning, go to chrischristie.com, donate a dollar.

KARL: All right.

CHRISTIE: Make sure we have these debates, and the debate like I had at Faith and Freedom. We need to do that, Jon.

KARL: All right. Governor Christie, thank you. Good to have you on “This Week”. Take care.

Up next, the powerhouse --

CHRISTIE: Thank you, Jon.

KARL: Thank you.